East Lansing — In what is starting to become a weekly process, another Michigan State player has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Sophomore Weston Bridges confirmed to The News on Monday that he has entered the portal, and will transfer to another school. Bridges becomes the fourth Spartan to enter the portal this season, following linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle and running backs Connor Heyward and La’Darius Jefferson.

Michigan State wide receiver Weston Bridges has entered the NCAA transfer portal. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Bridges later tweeted he was "excited for the next chapter," which drew support from Heyward on social media.

"My brother for life," Heyward tweeted. "A lot of people don't understand but you know you have to do what's best for you. They gone miss us if they haven't already. It's a marathon not a sprint."

My brother for life.. A lot of people don’t understand but you know you have to do what’s best for you. They gone miss us if they haven’t already.. It’s a marathon, not a sprint ❤️🤞 https://t.co/LVUgYYUxHq — Connor Heyward (@ConnorHeyward1) October 14, 2019

A three-star running back out of Akron, Ohio, the 5-foot-11, 208-pound Bridges suffered a torn ACL in his left knee as a senior in high school and then tore the same ACL during preseason camp as a freshman. He carried the ball 16 times for 53 yards in six games last season before being moved to wide receiver this season in preseason camp.

More: Michigan State's Weston Bridges rekindles love for football following ACL injuries

Bridges did not play in any of Michigan State’s first seven games and was not with the team on Sept. 28 when it played at home against Indiana.

“Weston has got sort of a team rules type thing — a minor thing,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said after that game. “He had to be off the sideline for this game, just to be consistent.”

Players who have entered the portal, which was implemented last year by the NCAA, can be contacted by coaches from other programs. The players, though, can remain at their current school while their name is in the portal and it does not mean that player can’t remain at his original institution.

Michigan State (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) is off this week and hosts No. 7 Penn State on Oct. 26.

