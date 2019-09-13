CLOSE

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Tony Paul preview MSU-Arizona State and review Michigan's double-OT win over Army and look ahead to the Wisconsin game in two weeks.

East Lansing – For one week, everything was right in the world of Michigan State football.

Two weeks into the 2019 season, the Spartans were rolling as the offense was finally finding its footing, racking up 51 points in a victory over Western Michigan. Along with a defense that was its usual self, plugging up holes and making life generally frustrating for the Broncos, the Spartans found themselves in an unfamiliar position.

They were reveling in the runaway victory, clearing the bench in the fourth quarter, not at all worried about any last-minute letdowns.

“It felt good,” junior offensive lineman Luke Campbell said. “I haven’t had that feeling in a minute.”

Nor had the rest of the Spartans. The last time they experienced such an easy fourth quarter was probably the Holiday Bowl at the end of the 2017 season. Michigan State was in control for much of that game, beating Washington State, 42-17.

Momentum, however, did not continue into the next season as Michigan State’s offense suffered through a miserable 2018. The Spartans scored 38 points in the opener, a total that proved to be the most they would manage the entire season.

So, after dropping 51 on Western Michigan after a shaky opening win over Tulsa, there is a clear directive for No. 18 Michigan State as it gets set to host Arizona State at 4 p.m. on Saturday: Make the Week 2 offensive performance more of the norm as opposed to the exception.

“Now it becomes consistency and performance,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. “We have to continue to do that and get better and better and better. I thought our offensive line played well, but they will be challenged this week with a lot of different looks and some pretty good players up front, as well. So it will be interesting to watch and see how the game unfolds.”

Interesting is one way to put it, but when a team is expecting to contend for the Big Ten championship, showing consistency from week to week is vital. It’s something that has eluded Michigan State (2-0) going back to the start of last season and it’s likely Arizona State provides more of a challenge than Western Michigan did.

The Spartans understand that.

“I think we just need to keep building on it,” said sophomore Matt Carrick, who has started each of the first two games at right guard. “It’s nice and all to beat Western but that’s not who we want to beat this year. We want to beat those other teams. We just have to keep building on that each week and just show everyone and show ourselves that we can be a dominant offensive line.”

The offensive line had drawn plenty of criticism amid the offensive struggles, particularly after the Tulsa game when Dantonio challenged the effort and lack of physical play. He addressed it as a team-wide issue, but it was clear, the offensive line was the primary target.

That’s what made the turnaround against Western Michigan all the more impressive as Michigan State continues to use at least seven different players up front.

If that rotation continues to work this week, they’ll be doing it against a defense that is similar to the one Tulsa ran. It is a 3-3-5 alignment on most downs, and Michigan State didn’t play well against that defense in the opener, managing just 68 yards rushing from its backs and 108 for the game.

Quarterback Brian Lewerke was also under pressure in the opener, something that wasn’t a problem against Western Michigan and will be critical this week when facing a veteran Arizona State secondary.

“I was pretty comfortable,” Lewerke said of the Western Michigan game. “I felt like I could see the defense. Obviously, that helps when you have a ton of time to pass the ball. I mean, I had plenty of time to kind of sit back there and diagnose what’s happening. And once you start going quick, you get in a rhythm and it makes it pretty easy.”

A similar rhythm against Arizona State (2-0) could mean avenging last season’s loss in Tempe while making Dantonio the winningest coach in Michigan State history.

The coach in his 13th season hasn’t spent a lot of time on where he stands, instead focusing on the mindset of his team.

1. Ohio State (2-0) – Transfer quarterback Justin Fields continues to impress for the Buckeyes as he was 20-for-25 passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns while running for 42 yards and two more touchdowns. J.K. Dobbins (2) also ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns as the defense pitched a shutout headed into the Big Ten opener next week at Indiana. Last week: 2.
2. Wisconsin (2-0) – The competition hasn’t been great, but in two weeks the Badgers have outscored their opponents 110-0. Jonathan Taylor (23) continues to roll over defenses, running for 102 yards and three touchdowns while also catching a touchdown pass. The defense has been as impressive as it has yet to give up a point this season and held Central Michigan to just 58 total yards. Last week: 3.
3. Michigan (2-0) – Don’t knock the Wolverines for celebrating their overtime win against Army. The Black Knights are a good team with a difficult offense to defend, and Michigan did well to limit them to 243 yards and end Army’s 10-game winning streak. The issues, though, are on offense as the Wolverines continue to look sloppy while running for just 108 yards with 100 yards and three touchdowns coming from Zach Charbonnet (24). Last week: 1.
4. Penn State (2-0) – For the second straight week, Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) was quickly ending any concerns about that position. Against Buffalo, he threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns while running for 51 yards. It took until the second half to get rolling this time, but the Nittany Lions pulled away in the second half and now get set for their rivalry game next week with Pittsburgh. Last week: 5.
5. Michigan State (2-0) – The Spartans offense finally came to life against Western Michigan, gaining 582 total yards and scoring 51 points, the first time they’ve scored 50 or more points since beating Penn State, 55-16, in 2015. Quarterback Brian Lewerke (right) threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns, Darrell Stewart had 10 catches for 185 yards and freshman RB Elijah Collins (with ball) ran for 192 yards. The key for the Spartans will be building off this performance. Last week: 6.
6. Iowa (2-0) – It was a smooth start to Big Ten play as the Hawkeyes opened Big Ten play by shutting out a Rutgers team that scored 48 points in the opener. Quarterback Nate Stanley threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns as the defense limited Rutgers to 125 yards and forced three turnovers as the Hawkeyes look forward next week’s rivalry game with Iowa State. Last week: 4.
7. Maryland (2-0) – Many were wondering last week how seriously to take the Terrapins after they beat Howard, 79-0. After rolling up 63 points against a ranked Syracuse this team, many are no longer wondering. Transfer quarterback Josh Jackson of Saline (17) had another impressive game, throwing for 296 yards and three touchdowns as the Terps head to Temple next week before jumping into conference play. Last week: 9.
8. Minnesota (2-0) – A road game at night against a mid-major at night on the other side of the country probably wasn’t the best formula for a win, but thanks to an interception by Antoine Winfield Jr. on the final play of the game, the Gophers head home unbeaten. It was a dramatic end to a back-and-forth game as the Gophers scored on a fourth down in the final minute to tie the game and force overtime. Last week: 8.
9. Indiana (2-0) – The Hoosiers cruised past Eastern Illinois to stay unbeaten, getting a pair of touchdown passes from starter Michael Penix Jr. and two more from backup and former starter Peyton Ramsey (12), who was 13-for-14 passing for 226 yards. The shutout win was the perfect warm-up as the Hoosiers get set to host Ohio State next week. Last week: 10.
10. Nebraska (1-1) – Colorado is proving to be quite the nemesis for Huskers coach Scott Frost (pictured). For the second straight year the old rival knocked off the Cornhuskers, this time rallying in the second half before winning in overtime. A complete game is still missing for the Huskers as QB Adrian Martinez was perfect in the first half for 180 yards but was 7-for-15 in the second half with an interception and he was sacked six times. Last week: 7.
11. Purdue (1-1) – The Boilermakers put last week’s last-second loss behind them by rolling over Vanderbilt of the SEC. The offense was the story as QB Elijah Sindelar passed for 509 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another, while WR Rondale Moore (4) caught 13 passes for a career-high 220 yards and a touchdown. The tough schedule continues next week against TCU. Last week: 11.
12. Illinois (2-0) – The Fighting Illini won their first nonconference road game in 12 years behind the play of transfer QB Brandon Peters (18). The former Michigan quarterback notched career highs, throwing for 227 yards and four touchdowns as the Illini overcame an early 13-point deficit to beat UConn. A visit from Eastern Michigan is next before Big Ten play. Last week: 13.
13. Northwestern (0-1) – The Wildcats might have been the only team that needed a bye after just one week coming off the loss at Stanford in the opener. The Cats are hoping the early break provides a reset for the offense and quarterback Hunter Johnson, who is the clear No. 1 now that T.J. Green is lost for the season to a foot injury. Last week: 12.
14. Rutgers (1-1) – The Scarlet Knights were feeling pretty good after scoring 48 points in their season-opening win over UMass. However, things got real in Week 2 as Rutgers traveled to Iowa and got shut out. The Knights managed just 125 yards against the Hawkeyes, punting 10 times and turning the ball over three times, while throwing for just 41 yards. Last week: 14.
    “I do think we're confident, and I think we're excited to play and that's half the battle all the time – the excitement that you bring with you, with your football team,” Dantonio said. “That's a big component I think in every football game. You can't fake that kind of stuff. I don't think you get all rah-rah during the week. That's just the way we've always approached it, but I feel a sense of optimism and that's exciting.”

    The players seem to buying in to that same sense of optimism.

    With a championship-level defense, the offense is starting to show it can uphold its end of the bargain, and if last week was just the beginning, then there’s no telling where things go from here for the Spartans.

    “It was good and it helped boost our confidence,” Campbell said. “We just know that we're ready. We can contend with anyone out there.

    “(Being consistent) is just a mindset. You’ve just got to have a mindset that that you have not arrived, and we have not arrived. Just keep bringing it each and every week and prepare to be the best we can.”

    Arizona State at Michigan State

    Kickoff: 4 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

    TV/radio: Fox/760

    Records: Both teams 2-0

    Line: Michigan State by 14

