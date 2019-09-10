Players to watch on Michigan State's 2019 schedule
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan State's 2019 football schedule, including Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear (pictured).
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan State's 2019 football schedule, including Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear (pictured).
Tulsa (Aug. 30, East Lansing) — Shamari Brooks, junior, RB: Along with fellow junior Corey Taylor II, combined to run for 18 touchdowns and more than 1,800 yards. Brooks led the way, gaining 967 yards on 229 carries and ran for more than 100 yards in four games in 2018. He’s scored 17 career rushing touchdowns.
Western Michigan (Sept. 7, East Lansing) — LeVante Bellamy, senior, RB: Bellamy earned first-team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,228 yards on 205 carries for an average of 6 yards per attempt. He gained more than 100 yards in a game five times, including a career-high 213 yards in an overtime loss at Ball State. The first game of his career was in 2015 when Michigan State visited Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo.
Arizona State (Sept. 14, East Lansing) —Eno Benjamin, junior, RB: A first-team All-Pac 12 selection as a sophomore in 2018, Benjamin ran for a school-record 1,642 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns. He finished fifth in the nation in rushing yards, becoming the first Sun Devils running back to finish in the top 10 nationally in the Pac-12 era.
Northwestern (Sept. 21, Evanston, Illinois) — Blake Gallagher, junior, LB: Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and honorable mention from the coaches after leading the Big Ten with 127 total tackles. He recorded 10 tackles or more in six games, tied for the second-best mark in the Big Ten. Gallagher had 11 tackles, including seven solo stops in the win at Michigan State last season.
Indiana (Sept. 28, East Lansing) — Stevie Scott, sophomore, RB: Set freshman records at Indiana with 1,137 yards, 228 attempts, 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games while averaging 94.8 yards per game and 5 yards a carry. He became the 13th Hoosier to run for 1,000 yards and his 1,137 yards rank 14th in IU history. Scott ranked second in the nation in rushing yardage and 100-yard games among true freshmen.
Ohio State (Oct. 5, Columbus, Ohio) — J.K. Dobbins, junior, RB: He became the first player in Ohio State history to record 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a freshman and a sophomore. He finished the 2018 season with 1,053 yards and a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns after running for a school-freshman record 1,403 yards rushing in 2017. Dobbins earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last season from the coaches and honorable mention from the media.
Wisconsin (Oct. 12, Madison, Wisconsin) — Jonathan Taylor, junior, RB: The Big Ten’s Running Back of the Year in 2018, Taylor became the fourth Badgers running back to win the Doak Walker Award as the top back in the nation. He was also the program’s 10th unanimous All-American after leading the nation with 2,194 rushing yards for an average of 168.8 a game. Taylor averaged 7.5 yards a carry and scored 16 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Penn State (Oct. 26, East Lansing) — KJ Hamler, sophomore, WR: The Pontiac native and former Orchard Lake St. Mary’s star was named a freshman All-American by the FWAA as a kick returner in 2018 after setting a Penn State freshman record for all-purpose yards with 1,417, topping the previous mark of 1,237 set by Saquon Barkley in 2015. He started all 13 games at wide receiver and led the Nittany Lions with 42 receptions for 754 yards while also scoring five touchdowns. Hamler had a catch in all 13 games and had six games with four or more catches and 10 multi-catch games.
Illinois (Nov. 9, East Lansing) — Reggie Corbin, senior, RB: Corbin started eight games for the Illini and gained 1,085 yards on 128 carries for an average of 8.5 yards a carry and nine touchdowns. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and became the 13th player in program history to gain 1,000 yards in a season. His 8.5 yards per carry ranked third in the nation while his 9.3 yards a carry in Big Ten games was the second-most in the FBS for any back with more than 10 carries a game.
Michigan (Nov. 16, Ann Arbor) — Lavert Hill, senior, CB: A semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award last season, Hill earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2018 after being named second team in 2017, adding to a resume that included third-team All-American recognition last season. Hill has played in 36 games in his career, starting 26 times and is one of four players in Wolverines history with multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns. Hill’s lone interception last season was returned for a touchdown as he finished with five pass breakups.
Rutgers (Nov. 23, Piscataway, New Jersey) — Raheem Blackshear, junior, RB: The one-time Michigan State recruit was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season after leading the Scarlet Knights in both rushing (586 yards) and receiving (367). He became the first Scarlet Knight since 1985 to lead the team in rushing and receiving yards in a season and finished with five touchdowns -- three rushing and two receiving. Blackshear recorded two 100-yard rushing games and one 100-yard receiving game.
Maryland (Nov. 30, East Lansing) — Anthony McFarland Jr., sophomore, RB: McFarland appeared in all 12 games with five starts while breaking the Maryland freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He was the second player in Maryland history to have back-to-back 200-yard rushing games with his 298 vs. Ohio State the second-most ever by a Terp in a game. He was named a freshman All-American and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.
    East Lansing — A week ago, Mark Dantonio was in a foul mood.

    His Michigan State team had just beaten Tulsa to open the 2019 season, but after watching the game film from the 28-7 victory, the Spartans coach was hardly feeling good about the performance and challenged his team heading into its Week 2 matchup with Western Michigan.

    The Spartans responded, rolling over the Broncos, 51-17, as the offense finally came to life.

    “If you feel that was fire last week, you should have been at the team meeting, I guess,” a much calmer Dantonio said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “Sometimes you just have to deal with the brutal reality of things, and you know, you have to call them as you see them, and that's the way I called it.”

    It worked, and now No. 18 Michigan State (2-0) gets set to take on an Arizona State team that has also won its first two games, but is struggling to find its offensive identity, much the same way the Spartans were heading into last week.

    The Sun Devils, who scored 13 fourth-quarter points to beat Michigan State last year in Tempe, are coming off a lackluster 19-7 win over Sacramento State last week following a 30-7 victory over Kent State in the season opener.

    For Dantonio, the scores don’t mean much. As long as Herm Edwards is coaching the Sun Devils, they’ll get Dantonio’s respect.

    “Herm Edwards is an outstanding football coach,” Dantonio said. “He's a football guy. I think he's been around football all his life and every time I've had an opportunity to be around him, I've really enjoyed just sitting and talking with him and everything. He's seen the game change himself as he's gone through time.”

    He’s also seen the Sun Devils change from last season. No longer is a veteran quarterback throwing to an NFL-caliber receiver. Instead, true freshman Jayden Daniels is at quarterback, and he’s relying on veteran running back Eno Benjamin.

    Defensively, the Sun Devils run a 3-3-5 like Tulsa, but there are differences that will present challenges for the Spartans.

    “They are different than Tulsa in terms of what they do in the back end coverage-wise, and also what they are doing up front,” Dantonio said. “They are a penetrating type of team. They put a lot of people at the point of attack. A lot of different pressures and movement up front, so a little bit like Western in that fact. A little bit like Tulsa in the fact that they are built from a 3-3-5 standpoint, but there are similarities, but there's definitely differences in the three teams.”

    Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo on Mark Dantonio's bid to break Duffy Daugherty's all-time MSU coaching record. The Detroit News

    MSU's new uniforms: 'Whoo ...'

    While many Michigan State fans were buzzing about the way the offense played last week, there was nearly as much talk about the Spartans’ new uniforms, which featured neon green pants.

    Dantonio had, of course, already seen the uniforms but seeing them being worn by the entire team was like sensory overload.

    “When I walked in the locker room, I said, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ I was like, ‘Whoo,’” Dantonio said. “I knew if they were worn at night, they would take on a different look and when they were all on together as a group, it looked good. And then when they were going down the field, making tackles, collectively, it looked good.

    “Nike did a great job, and you know, our players liked them and that's what I asked them to look at. In pregame, I said, ‘Hey, you want to wear these uniforms?’ to our captains. ‘Oh, yeah, Coach. Let's go.’ … But I liked them at the end of the game, and the bottom line is, how do you play?”

    As for when the uniforms might be seen again?

    “Might be wearing them this week,” he said with a smile. “You never know.”

    Concerted effort

    During his press conference on Monday, Edwards talked about his love of Jimmy Hendrix and seeing him in concert when he was young.

    That led to Dantonio being asked about his favorite concert experience.

    “I've had some good ones,” he said. “Took my girls to see Shania Twain when they were this big … surprised them and took them to see Shania Twain in Cincinnati. It was special because of that. Backstage with Kenny Chesney was special. I missed the Eric Church concert. That's one I need to make, because I had another event that night.

    “And then my first concert was the Eagles, so going way back, first concert I ever went to was the Eagles. I haven't seen (Bruce) Springsteen yet, so I'm looking for that one, someday.”

