Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 9
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 9 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 9 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) – Not much is slowing the Buckeyes these days as Justin Fields (1) accounted for another four touchdowns, J.K. Dobbins piled up 121 yards and the defense was dominant again in a blowout win over Northwestern. In what might be the Buckeyes’ toughest test left, Wisconsin comes to town next week for a showdown that lost at least some of its luster after the Badgers’ loss to Illinois, but still a potential preview of the conference title game. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) – Not much is slowing the Buckeyes these days as Justin Fields (1) accounted for another four touchdowns, J.K. Dobbins piled up 121 yards and the defense was dominant again in a blowout win over Northwestern. In what might be the Buckeyes’ toughest test left, Wisconsin comes to town next week for a showdown that lost at least some of its luster after the Badgers’ loss to Illinois, but still a potential preview of the conference title game. Last week: 1. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Penn State (7-0, 4-0) – The Nittany Lions were dominant in the first half against Michigan, but the offense stalled out and they had to hang on to beat the Wolverines, thanks to a dropped pass in the end zone. The tough stretch continues next week with a trip to Michigan State followed by a week off then a trip to Minnesota, the surprise leader in the West. Last week: 3.
2. Penn State (7-0, 4-0) – The Nittany Lions were dominant in the first half against Michigan, but the offense stalled out and they had to hang on to beat the Wolverines, thanks to a dropped pass in the end zone. The tough stretch continues next week with a trip to Michigan State followed by a week off then a trip to Minnesota, the surprise leader in the West. Last week: 3. Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Wisconsin (6-1, 3-1) – The Badgers left Madison for the first time since the season opener and it clearly did not go well. The dominant defense disappeared, and the usually efficient Badgers committed a critical turnover in the fourth quarter to lead to the biggest upset of the season. It takes some shine off next week’s showdown with Ohio State and is a huge blow to any playoff hopes, but the path to Indianapolis is still there with Minnesota still on the schedule to close the season. Last week: 2.
3. Wisconsin (6-1, 3-1) – The Badgers left Madison for the first time since the season opener and it clearly did not go well. The dominant defense disappeared, and the usually efficient Badgers committed a critical turnover in the fourth quarter to lead to the biggest upset of the season. It takes some shine off next week’s showdown with Ohio State and is a huge blow to any playoff hopes, but the path to Indianapolis is still there with Minnesota still on the schedule to close the season. Last week: 2. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Michigan (5-2, 3-2) – The Wolverines played well enough to win for three quarters, but a slow start and a critical dropped pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter means that Jim Harbaugh’s team is likely facing another season without a shot at the Big Ten title. The Ohio State game is still out there, but Penn State would need to fall flat for the Wolverines to have a shot, something they’d love after the offense looked like it was finally finding its groove in Happy Valley. Last week: 4.
4. Michigan (5-2, 3-2) – The Wolverines played well enough to win for three quarters, but a slow start and a critical dropped pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter means that Jim Harbaugh’s team is likely facing another season without a shot at the Big Ten title. The Ohio State game is still out there, but Penn State would need to fall flat for the Wolverines to have a shot, something they’d love after the offense looked like it was finally finding its groove in Happy Valley. Last week: 4. Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Minnesota (7-0, 4-0) – You can only play the teams on your schedule, and that’s fine. The Golden Gophers have beaten them all. However, we’re not anointing them division champs just yet, considering the close early season wins and the fact they beat up on Rutgers, the Big Ten’s auto-win. The running attack has been solid as the Gophers welcome Maryland next week, but from there things get tougher as Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin are all up in the final four weeks. Last week: 5.
5. Minnesota (7-0, 4-0) – You can only play the teams on your schedule, and that’s fine. The Golden Gophers have beaten them all. However, we’re not anointing them division champs just yet, considering the close early season wins and the fact they beat up on Rutgers, the Big Ten’s auto-win. The running attack has been solid as the Gophers welcome Maryland next week, but from there things get tougher as Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin are all up in the final four weeks. Last week: 5. Sarah Stier, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (5-2, 2-2) – The Hawkeyes’ defense continues to play well while the offense is having trouble getting much going. The two-game skid was snapped at home against Purdue; however, it didn’t come as easily as many would have expected. The next three games will say a lot about where the Hawkeyes will finish with road games against Northwestern and Wisconsin followed by a visit from first-place Minnesota. Last week: 6.
6. Iowa (5-2, 2-2) – The Hawkeyes’ defense continues to play well while the offense is having trouble getting much going. The two-game skid was snapped at home against Purdue; however, it didn’t come as easily as many would have expected. The next three games will say a lot about where the Hawkeyes will finish with road games against Northwestern and Wisconsin followed by a visit from first-place Minnesota. Last week: 6. Bryon Houlgrave, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Michigan State (4-3, 2-2) – We’ll see if the week off helped at all for the Spartans after back-to-back blowout losses to Ohio State and Wisconsin. Penn State is the next top-10 team on the docket, as the Nittany Lions come to town off their big win over Michigan. While Michigan State’s offense needs to rediscover a pulse, the usually reliable defense is likely reeling and will need to rebound quickly against a big-play Penn State team. Last week: 7.
7. Michigan State (4-3, 2-2) – We’ll see if the week off helped at all for the Spartans after back-to-back blowout losses to Ohio State and Wisconsin. Penn State is the next top-10 team on the docket, as the Nittany Lions come to town off their big win over Michigan. While Michigan State’s offense needs to rediscover a pulse, the usually reliable defense is likely reeling and will need to rebound quickly against a big-play Penn State team. Last week: 7. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Fullscreen
8. Indiana (5-2, 2-2) – Quarterback Michael Penix was knocked out of the game in the first half at Maryland, but Peyton Ramsey didn’t miss a beat and Stevie Smith ran for more than 100 yards as the Hoosiers won their second straight and are a game from being bowl eligible. While the schedule isn’t a piece of cake, there is a chance for the Hoosiers to get to eight wins, something they haven’t done in more than 25 years. Last week: 8.
8. Indiana (5-2, 2-2) – Quarterback Michael Penix was knocked out of the game in the first half at Maryland, but Peyton Ramsey didn’t miss a beat and Stevie Smith ran for more than 100 yards as the Hoosiers won their second straight and are a game from being bowl eligible. While the schedule isn’t a piece of cake, there is a chance for the Hoosiers to get to eight wins, something they haven’t done in more than 25 years. Last week: 8. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Nebraska (4-3, 2-2) – The Cornhuskers had the week off after getting rolled over at Minnesota. They’re hoping to get quarterback Adrian Martinez back after he sat out with a knee injury. This would be a good time to build some momentum as Indiana and Purdue are up next before a second bye week, then a matchup with Wisconsin. Get Martinez ready in that time, and there’s a chance for a strong finish. Last week: 9.
9. Nebraska (4-3, 2-2) – The Cornhuskers had the week off after getting rolled over at Minnesota. They’re hoping to get quarterback Adrian Martinez back after he sat out with a knee injury. This would be a good time to build some momentum as Indiana and Purdue are up next before a second bye week, then a matchup with Wisconsin. Get Martinez ready in that time, and there’s a chance for a strong finish. Last week: 9. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Illinois (3-4, 1-3) – After pulling off what is arguably the biggest upset in college football this season, it’s fair to say the Fighting Illini could be building a little momentum. The win over Wisconsin snapped a four-game skid and with Purdue and Rutgers up next, the Illini could get to the final stretch of the season with a shot at becoming bowl eligible. Last week: 13.
10. Illinois (3-4, 1-3) – After pulling off what is arguably the biggest upset in college football this season, it’s fair to say the Fighting Illini could be building a little momentum. The win over Wisconsin snapped a four-game skid and with Purdue and Rutgers up next, the Illini could get to the final stretch of the season with a shot at becoming bowl eligible. Last week: 13. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Maryland (3-4, 1-3) – The defense continues to be the problem for the Terrapins, who allowed Indiana to gain more than 500 yards in a home loss. The Terps had a chance in the final minutes but a late interception ended the rally. The Terps have now lost four of their last five and the remaining schedule is daunting with Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State all left for a team struggling to reach a bowl game. Last week: 10.
11. Maryland (3-4, 1-3) – The defense continues to be the problem for the Terrapins, who allowed Indiana to gain more than 500 yards in a home loss. The Terps had a chance in the final minutes but a late interception ended the rally. The Terps have now lost four of their last five and the remaining schedule is daunting with Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State all left for a team struggling to reach a bowl game. Last week: 10. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Purdue (2-5, 1-3) – Following the big win over Maryland, the Boilermakers were scrappy during their trip to Iowa, but couldn’t muster enough early when they committed a pair of turnovers before simply running out of time in the fourth quarter. Injuries have hit the Boilermakers hard, but it appears there’s still some fight, something that should be a factor down the stretch as it appears a bowl game is unlikely. Last week: 11.
12. Purdue (2-5, 1-3) – Following the big win over Maryland, the Boilermakers were scrappy during their trip to Iowa, but couldn’t muster enough early when they committed a pair of turnovers before simply running out of time in the fourth quarter. Injuries have hit the Boilermakers hard, but it appears there’s still some fight, something that should be a factor down the stretch as it appears a bowl game is unlikely. Last week: 11. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern (1-5, 0-4) – It’s been quite the tumble this season for the defending West Division champions. They showed fight in losses to Wisconsin and Nebraska, but then came this week’s demoralizing blowout at the hands of Ohio State. It wasn’t a game the Wildcats were likely to win, but they were completely overmatched. Predicting too many more wins for the ‘Cats is tough, though they do get UMass at home in a few weeks. Last week: 12.
13. Northwestern (1-5, 0-4) – It’s been quite the tumble this season for the defending West Division champions. They showed fight in losses to Wisconsin and Nebraska, but then came this week’s demoralizing blowout at the hands of Ohio State. It wasn’t a game the Wildcats were likely to win, but they were completely overmatched. Predicting too many more wins for the ‘Cats is tough, though they do get UMass at home in a few weeks. Last week: 12. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (1-6, 0-5) – There’s not much to say about the Scarlet Knights at this point. Since beating UMass in the opener, the Scarlet Knights haven’t allowed fewer than 30 points in a game, have only scored in double digits once and have been shut out three times. They get Liberty next week, likely they’re only shot at getting a second win this season. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (1-6, 0-5) – There’s not much to say about the Scarlet Knights at this point. Since beating UMass in the opener, the Scarlet Knights haven’t allowed fewer than 30 points in a game, have only scored in double digits once and have been shut out three times. They get Liberty next week, likely they’re only shot at getting a second win this season. Last week: 14. Sarah Stier, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Penn State took care of business last week, avenging one loss from last season by jumping out quickly on Michigan, then getting a late stop to remain undefeated.

    Now the No. 7 Nittany Lions will look to avenge another when they visit Spartan Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday to take on Michigan State. Both the Wolverines and the Spartans knocked off Penn State last season, with Michigan rolling and Michigan State winning in State College on a last-minute touchdown pass from Brian Lewerke to Felton Davis.

    With one payback checked off the list, the Nittany Lions are ready for another.

    “This says a lot about our ability to finish,” linebacker Micah Parsons said. “I've said it before this season that we're going to be a completely different defense. I think it's great that we went 1-0 tonight and we're going to continue this retribution. We're going to finish games this season and we made a big point this offseason of talking about finishing games.”

    Of course, there’s a bit more at stake this season for Penn State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) that simply a little revenge over a Michigan State team that now has won two in a row in the series. For the Nittany Lions, it’s about keeping pace with Ohio State in the Big Ten East while keeping alive their shot of reaching the conference championship game and a chance at reaching the College Football Playoff.

    To do so, the defense will need to continue to play as well as it has all season while the offense will keep looking to hit the big plays. It did so against Michigan, highlighted by KJ Hamler’s 53-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. It was his second of the game and fourth for quarterback Sean Clifford.

    Hamler, the Pontiac native who once starred at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, finished with six receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns and also had a kickoff return for a touchdown called back. He was named this week as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week while also being named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll this week. It was his fourth career 100-yard game and second of the season and was his second career game with two receiving scores.

    But it was Hamler’s 4-yard run on third-and-3 on the game’s final possession that might have been the most impressive.

    “We would like to get the ball in his hands as much as possible,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “I think 10-12 is a good number. A lot of different ways to do that and that's on offense, that's special teams, a lot of different ways. The one thing that probably surprised me the most (on Saturday) is him turning into a power back at the end of the game there lowering the shoulder and hammering that thing in there. I didn't expect that, all 137 pounds of him, or whatever he is.”

    While the offense has made the most of its big-play chances this season, Penn State’s defense has been its calling card. The Nittany Lions are allowing just 10 points a game and have recorded 28 sacks this season, second in the Big Ten to Ohio State’s 29.

    Against Michigan State (4-3, 2-2), Penn State likely will be in position to continue that domination, as the Spartans rank in the bottom half of the Big Ten in scoring offense, total offense and rushing offense. It seems to be the perfect set-up for the Nittany Lions.

    “We're extremely confident and that comes from our preparation, how we prepare, how we practice each week and the work we've put in throughout the offseason and throughout this season,” safety Garrett Taylor said. “So we have a ton of confidence and guys are playing and flying around and making plays.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE