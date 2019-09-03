CLOSE

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said he challenged his team after its win over Tulsa. Dantonio says the effort needs to improve vs. WMU. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

East Lansing — Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio used his weekly press conference to send a message to his team.

After the Spartans (1-0) flashed their dominant defense but struggled on offense once again in a season-opening 28-7 win against Tulsa, Dantonio took the podium Tuesday in a sour mood.

“We look forward to Western Michigan,” Dantonio said of Saturday's opponent. “I can say this, football is a game of effort, toughness and knowing what to do. Half of our team figured that out, half of it didn't. We will make sure that other half gets it figured out this week.

“That's my message to our football team.”

The Spartans had one of the nation’s best defenses last season but finished 7-6 mostly because of the offense’s inability to put up points.

Against the Golden Hurricane, quarterback Brian Lewerke and the Spartans scored just one offensive touchdown and gained 108 yards on 40 rushing attempts. Michigan State finished with 303 yards of total offense while the defense allowed just 80 yards, including minus-73 yards on the ground.

The Spartans had to settle for four Matt Coghlin field goals and did not score an offensive touchdown after their first possession of the game.

“I was disappointed in the effort when I see guys running routes that are not at full speed,” Dantonio said. “I see guys blocking at the point of attack, throwing a shoulder, not addressing a defender. Can't happen. We've predicated ourselves on being tough here any way you cut it.

“That message is going to get sent, whether it's public or not. I'm sure nobody appreciates us running the ball for 67 yards (by running backs), especially the guy in charge. We'll fix that.”

Brad Salem was moved by Dantonio from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator this offseason. But when Dantonio was asked about critics thinking not enough has changed with the offense, the coach again stressed fundamentals.

“What I would say is people see the product, they don't understand the process,” Dantonio said. “Running backs have to break tackles at times. They have to be able to run through the smoke when there is something. Have to be able to block at the point of attack.

“Football is a game of repetition, like I keep saying. You're not going to just say, 'Hey, let's run that play, nobody else has ever run that play before.' I don't think that exists in this sport.

“If you believe that, people are a little bit naive. As I said earlier, this is about hard work and execution in terms of you got to — I'm holding our coaches accountable as well in this. It's about play selection and play call. We need to do a better job in that as well. I'm not shying away from that responsibility.

“But at the end of the day, there's so many ways to skin a cat. At the end of the day you better skin the cat. There's another good quote for you. You write that down.”

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 2
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 2 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan (1-0) – It was a typical season-opener, one that was at times efficient and at other times sloppy. That’s to be expected with a new offensive coordinator implementing a new attack, but there was at least enough evidence to feel like there’s big-time potential with this unit. The mistakes will need to be cleaned up and the defense will surely get more of a test next week when Army visits Michigan Stadium. Preseason rank: 1.
2. Ohio State (1-0) – Things couldn’t have gone much better for the Buckeyes and new quarterback Justin Fields. The transfer from Georgia threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as Florida Atlantic parted the seas for the Buckeyes. It wasn’t a perfect start as Fields’ inexperience showed as the game progressed, but for first-year coach Ryan Day, it was hard to feel bad about the season-opening win. Preseason rank: 2.
3. Wisconsin (1-0) – While there are questions about the quarterback position for the Badgers, there isn’t much concern over moving the ball on the ground. Junior Jonathan Taylor ran for 135 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns carrying the ball, and added his first two career receiving touchdowns as the Badgers shut out South Florida. It was an impressive start for the defense, too, which limited USF to 157 total yards. Preseason rank: 4.
4. Iowa (1-0) – It was another uneven performance in a season opener, typical for many teams around the nation, but the Hawkeyes quickly got their running game going and quarterback Nate Stanley settled in to throw for 252 yards and three touchdowns against Miami (Ohio). While the Hawkeyes came away with the win, there is concern over the status of left tackle Alaric Jackson (Detroit Renaissance), who left the game in the first half with an apparent knee injury. Preseason rank: 6.
5. Penn State (1-0) – With Trace McSorley off to the NFL and his presumed replacement, Tommy Stevens, transferred out, there were plenty of eyes on quarterback Sean Clifford headed into the Nittany Lions’ opener against Idaho. Clifford responded by throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns while running for 57 yards. It was a dominant performance all around for James Franklin’s team, but things will get tougher next week against Buffalo. Preseason rank: 7.
6. Michigan State (1-0) – After coaching shuffles and talk the entire offseason about a new offense, the Spartans looked strikingly like the team that ranked among the worst offensively in the nation last season. The Spartans managed just one offensive touchdown and wasted good field position on multiple occasions in a win over Tulsa. The defense continues to be elite, but the offense showed no signs that things are getting better. Preseason rank: 3.
7. Nebraska (1-0) – There’s a lot of buzz around Scott Frost’s team, but the opening win over South Alabama was far from inspiring. The offense managed only 276 yards, including 66 in the second half, and the Cornhuskers relied on two defensive touchdowns and a special teams score to secure the victory. A trip to Colorado comes next week as sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for ways to get the offense going. Preseason rank: 5.
8. Minnesota (1-0) – The Golden Gophers probably aren’t turning many heads after getting a seven-point win over South Dakota State, but the Jackrabbits were ranked No. 4 in the preseason FCS poll. So, as coach P.J. Fleck pointed out, any win is a good win. There’s no doubt the Gophers will need to improve on the running attack that averaged just 3.1 yards a carry, but getting a win with a trip to Fresno State up next was important. Preseason rank: 10.
9. Maryland (1-0) – OK, so the Terrapins beat up on a low-level FCS team in Howard. But still, 79 points in pretty darned impressive. No, it’s no reason to think the Terrapins and first-year coach Mike Locksley are suddenly going to contend in the Big Ten East. But with veteran quarterback Josh Jackson (Saline) at the helm, the Terps could be more competitive than originally predicted. Jackson, a Virginia Tech transfer, threw for four touchdown in the opener and won’t be in awe against the big boys of the Big Ten. Preseason rank: 12.
10. Indiana (1-0) – Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. showed his big-play ability in the opener, throwing for 326 yards and a touchdown while running for 67 yards. It’s the reason he got the starting nod; however, he’ll need to clean things up after throwing a pair of interceptions. The Hoosiers will have time to clean things up next week against Eastern Illinois before hosting Ohio State to begin Big Ten play. Preseason rank: 11.
11. Purdue (0-1) – Quarterback Elijah Sindelar put up huge numbers in the Boilermakers’ opener, throwing for 423 yards and four touchdowns, but Purdue turned the ball over five times, the last an interception thrown by Sindelar that led to Nevada’s winning field goal as time expired. Rondale Moore had 11 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown as Purdue proved it has the firepower, but it will need to fix plenty of mistakes by next week when it hosts Vanderbilt. Preseason rank: 9.
12. Northwestern (0-1) – Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the defending West Division champions. Quarterback Hunter Johnson, a former five-star recruit at Clemson, struggled mightily in his debut, completing just 6 of 17 passes while throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. The Cats turned to TJ Green, but the senior suffered a foot injury that required surgery after the game. The Wildcats will look forward to an early-season bye, getting a week off before hosting UNLV in two weeks. Preseason rank: 8.
13. Illinois (1-0) – Fighting Illini fans have to be feeling good after the dominant win over Akron to open the season. For a team scratching to build any sort of momentum, there were some good signs, including the play of Michigan transfer Brandon Peters at quarterback. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while the Illinois defense shut down its opponent from the MAC. Preseason rank: 14.
14. Rutgers (1-0) – The Scarlet Knights found themselves in an early two-touchdown hole in the opener against UMass of the FCS. But things got turned around in the second half as the Knights avoided an ugly upset to open the season. Isaih Pacheco ran for 156 yards and four touchdowns while Raheem Blackshear had nine catches for 126 yards and a score, and Bo Melton caught six passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Things ramp up quickly for Rutgers, which opens Big Ten play next week at Iowa. Preseason rank: 13.
