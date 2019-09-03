LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

In Week 2 of the Green Room podcast, Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul preview Saturday's Michigan State-Western Michigan game, review the 28-7 victory over Tulsa in last week's opener and examine Matt's Big Ten Power Rankings.

Here are some of the highlights from the new Detroit News' podcast.

1:30 Connor Heyward on crowd booing the team

2:30 MSU offense

12:30 MSU defense

21:30 Spartans nuke the Hurricane headline

22:30 Western Michigan preview

29:30 Special teams

34:00 Big Ten Power Rankings

Last week's podcast: MSU season preview

