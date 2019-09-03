Share This Story!
Green Room podcast: Charboneau, Paul preview MSU-Western Michigan
Detroit News reporters Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul preview MSU-Western Michigan and review the Tulsa opener on The Detroit News' Green Room podcast.
Green Room podcast: Charboneau, Paul preview MSU-Western Michigan
The Detroit News
Published 11:27 p.m. ET Sept. 3, 2019
Tulsa defensive end Trevis Gipson, left, attempts a tackle Michigan State running back Elijah Collins during the second half of the season opener in East Lansing.
(Photo: Tony Ding, AP)
In Week 2 of the Green Room podcast, Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul preview Saturday's Michigan State-Western Michigan game, review the 28-7 victory over Tulsa in last week's opener and examine Matt's Big Ten Power Rankings.
Here are some of the highlights from the new Detroit News' podcast.
►
1:30 Connor Heyward on crowd booing the team
►
2:30 MSU offense
►
12:30 MSU defense
►
21:30 Spartans nuke the Hurricane headline
►
22:30 Western Michigan preview
►
29:30 Special teams
►
34:00 Big Ten Power Rankings
Last week's podcast: MSU season preview
