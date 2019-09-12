Michigan State’s showdown against Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge will start at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 and will be televised by ESPN. That game is at the Breslin Center.
Michigan’s game at Louisville in the same event – also on Dec. 3 – will begin at 7 or 7:30 and will be on ESPN or ESPN2.
Start times and TV coverage for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge were announced on Thursday.
Michigan State, which made it to the Final Four last season before losing to Texas Tech in the semifinals, opens the season with a home exhibition against Albion on Oct. 29. The Spartans are No. 1 in many preseason rankings.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge
MONDAY, DEC. 2
Miami at Illinois, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Clemson at Minnesota, 9 p.m., ESPN2
TUESDAY, DEC. 3
Michigan at Louisville, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Iowa at Syracuse, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Northwestern at Boston College, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Rutgers at Pitt, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Florida State at Indiana, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Duke at Michigan State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4
Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 7:15 p.m., ESPNU
Notre Dame at Maryland, 7:15 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Virginia at Purdue, 7:15 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Wisconsin at NC State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
Wake Forest at Penn State, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU
Ohio State at North Carolina, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
