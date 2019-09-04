Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 2
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 2 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan (1-0) – It was a typical season-opener, one that was at times efficient and at other times sloppy. That’s to be expected with a new offensive coordinator implementing a new attack, but there was at least enough evidence to feel like there’s big-time potential with this unit. The mistakes will need to be cleaned up and the defense will surely get more of a test next week when Army visits Michigan Stadium. Preseason rank: 1.
2. Ohio State (1-0) – Things couldn’t have gone much better for the Buckeyes and new quarterback Justin Fields. The transfer from Georgia threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as Florida Atlantic parted the seas for the Buckeyes. It wasn’t a perfect start as Fields’ inexperience showed as the game progressed, but for first-year coach Ryan Day, it was hard to feel bad about the season-opening win. Preseason rank: 2.
3. Wisconsin (1-0) – While there are questions about the quarterback position for the Badgers, there isn’t much concern over moving the ball on the ground. Junior Jonathan Taylor ran for 135 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns carrying the ball, and added his first two career receiving touchdowns as the Badgers shut out South Florida. It was an impressive start for the defense, too, which limited USF to 157 total yards. Preseason rank: 4.
4. Iowa (1-0) – It was another uneven performance in a season opener, typical for many teams around the nation, but the Hawkeyes quickly got their running game going and quarterback Nate Stanley settled in to throw for 252 yards and three touchdowns against Miami (Ohio). While the Hawkeyes came away with the win, there is concern over the status of left tackle Alaric Jackson (Detroit Renaissance), who left the game in the first half with an apparent knee injury. Preseason rank: 6.
5. Penn State (1-0) – With Trace McSorley off to the NFL and his presumed replacement, Tommy Stevens, transferred out, there were plenty of eyes on quarterback Sean Clifford headed into the Nittany Lions’ opener against Idaho. Clifford responded by throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns while running for 57 yards. It was a dominant performance all around for James Franklin’s team, but things will get tougher next week against Buffalo. Preseason rank: 7.
6. Michigan State (1-0) – After coaching shuffles and talk the entire offseason about a new offense, the Spartans looked strikingly like the team that ranked among the worst offensively in the nation last season. The Spartans managed just one offensive touchdown and wasted good field position on multiple occasions in a win over Tulsa. The defense continues to be elite, but the offense showed no signs that things are getting better. Preseason rank: 3.
7. Nebraska (1-0) – There’s a lot of buzz around Scott Frost’s team, but the opening win over South Alabama was far from inspiring. The offense managed only 276 yards, including 66 in the second half, and the Cornhuskers relied on two defensive touchdowns and a special teams score to secure the victory. A trip to Colorado comes next week as sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for ways to get the offense going. Preseason rank: 5.
8. Minnesota (1-0) – The Golden Gophers probably aren’t turning many heads after getting a seven-point win over South Dakota State, but the Jackrabbits were ranked No. 4 in the preseason FCS poll. So, as coach P.J. Fleck pointed out, any win is a good win. There’s no doubt the Gophers will need to improve on the running attack that averaged just 3.1 yards a carry, but getting a win with a trip to Fresno State up next was important. Preseason rank: 10.
9. Maryland (1-0) – OK, so the Terrapins beat up on a low-level FCS team in Howard. But still, 79 points in pretty darned impressive. No, it’s no reason to think the Terrapins and first-year coach Mike Locksley are suddenly going to contend in the Big Ten East. But with veteran quarterback Josh Jackson (Saline) at the helm, the Terps could be more competitive than originally predicted. Jackson, a Virginia Tech transfer, threw for four touchdown in the opener and won’t be in awe against the big boys of the Big Ten. Preseason rank: 12.
10. Indiana (1-0) – Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. showed his big-play ability in the opener, throwing for 326 yards and a touchdown while running for 67 yards. It’s the reason he got the starting nod; however, he’ll need to clean things up after throwing a pair of interceptions. The Hoosiers will have time to clean things up next week against Eastern Illinois before hosting Ohio State to begin Big Ten play. Preseason rank: 11.
11. Purdue (0-1) – Quarterback Elijah Sindelar put up huge numbers in the Boilermakers’ opener, throwing for 423 yards and four touchdowns, but Purdue turned the ball over five times, the last an interception thrown by Sindelar that led to Nevada’s winning field goal as time expired. Rondale Moore had 11 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown as Purdue proved it has the firepower, but it will need to fix plenty of mistakes by next week when it hosts Vanderbilt. Preseason rank: 9.
12. Northwestern (0-1) – Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the defending West Division champions. Quarterback Hunter Johnson, a former five-star recruit at Clemson, struggled mightily in his debut, completing just 6 of 17 passes while throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. The Cats turned to TJ Green, but the senior suffered a foot injury that required surgery after the game. The Wildcats will look forward to an early-season bye, getting a week off before hosting UNLV in two weeks. Preseason rank: 8.
13. Illinois (1-0) – Fighting Illini fans have to be feeling good after the dominant win over Akron to open the season. For a team scratching to build any sort of momentum, there were some good signs, including the play of Michigan transfer Brandon Peters at quarterback. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while the Illinois defense shut down its opponent from the MAC. Preseason rank: 14.
14. Rutgers (1-0) – The Scarlet Knights found themselves in an early two-touchdown hole in the opener against UMass of the FCS. But things got turned around in the second half as the Knights avoided an ugly upset to open the season. Isaih Pacheco ran for 156 yards and four touchdowns while Raheem Blackshear had nine catches for 126 yards and a score, and Bo Melton caught six passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Things ramp up quickly for Rutgers, which opens Big Ten play next week at Iowa. Preseason rank: 13.
    OK, we’ve taken the summer off, but the Michigan State mailbag has returned.

    Not surprisingly, there’s plenty of consternation over the offense. And while it feels like 2018 all over again, we’ll try our best to give you some answers.

    From the screaming for Devontae Dobbs to play to wondering about Mark Dantonio’s future, we cover a lot of bases this week.

    Here you go:

    Question: Why have we not seen Devonte Dobbs on a depth chart? -- @RandyCheadle

    Answer: It's pretty simple – he’s a true freshman who’s been on campus all of about three months. I get it. The offensive line is not playing well and it’s full of guys that have been around for a few years with no sign of anything getting better. So yeah, you recruit a kid who is a five-star prospect and expect he’ll jump in right away. The only problem is if there is a position outside of quarterback that is the most difficult to play as a true freshman, it’s probably on the offensive line. And if folks think Dobbs will just slide into the left tackle spot, then that’s even tougher.

    Dobbs is the name that comes up most often, but there are others that could be considered, as well. At 6-foot-6 and 326 pounds, Spencer Brown has left tackle written all over him while Nick Samac and J.D. Duplain were early-enrollees who could get on the field, though none of them appear on the depth chart. That doesn’t mean they’re not close. So have some patience. All of them will get a shot, and it might come soon, but let’s also not assume that simply inserting Dobbs will cure all of the offensive ills.

    Question: One game in and they're already mixing and matching on the offensive line. Over or under five games before Devontae Dobbs gets in? -- @pfnnewmedia

    Answer: So, Dobbs is like the new backup quarterback, it appears. Like it or not, the Spartans have been using seven or eight guys on the offensive line for a while now. It was something Mark Staten started, and Jim Bollman said before the season he likes to do so, as well. The bigger issue is left tackle and the fact Cole Chewins is out and apparently so is his backup, AJ Arcuri. That clearly led to some of the shuffling on Friday. With the current depth chart, I’d expect a similar rotation on Saturday against Western Michigan.

    As for the over/under? Tough to say. I’d expect Dobbs to play at some point. I’d expect the same for Samac and Duplain. When that happens and whether or not they retain their redshirts is anyone’s guess.

    Question: I know it's only one game but what are your thoughts of using (Rocky) Lombardi in the red zone? -- @thomas_bartel

    Answer: Well, I guess I’d answer this one with my own question: Was there something that happened in the opener that makes you think MSU needs to use Lombardi in the red zone? Let’s be honest, it’s not like the Spartans were there often. The offense only got inside the Tulsa 20 four times and the first resulted in a touchdown. After a field goal in the second trip, the third ended with Lombardi getting stuffed on fourth-and-1. So, Michigan State used Lombardi and it didn’t work. Maybe running something other than the exact play they ran on fourth-and-1 in the first quarter would help, but nonetheless, it was Lombardi who was under center.

    Look, I’m not on the anti-Brian Lewerke bus. This offense has problems, primarily along the line and some of the play-calling. It’s not because the Spartans aren’t playing Lombardi. You’ll probably keep seeing him and certain situations, but for now, there’s no quarterback controversy.

    Question: How do our fans have such short memories? They’re aware that Coach D completely turned this program around, right? -- @matt7738

    Answer: Well, I guess we’d have to do a survey of all who booed. There’s a clear line in this one. Some think you absolutely never boo at a college game while the rest believe everyone is fair game. I’m not sure where I land. Honest, I’ve never thought too much about it. But I will say this – the booing on Friday seemed directed at the coaches and the play-calling much more than at the players. To me, coaches are fair game. Yup, Dantonio turned this program around, but he’s also led it to a 20-18 record the last three seasons. That’s the mediocrity MSU appeared to leave behind.

    Question: How could Coach D tell the media that this offense won a scrimmage against this defense? Could it really have happened? -- @daveholz

    Answer: It’s been understood around the program for a while now that Dantonio tends to manipulate these scrimmages to create a sense of competitiveness. It’s not to make anyone feel better but simply to have the feel of something being on the line while trying to test the defense. The players understand it. In fact, here’s defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk after the game when asked about the scrimmages.

    “Coach D, tries to, you know, create sudden change stuff like that,” Panasiuk said. “So we try to adjust to those things. It helps us out in the long run. We laugh at it, but we know in the end it's gonna help us out.”

    So Dantonio will do things like suddenly give the offense the ball inside the 10 with less than a minute to play. That’s sudden change. It happens in a real game, usually, because of a turnover. It prepares the defense and if the offense happens to score, well, then the offense won.

    Question: What’s your impression of Elijah Collins? Do you think he’ll be getting the bulk of the carries just a few weeks down the line? -- @chasetommy4

    Answer: My impression was he was the one back who looked like he had a little burst, a little something extra. I asked Dantonio and Brad Salem about it this week and they both agreed. My guess is you see Collins get a few more carries earlier in the game.

    Question: Scale of 1-10 for likeliness: After this season, Dantonio retires. MSU hires Pitt HC (Pat) Narduzzi on the caveat he bring in fresh blood for an innovative offense. Under Narduzzi, MSU is able to keep the fiery defense it's known for, now with a more modern, innovative offense. -- @dgill5581

    Answer: Lot to unpack here. I’ll go 5 on the first question. It’s hard to guess before we know what happens this season, but there is a hefty bonus waiting for Dantonio if he’s still the coach in January. If he does retire – IF – Narduzzi would have to be high on the list and he’s never seemed like a guy that would be averse to hiring some offensive whiz and letting him go. That said, IF Dantonio moves on, don’t count out the guy running the defense right now – Mike Tressel.

