Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 2
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 2 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 2 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan (1-0) – It was a typical season-opener, one that was at times efficient and at other times sloppy. That’s to be expected with a new offensive coordinator implementing a new attack, but there was at least enough evidence to feel like there’s big-time potential with this unit. The mistakes will need to be cleaned up and the defense will surely get more of a test next week when Army visits Michigan Stadium. Preseason rank: 1.
2. Ohio State (1-0) – Things couldn’t have gone much better for the Buckeyes and new quarterback Justin Fields. The transfer from Georgia threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as Florida Atlantic parted the seas for the Buckeyes. It wasn’t a perfect start as Fields’ inexperience showed as the game progressed, but for first-year coach Ryan Day, it was hard to feel bad about the season-opening win. Preseason rank: 2.
3. Wisconsin (1-0) – While there are questions about the quarterback position for the Badgers, there isn’t much concern over moving the ball on the ground. Junior Jonathan Taylor ran for 135 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns carrying the ball, and added his first two career receiving touchdowns as the Badgers shut out South Florida. It was an impressive start for the defense, too, which limited USF to 157 total yards. Preseason rank: 4.
4. Iowa (1-0) – It was another uneven performance in a season opener, typical for many teams around the nation, but the Hawkeyes quickly got their running game going and quarterback Nate Stanley settled in to throw for 252 yards and three touchdowns against Miami (Ohio). While the Hawkeyes came away with the win, there is concern over the status of left tackle Alaric Jackson (Detroit Renaissance), who left the game in the first half with an apparent knee injury. Preseason rank: 6.
5. Penn State (1-0) – With Trace McSorley off to the NFL and his presumed replacement, Tommy Stevens, transferred out, there were plenty of eyes on quarterback Sean Clifford headed into the Nittany Lions’ opener against Idaho. Clifford responded by throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns while running for 57 yards. It was a dominant performance all around for James Franklin’s team, but things will get tougher next week against Buffalo. Preseason rank: 7.
6. Michigan State (1-0) – After coaching shuffles and talk the entire offseason about a new offense, the Spartans looked strikingly like the team that ranked among the worst offensively in the nation last season. The Spartans managed just one offensive touchdown and wasted good field position on multiple occasions in a win over Tulsa. The defense continues to be elite, but the offense showed no signs that things are getting better. Preseason rank: 3.
7. Nebraska (1-0) – There’s a lot of buzz around Scott Frost’s team, but the opening win over South Alabama was far from inspiring. The offense managed only 276 yards, including 66 in the second half, and the Cornhuskers relied on two defensive touchdowns and a special teams score to secure the victory. A trip to Colorado comes next week as sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for ways to get the offense going. Preseason rank: 5.
8. Minnesota (1-0) – The Golden Gophers probably aren’t turning many heads after getting a seven-point win over South Dakota State, but the Jackrabbits were ranked No. 4 in the preseason FCS poll. So, as coach P.J. Fleck pointed out, any win is a good win. There’s no doubt the Gophers will need to improve on the running attack that averaged just 3.1 yards a carry, but getting a win with a trip to Fresno State up next was important. Preseason rank: 10.
9. Maryland (1-0) – OK, so the Terrapins beat up on a low-level FCS team in Howard. But still, 79 points in pretty darned impressive. No, it’s no reason to think the Terrapins and first-year coach Mike Locksley are suddenly going to contend in the Big Ten East. But with veteran quarterback Josh Jackson (Saline) at the helm, the Terps could be more competitive than originally predicted. Jackson, a Virginia Tech transfer, threw for four touchdown in the opener and won’t be in awe against the big boys of the Big Ten. Preseason rank: 12.
10. Indiana (1-0) – Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. showed his big-play ability in the opener, throwing for 326 yards and a touchdown while running for 67 yards. It’s the reason he got the starting nod; however, he’ll need to clean things up after throwing a pair of interceptions. The Hoosiers will have time to clean things up next week against Eastern Illinois before hosting Ohio State to begin Big Ten play. Preseason rank: 11.
11. Purdue (0-1) – Quarterback Elijah Sindelar put up huge numbers in the Boilermakers’ opener, throwing for 423 yards and four touchdowns, but Purdue turned the ball over five times, the last an interception thrown by Sindelar that led to Nevada’s winning field goal as time expired. Rondale Moore had 11 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown as Purdue proved it has the firepower, but it will need to fix plenty of mistakes by next week when it hosts Vanderbilt. Preseason rank: 9.
12. Northwestern (0-1) – Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the defending West Division champions. Quarterback Hunter Johnson, a former five-star recruit at Clemson, struggled mightily in his debut, completing just 6 of 17 passes while throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. The Cats turned to TJ Green, but the senior suffered a foot injury that required surgery after the game. The Wildcats will look forward to an early-season bye, getting a week off before hosting UNLV in two weeks. Preseason rank: 8.
13. Illinois (1-0) – Fighting Illini fans have to be feeling good after the dominant win over Akron to open the season. For a team scratching to build any sort of momentum, there were some good signs, including the play of Michigan transfer Brandon Peters at quarterback. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while the Illinois defense shut down its opponent from the MAC. Preseason rank: 14.
14. Rutgers (1-0) – The Scarlet Knights found themselves in an early two-touchdown hole in the opener against UMass of the FCS. But things got turned around in the second half as the Knights avoided an ugly upset to open the season. Isaih Pacheco ran for 156 yards and four touchdowns while Raheem Blackshear had nine catches for 126 yards and a score, and Bo Melton caught six passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Things ramp up quickly for Rutgers, which opens Big Ten play next week at Iowa. Preseason rank: 13.
    East Lansing – For the better part of the last week, Michigan State’s offense has been poked and prodded, dissected by many and generally criticized.

    It’s understandable after the Spartans’ performance in their season-opening victory, a 28-7 win over Tulsa when the offense managed to score just one touchdown and failed, again, to control the line of scrimmage on its way to just 108 yards rushing.

    What was nearly lost in that victory Friday night at Spartan Stadium was the fact Michigan State’s defense, expected to be among the best in the country, proved to be just that.

    Yes, Michigan State was a facing a Tulsa team picked to finish in the bottom half of the American Athletic Conference, but the level of domination was still impressive. There were three forced turnovers, 13 tackles for loss and six sacks. Michigan State also scored a defensive touchdown and forced a safety while holding Tulsa to a school-record minus-73 yards rushing with minus-1 coming from the two running backs.

    Dominating. There was no other way to describe it.

    “I think our defense played outstanding,” coach Mark Dantonio said. “A lot of takeaways, very difficult to run the ball on, very difficult to pass the ball on, really covered all the bases.

    “We had nine three-and-outs, seven sacks, took the ball away from them three times, blocked a punt, safety in addition to that, scored a touchdown. All you could ask for. So they played outstanding.”

    Hard to figure out what more a defense could do.

    Of course, if you ask defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, you soon find out why he’s been so successful, both as a co-coordinator for three seasons with Harlon Barnett, and running the show himself beginning last season.

    “At the end of the first half,” Tressel says without hesitation. “We have a third-down stop and get a late hit on the quarterback. We give them an extra set of downs, and have two more pass interference penalties on the top of that. So multiple penalties in the same drive result in points.”

    Forget that they were the only points of the game Michigan State allowed and it was the only time Tulsa managed to move the ball past the 50-yard line.

    None of that means much when your goal is to be the best defense in the country. So, when defensive end Kenny Willekes was flagged for hitting the quarterback late on a third-and-8 throw that was incomplete and cornerback Josh Butler was hit with two pass interference calls, Tressel was quick to jump on the opportunity.

    “The big thing about that is they get the ball back to start the second half and have an opportunity to double dip,” Tressel said. “It could have all of a sudden gone from a 25-0 game to a 25-14 game and we are reeling. Because of a stupid play, we gave them an opportunity to double dip and really make it a new game.”

    The stupid play was from Willekes, and after the game he was upset with himself for the mistake. As for Butler’s calls, one was on an underthrown ball and the touchdown pass was a well-thrown ball into tight coverage.

    “He really recovered and got in position to make plays on the ball,” Tressel said. “On the second one, he needs to get his eyes back so he can make a play on the ball. The first one was completely underthrown and inside and it was a little bit of an awkward situation. Sometimes, when they throw them up enough, they might make some plays.

    “Again, as far as coachable moments, we need to play the deep ball better.”

    Those coachable moments keep the defense from getting anywhere near complacent, something that will be necessary when No. 19 Michigan State hosts Western Michigan at 7:30 on Saturday night.

    The Broncos have more weapons than Tulsa, led by senior quarterback Jon Wassink, who threw for five touchdowns last week, and senior running back LeVante Bellamy, who gained more than 1,200 rushing yards last season.

    “They can run it, they can pass it,” senior linebacker Joe Bachie said. “As linebackers, they’re going to try to line us up against some of those tight ends they like to throw the ball to, so we’ve got to be ready for that. We prepared hard. It’s just another week. A good offense. (Wassink) is going to be efficient with the ball, so we’ve got to get some pressure on them.”

    The pressure in the opener was what the Spartans were shooting for and something Tressel admitted he didn’t see during the moment, but appreciated once he watched the tape of the Tulsa win.

    “One of our big goals was pressure on the quarterback and I knew we got after him a little bit, but when you watch the film, I started to realize how consistent that pressure was,” Tressel said. “I started to notice some of the other guys like Jacub Panasiuk or Antjuan (Simmons) as a new starter, how well they played.”

    That pressure will be critical on Saturday, though it won’t be foreign to the Broncos. Wassink and Bellamy, along with a handful of other players on the Western Michigan offense, have been in this position having played the Spartans in 2017.

    They kept that game close with Michigan State earning the 28-14 victory. If the Spartans defense has anything to say about, the final score won’t be as close this time.

    “Obviously it’s good to be able to go back and watch the film of that game, see what we did wrong, what we did right,” Willekes said. “But that was two years ago. We all evolved as players on defense, and I’m sure they all evolved and got much better as well. It’s going to be a different game.”

    Added Bachie, “It was a good matchup. It was a bunch of the same guys they had then, it’s a bunch of the same guys that we have right now. It’ll be another fun matchup; we’ve got to come ready to play.”

    Michigan State vs. Western Michigan

    Kickoff: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

    TV/radio: BTN/760 AM

    Records: Both teams 1-0

    Line: Michigan State by 17.5

