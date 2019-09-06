Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 2
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 2 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 2 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan (1-0) – It was a typical season-opener, one that was at times efficient and at other times sloppy. That’s to be expected with a new offensive coordinator implementing a new attack, but there was at least enough evidence to feel like there’s big-time potential with this unit. The mistakes will need to be cleaned up and the defense will surely get more of a test next week when Army visits Michigan Stadium. Preseason rank: 1.
1. Michigan (1-0) – It was a typical season-opener, one that was at times efficient and at other times sloppy. That's to be expected with a new offensive coordinator implementing a new attack, but there was at least enough evidence to feel like there's big-time potential with this unit. The mistakes will need to be cleaned up and the defense will surely get more of a test next week when Army visits Michigan Stadium. Preseason rank: 1.
2. Ohio State (1-0) – Things couldn’t have gone much better for the Buckeyes and new quarterback Justin Fields. The transfer from Georgia threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as Florida Atlantic parted the seas for the Buckeyes. It wasn’t a perfect start as Fields’ inexperience showed as the game progressed, but for first-year coach Ryan Day, it was hard to feel bad about the season-opening win. Preseason rank: 2.
2. Ohio State (1-0) – Things couldn't have gone much better for the Buckeyes and new quarterback Justin Fields. The transfer from Georgia threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as Florida Atlantic parted the seas for the Buckeyes. It wasn't a perfect start as Fields' inexperience showed as the game progressed, but for first-year coach Ryan Day, it was hard to feel bad about the season-opening win. Preseason rank: 2.
3. Wisconsin (1-0) – While there are questions about the quarterback position for the Badgers, there isn’t much concern over moving the ball on the ground. Junior Jonathan Taylor ran for 135 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns carrying the ball, and added his first two career receiving touchdowns as the Badgers shut out South Florida. It was an impressive start for the defense, too, which limited USF to 157 total yards. Preseason rank: 4.
3. Wisconsin (1-0) – While there are questions about the quarterback position for the Badgers, there isn't much concern over moving the ball on the ground. Junior Jonathan Taylor ran for 135 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns carrying the ball, and added his first two career receiving touchdowns as the Badgers shut out South Florida. It was an impressive start for the defense, too, which limited USF to 157 total yards. Preseason rank: 4.
4. Iowa (1-0) – It was another uneven performance in a season opener, typical for many teams around the nation, but the Hawkeyes quickly got their running game going and quarterback Nate Stanley settled in to throw for 252 yards and three touchdowns against Miami (Ohio). While the Hawkeyes came away with the win, there is concern over the status of left tackle Alaric Jackson (Detroit Renaissance), who left the game in the first half with an apparent knee injury. Preseason rank: 6.
4. Iowa (1-0) – It was another uneven performance in a season opener, typical for many teams around the nation, but the Hawkeyes quickly got their running game going and quarterback Nate Stanley settled in to throw for 252 yards and three touchdowns against Miami (Ohio). While the Hawkeyes came away with the win, there is concern over the status of left tackle Alaric Jackson (Detroit Renaissance), who left the game in the first half with an apparent knee injury. Preseason rank: 6.
5. Penn State (1-0) – With Trace McSorley off to the NFL and his presumed replacement, Tommy Stevens, transferred out, there were plenty of eyes on quarterback Sean Clifford headed into the Nittany Lions’ opener against Idaho. Clifford responded by throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns while running for 57 yards. It was a dominant performance all around for James Franklin’s team, but things will get tougher next week against Buffalo. Preseason rank: 7.
5. Penn State (1-0) – With Trace McSorley off to the NFL and his presumed replacement, Tommy Stevens, transferred out, there were plenty of eyes on quarterback Sean Clifford headed into the Nittany Lions' opener against Idaho. Clifford responded by throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns while running for 57 yards. It was a dominant performance all around for James Franklin's team, but things will get tougher next week against Buffalo. Preseason rank: 7.
6. Michigan State (1-0) – After coaching shuffles and talk the entire offseason about a new offense, the Spartans looked strikingly like the team that ranked among the worst offensively in the nation last season. The Spartans managed just one offensive touchdown and wasted good field position on multiple occasions in a win over Tulsa. The defense continues to be elite, but the offense showed no signs that things are getting better. Preseason rank: 3.
6. Michigan State (1-0) – After coaching shuffles and talk the entire offseason about a new offense, the Spartans looked strikingly like the team that ranked among the worst offensively in the nation last season. The Spartans managed just one offensive touchdown and wasted good field position on multiple occasions in a win over Tulsa. The defense continues to be elite, but the offense showed no signs that things are getting better. Preseason rank: 3.
7. Nebraska (1-0) – There’s a lot of buzz around Scott Frost’s team, but the opening win over South Alabama was far from inspiring. The offense managed only 276 yards, including 66 in the second half, and the Cornhuskers relied on two defensive touchdowns and a special teams score to secure the victory. A trip to Colorado comes next week as sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for ways to get the offense going. Preseason rank: 5.
7. Nebraska (1-0) – There's a lot of buzz around Scott Frost's team, but the opening win over South Alabama was far from inspiring. The offense managed only 276 yards, including 66 in the second half, and the Cornhuskers relied on two defensive touchdowns and a special teams score to secure the victory. A trip to Colorado comes next week as sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for ways to get the offense going. Preseason rank: 5.
8. Minnesota (1-0) – The Golden Gophers probably aren’t turning many heads after getting a seven-point win over South Dakota State, but the Jackrabbits were ranked No. 4 in the preseason FCS poll. So, as coach P.J. Fleck pointed out, any win is a good win. There’s no doubt the Gophers will need to improve on the running attack that averaged just 3.1 yards a carry, but getting a win with a trip to Fresno State up next was important. Preseason rank: 10.
8. Minnesota (1-0) – The Golden Gophers probably aren't turning many heads after getting a seven-point win over South Dakota State, but the Jackrabbits were ranked No. 4 in the preseason FCS poll. So, as coach P.J. Fleck pointed out, any win is a good win. There's no doubt the Gophers will need to improve on the running attack that averaged just 3.1 yards a carry, but getting a win with a trip to Fresno State up next was important. Preseason rank: 10.
9. Maryland (1-0) – OK, so the Terrapins beat up on a low-level FCS team in Howard. But still, 79 points in pretty darned impressive. No, it’s no reason to think the Terrapins and first-year coach Mike Locksley are suddenly going to contend in the Big Ten East. But with veteran quarterback Josh Jackson (Saline) at the helm, the Terps could be more competitive than originally predicted. Jackson, a Virginia Tech transfer, threw for four touchdown in the opener and won’t be in awe against the big boys of the Big Ten. Preseason rank: 12.
9. Maryland (1-0) – OK, so the Terrapins beat up on a low-level FCS team in Howard. But still, 79 points in pretty darned impressive. No, it's no reason to think the Terrapins and first-year coach Mike Locksley are suddenly going to contend in the Big Ten East. But with veteran quarterback Josh Jackson (Saline) at the helm, the Terps could be more competitive than originally predicted. Jackson, a Virginia Tech transfer, threw for four touchdown in the opener and won't be in awe against the big boys of the Big Ten. Preseason rank: 12.
10. Indiana (1-0) – Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. showed his big-play ability in the opener, throwing for 326 yards and a touchdown while running for 67 yards. It’s the reason he got the starting nod; however, he’ll need to clean things up after throwing a pair of interceptions. The Hoosiers will have time to clean things up next week against Eastern Illinois before hosting Ohio State to begin Big Ten play. Preseason rank: 11.
10. Indiana (1-0) – Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. showed his big-play ability in the opener, throwing for 326 yards and a touchdown while running for 67 yards. It's the reason he got the starting nod; however, he'll need to clean things up after throwing a pair of interceptions. The Hoosiers will have time to clean things up next week against Eastern Illinois before hosting Ohio State to begin Big Ten play. Preseason rank: 11.
11. Purdue (0-1) – Quarterback Elijah Sindelar put up huge numbers in the Boilermakers’ opener, throwing for 423 yards and four touchdowns, but Purdue turned the ball over five times, the last an interception thrown by Sindelar that led to Nevada’s winning field goal as time expired. Rondale Moore had 11 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown as Purdue proved it has the firepower, but it will need to fix plenty of mistakes by next week when it hosts Vanderbilt. Preseason rank: 9.
11. Purdue (0-1) – Quarterback Elijah Sindelar put up huge numbers in the Boilermakers' opener, throwing for 423 yards and four touchdowns, but Purdue turned the ball over five times, the last an interception thrown by Sindelar that led to Nevada's winning field goal as time expired. Rondale Moore had 11 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown as Purdue proved it has the firepower, but it will need to fix plenty of mistakes by next week when it hosts Vanderbilt. Preseason rank: 9.
12. Northwestern (0-1) – Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the defending West Division champions. Quarterback Hunter Johnson, a former five-star recruit at Clemson, struggled mightily in his debut, completing just 6 of 17 passes while throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. The Cats turned to TJ Green, but the senior suffered a foot injury that required surgery after the game. The Wildcats will look forward to an early-season bye, getting a week off before hosting UNLV in two weeks. Preseason rank: 8.
12. Northwestern (0-1) – Things couldn't have gone much worse for the defending West Division champions. Quarterback Hunter Johnson, a former five-star recruit at Clemson, struggled mightily in his debut, completing just 6 of 17 passes while throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. The Cats turned to TJ Green, but the senior suffered a foot injury that required surgery after the game. The Wildcats will look forward to an early-season bye, getting a week off before hosting UNLV in two weeks. Preseason rank: 8.
13. Illinois (1-0) – Fighting Illini fans have to be feeling good after the dominant win over Akron to open the season. For a team scratching to build any sort of momentum, there were some good signs, including the play of Michigan transfer Brandon Peters at quarterback. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while the Illinois defense shut down its opponent from the MAC. Preseason rank: 14.
13. Illinois (1-0) – Fighting Illini fans have to be feeling good after the dominant win over Akron to open the season. For a team scratching to build any sort of momentum, there were some good signs, including the play of Michigan transfer Brandon Peters at quarterback. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while the Illinois defense shut down its opponent from the MAC. Preseason rank: 14.
14. Rutgers (1-0) – The Scarlet Knights found themselves in an early two-touchdown hole in the opener against UMass of the FCS. But things got turned around in the second half as the Knights avoided an ugly upset to open the season. Isaih Pacheco ran for 156 yards and four touchdowns while Raheem Blackshear had nine catches for 126 yards and a score, and Bo Melton caught six passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Things ramp up quickly for Rutgers, which opens Big Ten play next week at Iowa. Preseason rank: 13.
14. Rutgers (1-0) – The Scarlet Knights found themselves in an early two-touchdown hole in the opener against UMass of the FCS. But things got turned around in the second half as the Knights avoided an ugly upset to open the season. Isaih Pacheco ran for 156 yards and four touchdowns while Raheem Blackshear had nine catches for 126 yards and a score, and Bo Melton caught six passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Things ramp up quickly for Rutgers, which opens Big Ten play next week at Iowa. Preseason rank: 13.
    Michigan State vs. Western Michigan

    ►Kickoff: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

    ►TV/radio: BTN/760 AM

    ►Records: Both teams 1-0

    ►Line: Michigan State by 17.5

    View from the other side

    Andy Pepper is the sports director at WWMT in Kalamazoo. He breaks down the Broncos for The Detroit News, answering five questions heading into Saturday’s Michigan State-Western Michigan game at Spartan Stadium. You can follow him on Twitter @APepperWWMT

    ►Question: What does a healthy Jon Wassink mean for the Broncos?

    ►Pepper: It means everything. When healthy, Wassink, who suffered season-ending injuries in each of the last two seasons, has been outstanding. The senior was razor sharp last week, completing 20 of 25 passes for 368 yards and five touchdowns. Last season Wassink threw for just under 2,000 yards and 16 TDs while also running for six other scores before getting injured in the first quarter of the Broncos’ Week 9 loss to Toledo.

    ►Question: Can LeVante Bellamy find any running room against MSU’s defense?

    ►Pepper: Bellamy was surprisingly held in check last week against Monmouth, carrying the ball 18 times for just 53 yards. The Spartans, meanwhile, held Tulsa to about minus-900 yards rushing (no need to check my math) so figuring out a way to get Bellamy untracked is imperative. Coach Tim Lester says Western has to stay committed to the running game no matter what happens. Bellamy – who ran a laser-timed 4.28 40-yard dash this spring – is the type of back who could get bottled up all game, but still hurt MSU by breaking free for two or three long runs.

    ►Question: How has the defense improved in DC Lou Esposito’s first full season?

    ►Pepper: I can’t emphasize enough how much the Broncos defensive players absolutely love Coach Espo. Esposito expects his guys to play with both energy and discipline. This isn’t a passive defense. Esposito likes to disguise coverages and get after the quarterback. Esposito has been the DC for just three games dating back to last season, but the early returns have been promising. The Broncos held eventual MAC champion Northern Illinois to just 21 points in last year’s regular-season finale, and Monmouth to 13 points in last week’s opener.

    ►Question: Outside of Wassink and Bellamy, who are some Broncos to keep an eye on?

    ►Pepper: Coach Lester loves freshman wideout DaShon Bussell, who had five catches for 116 yards last week. Tight end Giovanni Ricci is a converted wide receiver who can really move and had 97 yards receiving and a pair of scores against the Hawks. Speaking of converted wide receivers, D’Wayne Eskridge, perhaps the second-fastest player on the team, moved to cornerback this spring and led the Broncos in tackles in Week 1. Mississippi State transfer and senior kick returner Keith Mixon averaged nearly 48 yards a return last week. The Broncos lead the nation in kickoff return average and are 10th in punt returns.

    ►Question: These matchups always seem to be close. Can this be the year WMU pulls the upset?

    ►Pepper: I really think this week is going to be a huge barometer for both the Broncos and Spartans. If Western can stay in the ballgame and move the ball against this fantastic MSU defense, then they will have little trouble lighting up MAC opponents. This will be a field-position game for the Broncos. Wassink has to stay calm and avoid sacks and turnovers. Western needs to stay patient with the running game in hopes of eventually springing the speedy Bellamy for a long gain or two, and the veteran WMU defense will have to do its part against a still struggling Spartans offense that managed just 300 yards and one offensive TD against Tulsa.

    Players to watch

    ►Jon Wassink, QB: The Broncos are glad to have the senior back after he missed the final four games last season with a fractured collarbone. He came out firing in the opening win over Monmouth, throwing for 368 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. It was the third time in Wassink’s career that he’s thrown for more than 300 yards in a game, and he’s now thrown 35 career touchdown passes, moving into the top 10 in program history.

    ►LeVante Bellamy, RB: The senior has had his share of success when facing Power Five opponents, averaging 92.5 yards rushing in those games. He earned first-team All-MAC honors last season, running for 1,228 yards and six touchdowns and averaging 6.0 yards a carry. Bellamy was limited to just 53 yards rushing in the season-opener but managed 67 yards on 12 carries the last time the Broncos faced the Spartans in 2017.

    ►D’Wayne Eskridge, CB: The senior played all 13 games last season at wide receiver, finishing second on the team with 38 receptions for 776 yards and three touchdowns. He made the shift to defense for the 2019 season and led the Broncos with eight tackles in the victory over Monmouth while breaking up one pass. Fellow CB Anton Curtis is also a former receiver, having played 12 games on offense in 2017.

    Facts and figures

    ►Early returns: Western Michigan has fared well in the month of September under coach Tim Lester. The Broncos went 3-2 in Lester’s first season of 2017 and recorded a 3-1 mark last season. After losing at Michigan on Sept. 8 last year, Western Michigan has won three in a row. To extend that streak to four, the Broncos will have to beat Michigan State for the first time since 1919. Since then, MSU has won 11 straight, including all five under Mark Dantonio.

    ►Seeing red: Western Michigan reached the red zone seven times last week against Monmouth and scored on all seven trips. In the last four games, the Broncos have made 22 trips to the red zone and scored 115 points on 19 of those possessions. They’ll have their work cut out for them against a Michigan State defense that allowed only one touchdown last week and limited Tulsa to 80 total yards.

    ►Happy returns: The Broncos have always been good in special teams, featuring some of the top return men in the MAC. Graduate transfer Keith Mixon Jr. from Mississippi State appears to be the next in line. He returned three kicks for 143 yards against Monmouth, giving the Broncos the best kick return average (47.67) in the nation. His 143 yards were the most since Darius Phillips had 185 against Michigan State in 2015.

