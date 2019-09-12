Cassius Winston (Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP)

Michigan State’s showdown against Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge will start at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 and will be televised by ESPN. That game is at the Breslin Center.

Michigan’s game at Louisville in the same event – also on Dec. 3 – will begin at 7 or 7:30 and will be on ESPN or ESPN2.

Start times and TV coverage for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge were announced on Thursday.

Michigan State, which made it to the Final Four last season before losing to Texas Tech in the semifinals, opens the season with a home exhibition against Albion on Oct. 29. The Spartans are No. 1 in many preseason rankings.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge

MONDAY, DEC. 2

Miami at Illinois, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Clemson at Minnesota, 9 p.m., ESPN2

TUESDAY, DEC. 3

Michigan at Louisville, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Iowa at Syracuse, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Northwestern at Boston College, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Rutgers at Pitt, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Florida State at Indiana, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Duke at Michigan State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4

Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 7:15 p.m., ESPNU

Notre Dame at Maryland, 7:15 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Virginia at Purdue, 7:15 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Wisconsin at NC State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Wake Forest at Penn State, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU

Ohio State at North Carolina, 9:30 p.m., ESPN