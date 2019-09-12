CLOSE

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Tony Paul preview MSU-Arizona State and review Michigan's double-OT win over Army and look ahead to the Wisconsin game in two weeks. The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

East Lansing — There’s nowhere to run against the Michigan State defense.

It’s been a calling card of Spartans defenses for the better part of the last 10 years, and after leading the nation in rushing defense last season, No. 18 Michigan State is well on its way to doing it again in 2019. Through two games, the Spartans are allowing minus-3 yards a game on the ground.

In other words, teams are going the wrong way when running the ball. It’s something Arizona State is keenly aware of as it prepares for Saturday’s 4 p.m. kickoff Saturday with the Spartans.

“You are playing a big physical football team up front with seven veteran guys,” Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said. “They play in a conference where everything is contested. Every yard, every pass. They are a heavy-handed team, they play heavy football. They are athletic and play heavy.”

It’s not a great matchup for the Sun Devils. They have a talented, veteran running back in Eno Benjamin, but a young offensive line has yet to spring Benjamin in the first two weeks. Arizona State is averaging just 131 yards a game on the ground.

The equalizer for Arizona State (2-0) has been the play of freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels. In the opener against Kent State, Daniels threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns, and followed that with 304 yards passing and one touchdown against Sacramento State. He’s also run for a touchdown.

For a Michigan State defense that allowed 285 yards and a pair of passing touchdowns in last week’s victory over Western Michigan, corralling Arizona State’s young quarterback will be a focus.

“We know we are going to get challenged, with what we’ve done in stopping the run,” Michigan State defensive backs coach Paul Haynes said. “It’s a challenge that we have to accept. It’s a part of our world. That’s our job description.

“You look at Western Michigan’s game plan, you look at Tulsa’s game plan, you look at everybody’s game plan against us, they are going to challenge us on the edges.”

Both teams have had some success, though most of Western Michigan’s came late in the game when the result was no longer in doubt.

Fifth-year senior Josh Butler has been targeted a few times already, getting flagged for two pass interference penalties against Tulsa while allowing a touchdown pass and drawing another pass interference call in the Western Michigan game. But Haynes sees progress from Butler, who nearly had an interception last week.

“We never over-gripe about the pass interference calls,” Haynes said. “As long as you’re in position and you’re being aggressive, those things happen. … That can’t happen all the time, but he did learn from Week 1 to Week 2 because we knew we were going to get challenged a little bit.

“He had an opportunity for that interception, and he is coming along good.”

Arizona State will be sure to take its shots, as well. And with Daniels also showing the ability to run, it will put pressure on the Spartans’ secondary.

“You can’t take anybody for granted,” Butler said. “We just gotta make plays. He’s probably got his confidence and stuff like that, and he’s apparently got a real good arm. He’s out there for a reason. We gotta go out there and play him like any other quarterback.”

Relying on a young quarterback is a big shift for the Sun Devils. Last season, Manny Wilkins was at the helm. He was a three-year starter who finished his career with more than 8,600 passing yards and 52 touchdowns. He also had receiver N’Keal Harry at his disposal, a dynamic receiver who is now in the NFL.

But Daniels is proving to be a quick study, and it’s not like he doesn't have options. Kyle Williams is back at wide receiver after catching seven passes for 104 yards in last year’s game against Michigan State, and Benjamin is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,642 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“They still have a lot of playmakers,” Haynes said. “They are talented at wideout. Benjamin is probably the best we have seen to date, as far as the things he can do with the ball in his hands. When you have an electric running back like Benjamin to hand it off to, or throw it to him quick out of the backfield, those are easy reads for him (Daniels) to sit there and do.”

Even with the change at quarterback, Haynes expects to see the same offensive approach from the Sun Devils as last year’s game.

In that matchup, the Spartans held Arizona State in check most of the game before 13 fourth-quarter points allowed the Sun Devils to rally for the win. Michigan State will look to avoid the letdown this time, while understanding what Arizona State will try and do.

“These guys are going to challenge us down the field,” Haynes said. “We know we have to make plays on the deep ball. Week-in and week-out, we stress our fundamentals and technique because that’s what it’s going to come down to.

“It’s not just deep balls, but tackling in space in those one-on-one situations. Getting the ball out quick takes the defensive line out of the game plan. We prepare for that all the time and I think we are going to get that all the time. We have to tackle well in space to stop the quick game. If you let a young quarterback just complete a lot of short passes, he gets comfortable.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau

Players to watch on Michigan State's 2019 schedule
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan State's 2019 football schedule, including Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear (pictured).
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan State's 2019 football schedule, including Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear (pictured). Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tulsa (Aug. 30, East Lansing) — Shamari Brooks, junior, RB: Along with fellow junior Corey Taylor II, combined to run for 18 touchdowns and more than 1,800 yards. Brooks led the way, gaining 967 yards on 229 carries and ran for more than 100 yards in four games in 2018. He’s scored 17 career rushing touchdowns.
Tulsa (Aug. 30, East Lansing) — Shamari Brooks, junior, RB: Along with fellow junior Corey Taylor II, combined to run for 18 touchdowns and more than 1,800 yards. Brooks led the way, gaining 967 yards on 229 carries and ran for more than 100 yards in four games in 2018. He’s scored 17 career rushing touchdowns. Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Western Michigan (Sept. 7, East Lansing) — LeVante Bellamy, senior, RB: Bellamy earned first-team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,228 yards on 205 carries for an average of 6 yards per attempt. He gained more than 100 yards in a game five times, including a career-high 213 yards in an overtime loss at Ball State. The first game of his career was in 2015 when Michigan State visited Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo.
Western Michigan (Sept. 7, East Lansing) — LeVante Bellamy, senior, RB: Bellamy earned first-team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,228 yards on 205 carries for an average of 6 yards per attempt. He gained more than 100 yards in a game five times, including a career-high 213 yards in an overtime loss at Ball State. The first game of his career was in 2015 when Michigan State visited Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Arizona State (Sept. 14, East Lansing) —Eno Benjamin, junior, RB: A first-team All-Pac 12 selection as a sophomore in 2018, Benjamin ran for a school-record 1,642 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns. He finished fifth in the nation in rushing yards, becoming the first Sun Devils running back to finish in the top 10 nationally in the Pac-12 era.
Arizona State (Sept. 14, East Lansing) —Eno Benjamin, junior, RB: A first-team All-Pac 12 selection as a sophomore in 2018, Benjamin ran for a school-record 1,642 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns. He finished fifth in the nation in rushing yards, becoming the first Sun Devils running back to finish in the top 10 nationally in the Pac-12 era. Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Northwestern (Sept. 21, Evanston, Illinois) — Blake Gallagher, junior, LB: Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and honorable mention from the coaches after leading the Big Ten with 127 total tackles. He recorded 10 tackles or more in six games, tied for the second-best mark in the Big Ten. Gallagher had 11 tackles, including seven solo stops in the win at Michigan State last season.
Northwestern (Sept. 21, Evanston, Illinois) — Blake Gallagher, junior, LB: Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and honorable mention from the coaches after leading the Big Ten with 127 total tackles. He recorded 10 tackles or more in six games, tied for the second-best mark in the Big Ten. Gallagher had 11 tackles, including seven solo stops in the win at Michigan State last season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana (Sept. 28, East Lansing) — Stevie Scott, sophomore, RB: Set freshman records at Indiana with 1,137 yards, 228 attempts, 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games while averaging 94.8 yards per game and 5 yards a carry. He became the 13th Hoosier to run for 1,000 yards and his 1,137 yards rank 14th in IU history. Scott ranked second in the nation in rushing yardage and 100-yard games among true freshmen.
Indiana (Sept. 28, East Lansing) — Stevie Scott, sophomore, RB: Set freshman records at Indiana with 1,137 yards, 228 attempts, 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games while averaging 94.8 yards per game and 5 yards a carry. He became the 13th Hoosier to run for 1,000 yards and his 1,137 yards rank 14th in IU history. Scott ranked second in the nation in rushing yardage and 100-yard games among true freshmen. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Ohio State (Oct. 5, Columbus, Ohio) — J.K. Dobbins, junior, RB: He became the first player in Ohio State history to record 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a freshman and a sophomore. He finished the 2018 season with 1,053 yards and a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns after running for a school-freshman record 1,403 yards rushing in 2017. Dobbins earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last season from the coaches and honorable mention from the media.
Ohio State (Oct. 5, Columbus, Ohio) — J.K. Dobbins, junior, RB: He became the first player in Ohio State history to record 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a freshman and a sophomore. He finished the 2018 season with 1,053 yards and a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns after running for a school-freshman record 1,403 yards rushing in 2017. Dobbins earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last season from the coaches and honorable mention from the media. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wisconsin (Oct. 12, Madison, Wisconsin) — Jonathan Taylor, junior, RB: The Big Ten’s Running Back of the Year in 2018, Taylor became the fourth Badgers running back to win the Doak Walker Award as the top back in the nation. He was also the program’s 10th unanimous All-American after leading the nation with 2,194 rushing yards for an average of 168.8 a game. Taylor averaged 7.5 yards a carry and scored 16 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Wisconsin (Oct. 12, Madison, Wisconsin) — Jonathan Taylor, junior, RB: The Big Ten’s Running Back of the Year in 2018, Taylor became the fourth Badgers running back to win the Doak Walker Award as the top back in the nation. He was also the program’s 10th unanimous All-American after leading the nation with 2,194 rushing yards for an average of 168.8 a game. Taylor averaged 7.5 yards a carry and scored 16 touchdowns as a sophomore. Andy Manis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Penn State (Oct. 26, East Lansing) — KJ Hamler, sophomore, WR: The Pontiac native and former Orchard Lake St. Mary’s star was named a freshman All-American by the FWAA as a kick returner in 2018 after setting a Penn State freshman record for all-purpose yards with 1,417, topping the previous mark of 1,237 set by Saquon Barkley in 2015. He started all 13 games at wide receiver and led the Nittany Lions with 42 receptions for 754 yards while also scoring five touchdowns. Hamler had a catch in all 13 games and had six games with four or more catches and 10 multi-catch games.
Penn State (Oct. 26, East Lansing) — KJ Hamler, sophomore, WR: The Pontiac native and former Orchard Lake St. Mary’s star was named a freshman All-American by the FWAA as a kick returner in 2018 after setting a Penn State freshman record for all-purpose yards with 1,417, topping the previous mark of 1,237 set by Saquon Barkley in 2015. He started all 13 games at wide receiver and led the Nittany Lions with 42 receptions for 754 yards while also scoring five touchdowns. Hamler had a catch in all 13 games and had six games with four or more catches and 10 multi-catch games. Chris Knight, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Illinois (Nov. 9, East Lansing) — Reggie Corbin, senior, RB: Corbin started eight games for the Illini and gained 1,085 yards on 128 carries for an average of 8.5 yards a carry and nine touchdowns. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and became the 13th player in program history to gain 1,000 yards in a season. His 8.5 yards per carry ranked third in the nation while his 9.3 yards a carry in Big Ten games was the second-most in the FBS for any back with more than 10 carries a game.
Illinois (Nov. 9, East Lansing) — Reggie Corbin, senior, RB: Corbin started eight games for the Illini and gained 1,085 yards on 128 carries for an average of 8.5 yards a carry and nine touchdowns. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and became the 13th player in program history to gain 1,000 yards in a season. His 8.5 yards per carry ranked third in the nation while his 9.3 yards a carry in Big Ten games was the second-most in the FBS for any back with more than 10 carries a game. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan (Nov. 16, Ann Arbor) — Lavert Hill, senior, CB: A semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award last season, Hill earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2018 after being named second team in 2017, adding to a resume that included third-team All-American recognition last season. Hill has played in 36 games in his career, starting 26 times and is one of four players in Wolverines history with multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns. Hill’s lone interception last season was returned for a touchdown as he finished with five pass breakups.
Michigan (Nov. 16, Ann Arbor) — Lavert Hill, senior, CB: A semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award last season, Hill earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2018 after being named second team in 2017, adding to a resume that included third-team All-American recognition last season. Hill has played in 36 games in his career, starting 26 times and is one of four players in Wolverines history with multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns. Hill’s lone interception last season was returned for a touchdown as he finished with five pass breakups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rutgers (Nov. 23, Piscataway, New Jersey) — Raheem Blackshear, junior, RB: The one-time Michigan State recruit was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season after leading the Scarlet Knights in both rushing (586 yards) and receiving (367). He became the first Scarlet Knight since 1985 to lead the team in rushing and receiving yards in a season and finished with five touchdowns -- three rushing and two receiving. Blackshear recorded two 100-yard rushing games and one 100-yard receiving game.
Rutgers (Nov. 23, Piscataway, New Jersey) — Raheem Blackshear, junior, RB: The one-time Michigan State recruit was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season after leading the Scarlet Knights in both rushing (586 yards) and receiving (367). He became the first Scarlet Knight since 1985 to lead the team in rushing and receiving yards in a season and finished with five touchdowns -- three rushing and two receiving. Blackshear recorded two 100-yard rushing games and one 100-yard receiving game. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Maryland (Nov. 30, East Lansing) — Anthony McFarland Jr., sophomore, RB: McFarland appeared in all 12 games with five starts while breaking the Maryland freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He was the second player in Maryland history to have back-to-back 200-yard rushing games with his 298 vs. Ohio State the second-most ever by a Terp in a game. He was named a freshman All-American and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.
Maryland (Nov. 30, East Lansing) — Anthony McFarland Jr., sophomore, RB: McFarland appeared in all 12 games with five starts while breaking the Maryland freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He was the second player in Maryland history to have back-to-back 200-yard rushing games with his 298 vs. Ohio State the second-most ever by a Terp in a game. He was named a freshman All-American and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE