Tulsa defensive end Trevis Gipson, left, attempts a tackle Michigan State running back Elijah Collins during the second half of the season opener in East Lansing. (Photo: Tony Ding, AP)

In Week 2 of the Green Room podcast, Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul preview Saturday's Michigan State-Western Michigan game, review the 28-7 victory over Tulsa in last week's opener and examine Matt's Big Ten Power Rankings.

Here are some of the highlights from the new Detroit News' podcast.

► 1:30 Connor Heyward on crowd booing the team

► 2:30 MSU offense

► 12:30 MSU defense

► 21:30 Spartans nuke the Hurricane headline

► 22:30 Western Michigan preview

► 29:30 Special teams

► 34:00 Big Ten Power Rankings

