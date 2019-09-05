Cassius Winston (Photo: Mark Tenally, AP)

The calendar just flipped to September and the college football season is only a week old, but the Athlon Sports College Basketball magazine has hit the stores.

Michigan State is Athlon’s preseason favorite to win the national championship, advancing to the Final Four with Duke, Kentucky and Louisville.

MSU, which lost to Texas Tech in the national semifinals last season, will defeat Duke in the title game at Atlanta this year, Athlon predicts.

Michigan is also projected to make the NCAA Tournament field, earning a No. 9 seed and losing to Auburn in the first round, according to Athlon.

MSU senior point guard Cassius Winston (U-D Jesuit) is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 player. Xavier Tillman comes in at 38, Aaron Henry 48 and Joshua Langford 61.