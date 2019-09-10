Mady Sissoko, a four-star forward from Utah, committed on Tuesday to play basketball at Michigan State. (Photo: 247Sports)

East Lansing — Michigan State added to its 2020 recruiting class on Tuesday night as four-star forward Mady Sissoko announced he was committing to play for the Spartans.

At 6-foot-9 and 230 pounds, Sissoko, out of Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, possesses a 7-4 wingspan and ranks among the top players in the nation. He checks in at No. 36 in the 247Sports.com composite, while he’s rated No. 40 in the nation by Rivals.com.

Sissoko took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend and chose the Spartans over a list of finalists that included BYU, Kansas and Memphis. Sissoko visited Kansas earlier in September and was at Memphis last week.

His visit to BYU in July included a freak accident where Sissoko suffered a broken hand in an ATV accident. That injury will keep Sissoko out for at least the start of the 2019-20 season for Wasatch. According to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, Sissoko was riding a "Razor" ATV alongside BYU players and coaches during his visit. When the ATV flipped to the side, Sissoko extended his arm to brace for impact and fractured his hand.

Sissoko joins four-star guard Jalen Terry of Flint Beecher as the only members of Michigan State’s 2020 class. Terry, a 5-11 point guard, is ranked 47th in the nation by Rivals and No. 55 in the 247sports composite rankings.

The Spartans continue to pursue several other top prospects. Five-star guard Bryce Thompson of Tulsa, Okla., has Michigan State among his finalists and is reportedly visiting East Lansing the weekend of Oct. 25, which is also likely the weekend for "Midnight Madness" at the Breslin Center.

Four-star guard A.J. Hoggard of Huntington Prep, the same school that former Spartan Miles Bridges attended, is set to be in town this weekend for his official visit.

Other players still on Michigan State’s radar for 2020 include five-star forward Isaiah Jackson of Waterford Mott and four-star guard Jaemyn Brakefield of Huntington Prep. Jackson, who played with current Spartan Rocket Watts last season at Spire Academy in Ohio before transferring to Mott, has been considered a Michigan State lean, but recently took a visit to Kentucky.

