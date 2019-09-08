Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 3
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 3 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 3 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Ohio State (2-0) – Transfer quarterback Justin Fields continues to impress for the Buckeyes as he was 20-for-25 passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns while running for 42 yards and two more touchdowns. J.K. Dobbins (2) also ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns as the defense pitched a shutout headed into the Big Ten opener next week at Indiana. Last week: 2.
1. Ohio State (2-0) – Transfer quarterback Justin Fields continues to impress for the Buckeyes as he was 20-for-25 passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns while running for 42 yards and two more touchdowns. J.K. Dobbins (2) also ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns as the defense pitched a shutout headed into the Big Ten opener next week at Indiana. Last week: 2.
2. Wisconsin (2-0) – The competition hasn’t been great, but in two weeks the Badgers have outscored their opponents 110-0. Jonathan Taylor (23) continues to roll over defenses, running for 102 yards and three touchdowns while also catching a touchdown pass. The defense has been as impressive as it has yet to give up a point this season and held Central Michigan to just 58 total yards. Last week: 3.
2. Wisconsin (2-0) – The competition hasn't been great, but in two weeks the Badgers have outscored their opponents 110-0. Jonathan Taylor (23) continues to roll over defenses, running for 102 yards and three touchdowns while also catching a touchdown pass. The defense has been as impressive as it has yet to give up a point this season and held Central Michigan to just 58 total yards. Last week: 3.
3. Michigan (2-0) – Don’t knock the Wolverines for celebrating their overtime win against Army. The Black Knights are a good team with a difficult offense to defend, and Michigan did well to limit them to 243 yards and end Army’s 10-game winning streak. The issues, though, are on offense as the Wolverines continue to look sloppy while running for just 108 yards with 100 yards and three touchdowns coming from Zach Charbonnet (24). Last week: 1.
3. Michigan (2-0) – Don't knock the Wolverines for celebrating their overtime win against Army. The Black Knights are a good team with a difficult offense to defend, and Michigan did well to limit them to 243 yards and end Army's 10-game winning streak. The issues, though, are on offense as the Wolverines continue to look sloppy while running for just 108 yards with 100 yards and three touchdowns coming from Zach Charbonnet (24). Last week: 1.
4. Penn State (2-0) – For the second straight week, Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) was quickly ending any concerns about that position. Against Buffalo, he threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns while running for 51 yards. It took until the second half to get rolling this time, but the Nittany Lions pulled away in the second half and now get set for their rivalry game next week with Pittsburgh. Last week: 5.
4. Penn State (2-0) – For the second straight week, Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) was quickly ending any concerns about that position. Against Buffalo, he threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns while running for 51 yards. It took until the second half to get rolling this time, but the Nittany Lions pulled away in the second half and now get set for their rivalry game next week with Pittsburgh. Last week: 5.
5. Michigan State (2-0) – The Spartans offense finally came to life against Western Michigan, gaining 582 total yards and scoring 51 points, the first time they’ve scored 50 or more points since beating Penn State, 55-16, in 2015. Quarterback Brian Lewerke (right) threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns, Darrell Stewart had 10 catches for 185 yards and freshman RB Elijah Collins (with ball) ran for 192 yards. The key for the Spartans will be building off this performance. Last week: 6.
5. Michigan State (2-0) – The Spartans offense finally came to life against Western Michigan, gaining 582 total yards and scoring 51 points, the first time they've scored 50 or more points since beating Penn State, 55-16, in 2015. Quarterback Brian Lewerke (right) threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns, Darrell Stewart had 10 catches for 185 yards and freshman RB Elijah Collins (with ball) ran for 192 yards. The key for the Spartans will be building off this performance. Last week: 6.
6. Iowa (2-0) – It was a smooth start to Big Ten play as the Hawkeyes opened Big Ten play by shutting out a Rutgers team that scored 48 points in the opener. Quarterback Nate Stanley threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns as the defense limited Rutgers to 125 yards and forced three turnovers as the Hawkeyes look forward next week’s rivalry game with Iowa State. Last week: 4.
6. Iowa (2-0) – It was a smooth start to Big Ten play as the Hawkeyes opened Big Ten play by shutting out a Rutgers team that scored 48 points in the opener. Quarterback Nate Stanley threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns as the defense limited Rutgers to 125 yards and forced three turnovers as the Hawkeyes look forward next week's rivalry game with Iowa State. Last week: 4.
7. Maryland (2-0) – Many were wondering last week how seriously to take the Terrapins after they beat Howard, 79-0. After rolling up 63 points against a ranked Syracuse this team, many are no longer wondering. Transfer quarterback Josh Jackson of Saline (17) had another impressive game, throwing for 296 yards and three touchdowns as the Terps head to Temple next week before jumping into conference play. Last week: 9.
7. Maryland (2-0) – Many were wondering last week how seriously to take the Terrapins after they beat Howard, 79-0. After rolling up 63 points against a ranked Syracuse this team, many are no longer wondering. Transfer quarterback Josh Jackson of Saline (17) had another impressive game, throwing for 296 yards and three touchdowns as the Terps head to Temple next week before jumping into conference play. Last week: 9.
8. Minnesota (2-0) – A road game at night against a mid-major at night on the other side of the country probably wasn’t the best formula for a win, but thanks to an interception by Antoine Winfield Jr. on the final play of the game, the Gophers head home unbeaten. It was a dramatic end to a back-and-forth game as the Gophers scored on a fourth down in the final minute to tie the game and force overtime. Last week: 8.
8. Minnesota (2-0) – A road game at night against a mid-major at night on the other side of the country probably wasn't the best formula for a win, but thanks to an interception by Antoine Winfield Jr. on the final play of the game, the Gophers head home unbeaten. It was a dramatic end to a back-and-forth game as the Gophers scored on a fourth down in the final minute to tie the game and force overtime. Last week: 8.
9. Indiana (2-0) – The Hoosiers cruised past Eastern Illinois to stay unbeaten, getting a pair of touchdown passes from starter Michael Penix Jr. and two more from backup and former starter Peyton Ramsey (12), who was 13-for-14 passing for 226 yards. The shutout win was the perfect warm-up as the Hoosiers get set to host Ohio State next week. Last week: 10.
9. Indiana (2-0) – The Hoosiers cruised past Eastern Illinois to stay unbeaten, getting a pair of touchdown passes from starter Michael Penix Jr. and two more from backup and former starter Peyton Ramsey (12), who was 13-for-14 passing for 226 yards. The shutout win was the perfect warm-up as the Hoosiers get set to host Ohio State next week. Last week: 10.
10. Nebraska (1-1) – Colorado is proving to be quite the nemesis for Huskers coach Scott Frost (pictured). For the second straight year the old rival knocked off the Cornhuskers, this time rallying in the second half before winning in overtime. A complete game is still missing for the Huskers as QB Adrian Martinez was perfect in the first half for 180 yards but was 7-for-15 in the second half with an interception and he was sacked six times. Last week: 7.
10. Nebraska (1-1) – Colorado is proving to be quite the nemesis for Huskers coach Scott Frost (pictured). For the second straight year the old rival knocked off the Cornhuskers, this time rallying in the second half before winning in overtime. A complete game is still missing for the Huskers as QB Adrian Martinez was perfect in the first half for 180 yards but was 7-for-15 in the second half with an interception and he was sacked six times. Last week: 7.
11. Purdue (1-1) – The Boilermakers put last week’s last-second loss behind them by rolling over Vanderbilt of the SEC. The offense was the story as QB Elijah Sindelar passed for 509 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another, while WR Rondale Moore (4) caught 13 passes for a career-high 220 yards and a touchdown. The tough schedule continues next week against TCU. Last week: 11.
11. Purdue (1-1) – The Boilermakers put last week's last-second loss behind them by rolling over Vanderbilt of the SEC. The offense was the story as QB Elijah Sindelar passed for 509 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another, while WR Rondale Moore (4) caught 13 passes for a career-high 220 yards and a touchdown. The tough schedule continues next week against TCU. Last week: 11.
12. Illinois (2-0) – The Fighting Illini won their first nonconference road game in 12 years behind the play of transfer QB Brandon Peters (18). The former Michigan quarterback notched career highs, throwing for 227 yards and four touchdowns as the Illini overcame an early 13-point deficit to beat UConn. A visit from Eastern Michigan is next before Big Ten play. Last week: 13.
12. Illinois (2-0) – The Fighting Illini won their first nonconference road game in 12 years behind the play of transfer QB Brandon Peters (18). The former Michigan quarterback notched career highs, throwing for 227 yards and four touchdowns as the Illini overcame an early 13-point deficit to beat UConn. A visit from Eastern Michigan is next before Big Ten play. Last week: 13.
13. Northwestern (0-1) – The Wildcats might have been the only team that needed a bye after just one week coming off the loss at Stanford in the opener. The Cats are hoping the early break provides a reset for the offense and quarterback Hunter Johnson, who is the clear No. 1 now that T.J. Green is lost for the season to a foot injury. Last week: 12.
13. Northwestern (0-1) – The Wildcats might have been the only team that needed a bye after just one week coming off the loss at Stanford in the opener. The Cats are hoping the early break provides a reset for the offense and quarterback Hunter Johnson, who is the clear No. 1 now that T.J. Green is lost for the season to a foot injury. Last week: 12.
14. Rutgers (1-1) – The Scarlet Knights were feeling pretty good after scoring 48 points in their season-opening win over UMass. However, things got real in Week 2 as Rutgers traveled to Iowa and got shut out. The Knights managed just 125 yards against the Hawkeyes, punting 10 times and turning the ball over three times, while throwing for just 41 yards. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (1-1) – The Scarlet Knights were feeling pretty good after scoring 48 points in their season-opening win over UMass. However, things got real in Week 2 as Rutgers traveled to Iowa and got shut out. The Knights managed just 125 yards against the Hawkeyes, punting 10 times and turning the ball over three times, while throwing for just 41 yards. Last week: 14.
    East Lansing — Michigan State found itself in an unfamiliar position the fourth quarter on Saturday night.

    The Spartans were rolling over Western Michigan, their offense clicking on all cylinders, finally complementing one of the best defenses in the nation.

    “It’s probably bad to say but it feels like we had a little breathing room,” linebacker Joe Bachie said. “But we score 21 points on our first three drives, that was amazing, and you can’t ask for anything else. … It was great to see. Running the ball, passing the ball. It was good.”

    It was for coach Mark Dantonio, too.

    “This is an easy job. That’s what I was thinking,” Dantonio joked Sunday during his weekly teleconference. “Never had it so good.”

    Never might be a bit harsh, but it sure has been awhile since the Spartans found themselves in the position they were in against the Broncos. Western Michigan was able to muster a late touchdown, but it mattered little as Michigan State had the game locked up well before the start of the fourth quarter on its way to a 51-17 victory.

    The Spartans piled up 582 total yards and the 51 points were the most since they scored 55 in a win over Penn State in 2015.

    “We got what we asked for,” Dantonio said. “We got effort. We got great effort and we got great toughness and they came to play with enthusiasm. We focused on the moment.

    “You give up zero sacks, have no penalties (on offense) and have a lot of explosive plays, good things are gonna happen.”

    Their good things were many, something that hasn’t happened for the Spartans in a long time. The last time they put up big numbers and spent the fourth quarter watching the backups was the 42-17 win over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl to close out the 2017 season.

    A seven-win season followed in 2018 as the offense played poorly all season and after the season-opening win over Tulsa, it didn’t look like much had changed.

    However, that turned quickly against Western Michigan.

    Quarterback Brian Lewerke threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns while wide receiver Darrell Stewart caught 10 passes for a career-high 185 yards and a touchdown. The breakout star in the game was redshirt freshman running back Elijah Collins, who gained 192 yards rushing on 17 carries in his first career start.

    “A big night for Elijah Collins, obviously,” Dantonio said.

    The big reason all three were so productive was the improved play of the offensive line.

    Earlier in the week, Dantonio challenged his team’s toughness and effort with an eye toward the offensive front. Against Western Michigan, the cohesion started to show up as the holes were opening and Lewerke had time to throw.

    The Spartans didn’t shuffle the line as much early in the game, though they did use seven players before the game got out of hand.

    “It’s always a collective effort,” Dantonio said. “Tight ends are involved in this, play-calling is involved in this. You certainly have got to get on your guy from an offensive line standpoint. And you’ve got to have vision in terms of where you’re going with the ball sometimes. So, it’s all inclusive.

    “What we need to get is consistency in performance and I think we’ll get that.”

    The blowout win not only allowed the Spartans to breathe easy for once, it allowed them to get some young players in the game, including offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs and Nick Samac, two true freshmen with high expectations.

    “It’s the first step of giving them some game snaps,” Dantonio said. “I thought they both played well. They were impressive, they’re good athletes. They showed power, but the game is moving faster on game night.

    “It remains to be seen how far they come, but we did use one game of their four and we have to make sure as we go forward if we play them more than four games it’s more like eight or nine games and it’s not five. We’ll be careful with that as we go but they are good players.”

    Michigan State moved up a spot to No. 18 in the Associated Press rankings and now gets set to host Arizona State on Saturday. A win would make Dantonio the winningest coach in program history, surpassing Duffy Daugherty.

    But Dantonio is more focused on the moment.

    “I think being 2-0 is more important in the short term,” he said. “Maybe in the long term it’s not, but in the short term being 3-0 would be more important. It’s pretty much like I’ve said, it’s a moment in time that a lot of people can collectively say they were involved in this.

    “But you feel better about things when everything is moving forward and that was a big win for us. Now we have the opportunity to focus on the next challenge.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

