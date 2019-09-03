CLOSE Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said he challenged his team after its win over Tulsa. Dantonio says the effort needs to improve vs. WMU. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

East Lansing — Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio used his weekly press conference to send a message to his team.

After the Spartans (1-0) flashed their dominant defense but struggled on offense once again in a season-opening 28-7 win against Tulsa, Dantonio took the podium Tuesday in a sour mood.

“We look forward to Western Michigan,” Dantonio said of Saturday's opponent. “I can say this, football is a game of effort, toughness and knowing what to do. Half of our team figured that out, half of it didn't. We will make sure that other half gets it figured out this week.

“That's my message to our football team.”

The Spartans had one of the nation’s best defenses last season but finished 7-6 mostly because of the offense’s inability to put up points.

Against the Golden Hurricane, quarterback Brian Lewerke and the Spartans scored just one offensive touchdown and gained 108 yards on 40 rushing attempts. Michigan State finished with 303 yards of total offense while the defense allowed just 80 yards, including minus-73 yards on the ground.

The Spartans had to settle for four Matt Coghlin field goals and did not score an offensive touchdown after their first possession of the game.

Michigan State running back Connor Heyward rushed for 43 yards on 15 carries in last week's win over Tulsa. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

“I was disappointed in the effort when I see guys running routes that are not at full speed,” Dantonio said. “I see guys blocking at the point of attack, throwing a shoulder, not addressing a defender. Can't happen. We've predicated ourselves on being tough here any way you cut it.

“That message is going to get sent, whether it's public or not. I'm sure nobody appreciates us running the ball for 67 yards (by running backs), especially the guy in charge. We'll fix that.”

Brad Salem was moved by Dantonio from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator this offseason. But when Dantonio was asked about critics thinking not enough has changed with the offense, the coach again stressed fundamentals.

“What I would say is people see the product, they don't understand the process,” Dantonio said. “Running backs have to break tackles at times. They have to be able to run through the smoke when there is something. Have to be able to block at the point of attack.

“Football is a game of repetition, like I keep saying. You're not going to just say, 'Hey, let's run that play, nobody else has ever run that play before.' I don't think that exists in this sport.

“If you believe that, people are a little bit naive. As I said earlier, this is about hard work and execution in terms of you got to — I'm holding our coaches accountable as well in this. It's about play selection and play call. We need to do a better job in that as well. I'm not shying away from that responsibility.

“But at the end of the day, there's so many ways to skin a cat. At the end of the day you better skin the cat. There's another good quote for you. You write that down.”

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.