Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio recaps his team's 10-7 loss to Arizona State. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

East Lansing — Good calls or not, penalties are starting to become a huge issue for Michigan State.

After committing 14 for 122 yards in the opener against Tulsa before seemingly getting things squared away in a Week 2 win over Western Michigan when it was flagged just twice, Michigan State was nailed 10 times for 91 yards in Saturday’s 10-7 loss to Arizona State.

“I think that they need to take a good hard look at the officiating and that's all I'll say, because there were some disputes out there,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. “That's all I'll say about that. You got to play the game.”

Probably Dantonio’s most legitimate gripe was the fact a defender leapt over the long-snapper on Matt Coghlin’s 47-yard field-goal attempt as time expired. The proper call would have given Michigan State another shot 15 yards closer.

It was a call that the officials missed said Fox analyst Dean Blandino, the NFL’s vice president of officiating from 2013 to 2017

“He’s moving toward the line of scrimmage. He runs, he jumps over the line,” Blandino said. “That’s a foul for leaping. You have to be stationary on the line to jump over that plane, over your opponent. That’s a 15-yard penalty and they get another shot if that flag is thrown.”

Arizona State 10, MSU 7
Arizona State's Eno Benjamin (3) stretches out for the game-winning touchdown as MSU Joe Bachie (35) and Xavier Henderson (3) try to stop the running back. Arizona State upsets MSU, 10-7, at Spartan Stadium, Saturday afternoon, September 14, 2019.
Arizona State's Eno Benjamin (3) stretches out for the game-winning touchdown as MSU Joe Bachie (35) and Xavier Henderson (3) try to stop the running back. Arizona State upsets MSU, 10-7, at Spartan Stadium, Saturday afternoon, September 14, 2019. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Arizona State players hold their hands up as they win the game with this touchdown.
Arizona State players hold their hands up as they win the game with this touchdown. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU kicker Matt Coghlin (4) misses his final field goal attempt that would have tied the game. He made the field goal attempt the play before this, but MSU was penalized for having 12 men on the field, so he kicked again and missed.
MSU kicker Matt Coghlin (4) misses his final field goal attempt that would have tied the game. He made the field goal attempt the play before this, but MSU was penalized for having 12 men on the field, so he kicked again and missed. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Luke Campbell (62) and Jordan Reid (55) are dejected after MSU's loss to Arizona State.
Luke Campbell (62) and Jordan Reid (55) are dejected after MSU's loss to Arizona State. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards, left, and MSU head coach Mark Dantonio shake hands after MSUs loss.
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards, left, and MSU head coach Mark Dantonio shake hands after MSUs loss. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU players are dejected as they walk off the field after their loss.
MSU players are dejected as they walk off the field after their loss. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) celebrates with Arizona fans after the game.
Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) celebrates with Arizona fans after the game. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
QB Rocky Lombardi (12) warms up.
QB Rocky Lombardi (12) warms up. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Brian Lewerke (14) warms up.
Brian Lewerke (14) warms up. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Darrell Stewart (25) warms up.
Darrell Stewart (25) warms up. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Cody White (7) warms up.
Cody White (7) warms up. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Cody White (7) catches a ball over his head during warm ups.
Cody White (7) catches a ball over his head during warm ups. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU football coach Mark Dantonio, left, and men's basketball coach Tom Izzo talk before the game.
MSU football coach Mark Dantonio, left, and men's basketball coach Tom Izzo talk before the game. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Sparty runs out onto the field before the team.
Sparty runs out onto the field before the team. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU head coach Mark Dantonio leads his Spartans onto the field.
MSU head coach Mark Dantonio leads his Spartans onto the field. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Two A-10 Warthogs, from Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township fly over the stadium before the game.
Two A-10 Warthogs, from Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township fly over the stadium before the game. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Arizona State's Cam Phillips (15) breaks up a pass intended for MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) early in the first quarter.
Arizona State's Cam Phillips (15) breaks up a pass intended for MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) early in the first quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU fans cheer in the stands with their green pom poms.
MSU fans cheer in the stands with their green pom poms. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Jacub Panasiuk (96) runs to celebrate after sacking Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) in the first quarter.
MSU's Jacub Panasiuk (96) runs to celebrate after sacking Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) in the first quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Jacub Panasiuk (96) celebrates with teammates after sacking Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) in the first quarter.
MSU's Jacub Panasiuk (96) celebrates with teammates after sacking Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) in the first quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Elijah Collins (24) carries in the first quarter as he is tackled by Arizona State's Tyler Whiley (23) in the first quarter.
MSU's Elijah Collins (24) carries in the first quarter as he is tackled by Arizona State's Tyler Whiley (23) in the first quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Cody White (7) makes a catch for a first down in the first quarter as he is tackled by Arizona State's Kobe Williams (5).
MSU's Cody White (7) makes a catch for a first down in the first quarter as he is tackled by Arizona State's Kobe Williams (5). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Matt Seybert (80) gains extra yardage and a first down on this reception as Arizona State's Aashari Crosswell (16) and Kobe Williams (5) make the tackle.
MSU's Matt Seybert (80) gains extra yardage and a first down on this reception as Arizona State's Aashari Crosswell (16) and Kobe Williams (5) make the tackle. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's David Dowell (6) pushes Arizona State's Brandon Pierce (85) out of bounds on this reception in the second quarter.
MSU's David Dowell (6) pushes Arizona State's Brandon Pierce (85) out of bounds on this reception in the second quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Arizona State place kicker Christian Zendejas (45) celebrates with teammate Kevin Macias (44) after kicking a field in the second quarter to score first.
Arizona State place kicker Christian Zendejas (45) celebrates with teammate Kevin Macias (44) after kicking a field in the second quarter to score first. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) gains yards on this reception as Arizona State's Jack Jones (21) pursues near the end of the second quarter.
MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) gains yards on this reception as Arizona State's Jack Jones (21) pursues near the end of the second quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Matt Dotson (89) is pulled down by Arizona State's Kejuan Markham (12) after gaining a first down on this long reception in the third quarter.
MSU's Matt Dotson (89) is pulled down by Arizona State's Kejuan Markham (12) after gaining a first down on this long reception in the third quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Kenny Willekes (48) puts a hit on Arizona State's Eno Benjamin (3) to stop him behind the line of scrimmage in the third quarter.
MSU's Kenny Willekes (48) puts a hit on Arizona State's Eno Benjamin (3) to stop him behind the line of scrimmage in the third quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Kenny Willekes (48) celebrates his hit on Arizona State's Eno Benjamin (3) to stop him behind the line of scrimmage in the third quarter.
MSU's Kenny Willekes (48) celebrates his hit on Arizona State's Eno Benjamin (3) to stop him behind the line of scrimmage in the third quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) and Matt Seybert (80) celebrate after Elijah Collins (24) scores MSU's only touchdown during the fourth quarter.
MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) and Matt Seybert (80) celebrate after Elijah Collins (24) scores MSU's only touchdown during the fourth quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Arizona State's Jayden Daniels (5) barely escapes the grasp of MSU's Mike Panasiuk (72) during the fourth quarter.
Arizona State's Jayden Daniels (5) barely escapes the grasp of MSU's Mike Panasiuk (72) during the fourth quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Arizona State's Kyle Williams (10) is tackled by a host of MSU defenders in the fourth quarter.
Arizona State's Kyle Williams (10) is tackled by a host of MSU defenders in the fourth quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) tries to escape a host of Arizona State defenders near the end of the game.
MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) tries to escape a host of Arizona State defenders near the end of the game. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    It’s ironic, considering the same call helped Michigan State lose to Indiana in 2016 when Drake Martinez was called. The Hoosiers got a second chance and cashed in. This time, there was no second chance, but the grumbling had been going for most of the game.

    Another critical call came in the fourth quarter after Michigan State had just taken a 7-3 lead. Defensive end Kenny Willekes forced a fumble from Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels and MSU recovered. It would have essentially locked up the win for the Spartans, but defensive tackle Raequan Williams was called for illegal hands to the face.

    Michigan State's Joe Bachie, Brian Lewerke, Raequan Williams and David Dowell try and explain the loss to Arizona State. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

    His hands did touch the offensive lineman’s face, but more egregious fouls have been ignored.

    “I didn’t even know they called it on me,” Williams said.

    The Spartans finished with three 15-yard penalties and, of course, too many men on the field to end the game.

    “I gave you some of my thoughts on it,” Dantonio said. “I’m not one to stand up here and criticize officials. I never have. So, I'll let everybody take a look at those. The people who should be looking at those can take a look at those. In other words, the officiating groups themselves. I'll let them handle that. I'm not going to go off on that, but there are a lot of things that set us back and some were in question.

    “We get we get a fumble recovery and I didn’t see a flag and all the sudden flags are out when we just scored, so there's a lot of different things you can look at and I'm sure you guys look at a little closer than I will.”

    O-line injuries mount

    Injuries continue to be a problem for Michigan State’s offensive line.

    The Spartans are already playing without left tackle Cole Chewins and backup AJ Arcuri, who missed Saturday’s game after seeing time on special teams in the first two game.

    On Saturday, a third left tackle joined the walking wounded as junior Kevin Jarvis suffered a leg injury late in the first half and did not return.

    “No update on Kevin right now,” Dantonio said.

    With Jarvis out, the Spartans turned to fifth-year senior Tyler Higby, who started three games at left tackle in 2018. Junior left guard Luke Campbell also suffered a leg injury but returned to the game.

    Extra points

    Sophomore cornerback Shakur Brown missed his second straight game. Sophomore defensive end Jack Camper was dressed for the first time this season but did not play.

    … Senior linebacker Joe Bachie led the Spartans with a season-high 12 tackles, marking his 10th career game with double-figure tackles.

    … Junior linebacker Antjuan Simmons collected a career-high nine tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss.

    … Senior defensive end Kenny Willekes recorded seven tackles, including two tackles for loss and a half sack. He also had five quarterback hurries. Willekes now has 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks this season . . . Willekes has 41.5 tackles for loss in his career, sixth most in MSU history.

    … Senior Darrell Stewart posted his second consecutive 100-yard receiving game with nine catches for 121 yards.

