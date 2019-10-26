Penn State's Pat Freiermuth plows through Michigan State's David Dowell and Xavier Henderson after a reception and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Game summary

The Spartans snapped an eight-quarter scoreless streak on Saturday in East Lansing, but their single third-quarter touchdown against Penn State wasn't enough as Michigan State fell to the Nittany Lions at home, 28-7.

Final leaders

Passing

MSU - Brian Lewerke: 16/34, 165 yds., INT

PSU - Sean Clifford: 18/32, 189 yds., 4 TD, INT

Rushing

MSU - Elijah Collins: 17 atts., 53 yds.

PSU - Journey Brown: 12 atts., 45 yds.

Receiving

MSU - Cody White: 4 recs., 37 yds.

PSU - Pat Freiermuth: 5 recs., 60 yds., 3 TD

Lombardi throws one final interception for Michigan State

Penn State takes over at the 49.

Devyn Ford rushes for a yard on first down and 4 yards on second down. He's stopped for a 1-yard gain on third down.

Timeout #2 Penn State (2:39 4th)

Blake Gillikin's punt goes for a touchback.

Penn State 28, Michigan State 7 (2:31 4th)

Not to worry, though, as Rocky Lombardi has chosen to give the ball right back. His first pass of the drive is thrown directly at a Penn State defensive back and intercepted.

Penn State 28, Michigan State 7 (2:20 4th)

Journey Brown rushes for 5 yards on first down and gets 5 more on second down.

FINAL: Penn State 28, Michigan State 7

Quarterback carousel continues, Michigan State still struggling to muster any offense

Now Theo Day goes in at quarterback for Michigan State.

Penn State's Antonio Shelton is caught spitting on a Michigan State player, flagged for unsportsmanlike penalty and ejected from the game. Michigan State has a first down at the 36.

Day throws complete to Tre Mosley for a gain of 3 yards on first down. His second-down throw to Dotson falls incomplete. Day is tackled for no. gain on third down. Day completes a 4-yard throw to Julian Barnett to move the chains.

Brian Lewerke is back in at quarterback, because why not?

The snap on first down is bobbled and recovered at the 44 for a loss of 4. Lewerke's second-down throw to White falls incomplete. Marquis Wilson nearly picks off his second pass of the day, but the pass falls incomplete.

Jake Hartbarger's punt is shanked and nets just a handful of yards.

Penn State 28, Michigan State 7 (7:34 4th)

Does anybody want to score points anymore?

Sean Clifford throws incomplete on first and second down. His throw to KJ Hamler on third down is complete but goes for no gain.

Michigan State will start at the 21.

Penn State 28, Michigan State 7 (7:34 4th)

Lombardi throws three straight incompletions to start, end drive

Michigan State takes over at the 8.

Rocky Lombardi throws incomplete on first, second and third down.

Jake Hartbarger is roughed on the punt, erasing KJ Hamler's touchdown return. They'll replay fourth down, just like we were all hoping.

Jahan Dotson's return is called back for an illegal block. Penn State will start at its 37.

Penn State 28, Michigan State 7 (8:27 4th)

Simmons' sack ends Penn State drive

Ricky Slade runs for a loss of 1 on first down. Sean Clifford throws incomplete on second down and is sacked for a loss of 6 by Antjuan Simmons on third down.

Blake Gillikin's punt goes out of bounds at the Michigan State 8.

Penn State 28, Michigan State 7 (9:10 4th)

Rocky Lombardi takes over at quarterback for Michigan State

Rocky Lombard is now in at quarterback for Michigan State.

He gives to Anthony Williams for a gain of 3 on first down. Lombardi's throw to Matt Dotson on second down is caught for a gain of 5, but his third-down pass is broken up.

Jake Hartbarger's punt goes out of bounds at the Michigan State 36.

Penn State 28, Michigan State 7 (10:46 4th)

Penn State can't add to lead after Lewerke's second interception

Penn State takes over at the 24 after an unsportsmanlike penalty.

Devyn Ford rushes for no gain on first down. Sean Clifford throws incomplete on second down and then finds Nick Bowers for a 38-yard completion that'll give Penn State a first down at the Michigan State 38.

Journey Brown goes for a gain of 3 on first down. Clifford's second- and third-down throws fall incomplete, bringing up fourth-and-7.

Timeout #1 Penn State (10:09 4th)

Blake Gillikin's punt is downed at the 1.

Penn State 28, Michigan State 7 (12:00 4th)

Penn State picks off Lewerke for second consecutive drive

Matt Dotson on first down picks up a big chunk of yards with a 19-yard reception from Brian Lewerke.

Elijah Collins loses a yard via the run on first down and a yard via the pass on second down. Tre Mosley catches Lewerke's third-down pass and gets to the Penn State 49 for a gain of 14 that'll give the Spartans a first down.

END 3RD: Penn State 28, Michigan State 7

Lewerke runs for a gain of 7 on first down. He then completes a 6-yard throw to Dotson on secon ddown, giving the Spartans a first down at the Penn State 36.

Lewerke's first-down throw to Dotson falls incomplete and his throw on second down to Collins is dropped.

Jayson Oweh hits Lewerke while he throws on third down, leading to an interception by Ellis Brooks.

Penn State 28, Michigan State 7 (13:55 4th)

Lewerke wastes turnover forced by Michigan State defense

KJ Hamler returns the kickoff to the 22.

Ricky Slade runs for a gain of 9 on first down and moves the chains with a 2-yard run on second down.

Sean Clifford throws complete to Pat Freiermuth, who gets out of bounds at the 37 for a gain of 4, on first down. Clifford's second-down throw to KJ Hamler falls incomplete.

Clifford makes a terrible decision while being pressured on third down, chucking up a deep ball that goes straight to Michigan State's David Dowell.

The Spartans will get it at the 31.

Penn State 28, Michigan State 7 (5:48 3rd)

Brian Lewerke is immediately intercepted by Marquis Wilson at the Michigan State 46.

Penn State 28, Michigan State 7 (5:41 3rd)

Devyn Ford rushes for a gain of 3 on first down. Sean Clifford gets another yard on second down and his third-down throw to Tariq Castro-Fields threads the needle, complete for a gain of 7.

Ford rushes for no gain on first down at the 35. Clifford is sacked for a loss of 7 on second down and throws an incomplete pass under duress on third down.

Blake Gillikin's punt goes for a touchback.

Penn State 28, Michigan State 7 (2:13 3rd)

Michigan State scores for first time since Oct. 5

Alright, the Spartans will try this whole "offense" thing again, starting at the 25.

Elijah Collins runs for a gain of 2 on first down. Brian Lewerke completes a 6-yard throw to Tre Mosley on the next play, and Michigan State moves the chains with a 4-yard run by Collins on third down.

Lewerke's next throw is nearly picked off by Micah Parsons. A 10-yard completion to Matt Seybert on second down gives Michigan State a new set of downs at its 47.

Lewerke takes a deep shot over the middle to Cody White, and it's pulled in for a 49-yard reception that'll give the Spartans a first down at the 4.

Anthony Williams drops Lewerke's throw on first down but runs it in from 4 yards out on second down.

Penn State 28, Michigan State 7 (7:34 3rd)

Muffed punt leads to 28-0 Penn State lead

Sean Clifford has trouble with the snap on first down, a loss of 5 to the 38. Jahan Dotson hauls in a 7-yard throw from Clifford. Journey Brown rushes for 3 yards on third down.

Brandon Sowards muffs Blake Gillikin's punt, and it's recovered by Dan Chisena at the Michigan State 6.

Sean Clifford finds Pat Freiermuth in the end zone for the third time this evening.

Penn State 28, Michigan State 0 (10:10 3rd)

Lewerke still searching for touch in second half

Andre Welch returns the second-half kickoff to Michigan State's 14.

Brian Lewerke rolls out and has is passed knocked away shortly after leaving his hand on first down. Elijah Collins runs for 9 yards on second down. Lewerke extends the drive with a 3-yard completion to Max Rosenthal to the 26.

Lewerke misses on a first-down throw to Trent Gillison. Collins is stopped for a gain of only 1 on second down. Lewerke throws behind Cody White, who was covered tightly by Tariq Castro-Fields.

Jake Hartbarger's punt is returned by KJ Hamler to the 43.

Penn State 21, Michigan State 0 (12:20 3rd)

Halftime leaders

Passing

MSU - Brian Lewerke: 8/16, 59 yds.

PSU - Sean Clifford: 12/17, 127 yds., 3 TD

Rushing

MSU - Elijah Collins: 12 atts., 38 yds.

PSU - Sean Clifford: 4 atts., 24 yds.

Receiving

MSU - Cody White: 2 recs., 17 yds.

PSU - KJ Hamler: 4 recs., 54 yds., TD

Michigan State's Lewerke sacked to end half

Darrell Stewart's return puts Michigan State at the 24.

True freshman Tre Mosley catches a 9-yard pass on first down. Elijah Collins keeps the chains moving with a 3-yard run on second down.

Brian Lewerke's throw to Matt Seybert on the next play falls incomplete. He scrambles for 3 yards and then gets out of bounds at the 39 on second down. Collins rushes for 5 yards on third down, bringing up fourth-and-2.

Timeout #1 Michigan State (0:25 2nd)

Michigan State, after taking a timeout, lines up for a punt. But then it draws Penn State offsides, earning the Spartans a first down at the Michigan State 49. The beautiful game.

Lewerke throws on the run on first down, incomplete. He hits Matt Dotson for a gain of 7 on second down.

Timeout #2 Michigan State (0:11 2nd)

Lewerke runs for a pickup of 5, then goes down in-bounds. Interesting play call.

Timeout #3 Michigan State (0:07 2nd)

Lewerke is sacked to end the half. Brutal.

End 2nd: Penn State 21, Michigan State 0

Penn State threatening to extend lead near end of half

Penn State takes over at its 46.

Sean Clifford throws incomplete to KJ Hamler on first down and then runs for a gain of 5 on second down. He's stopped short of the first-down marker on third down by Tre Person and immediately heads to the bench holding his left shoulder.

Timeout #1 Penn State (2:38 2nd)

Clifford remains in the game. Journey Brown keeps the chains moving with a 1-yard run on fourth down.

Clifford's throw to Hamler in the flat on first down falls incomplete. Devyn Ford rushes for 16 yards on the next play, but a holding penalty on the Nittany Lions will instead make it second-and-4 at the 38. Clifford completes an 11-yard throw to Hamler.

Clifford goes back to Hamler on the next play, and he gets to the end zone with ease for another Penn State touchdown. Clifford rushes it in on a 2-point conversion.

Penn State 21, Michigan State 0 (1:20 2nd)

Tyler Higby, David Dowell and the Michigan State Spartans prepare to head onto the field for the game against Penn State. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Coghlin's field goal blocked, Michigan State still scoreless

Brian Lewerke runs for 12 yards and a first down at the Michigan State 25 on the opening play of the drive.

True freshman Brandon Wright rushes for a gain of 4 yards on first down, the first carry of his career. He gains another yards on second down. Darrell Stewart catches a pass over the middle for a gain of 11 that'll give the Spartans a first down at the 41.

Elijah Collins is back in the game for Michigan State, but he's wrapped up in a hurry by Micah Parsons for no gain on first down. A quick throw to Laress Nelson on second down goes for a completion of 3 yards. Lewerke's incompletion to Stewart on third down draws a pass interference flag. That's a 15-yard penalty that'll keep Michigan State's drive alive and give the Spartans a first down at the Penn State 42.

Collins runs for 6 yards on first down and is dropped for no gain on second down. Brandon Sowards makes a nice effort to try and haul in a pass from Lewerke on third down, but he bobbles it while going out of bounds. The Spartans will go for it on fourth down, a quick throw to Cody White on a crossing route that's caught for a gain of 9. First down at the 27.

Collins gets 3 yards on first down. Lewerke goes to Stewart in the end zone on the next play; the ball bounces off Stewart's face mask, and he takes a shot from Penn State's Jan Johnson, which draws a targeting foul. After review, the targeting call is overturned, making a holding penalty on Michigan State the only result of the play. It's now 2nd-and-18. Lewerke is dropped at the line of scrimmage. A screen pass to Collins on third down picks up 7 yards, putting the Spartans at the 28.

Matt Coghlin's field goal try is blocked cleanly. Terrible protection on that play.

Penn State 13, Michigan State 0 (4:22 2nd)

Michigan State gets crucial stop against rolling Penn State offense

Ricky Slade is tackled for a gain of 2 on first down and is run down by sophomore safety Xavier Henderson after catching a pass from Sean Clifford for a loss of 4 on second down. Daniel George gets 7 yards on a third-down hitch route.

Penn State 13, Michigan State 0 (12:08 2nd)

Lewerke, Michigan State offense struggling mightily

Michigan State takes over at the 25.

Brian Lewerke slides down at the 28 for a gain of 3 on first down. Lewerke's throw on second down to Laress Nelson heads straight to the ground, and his pass to Darrell Stewart on third down misses high.

Jake Hartbarger's punt is fair caught at the 31. An illegal formation penalty adds 5 yards.

Penn State 13, Michigan State 0 (13:41 2nd)

Friermuth's second touchdown puts Penn State up 13-0

Journey Brown loses a yard on a first-down carry. Sean Clifford takes a shot to KJ Hamler down the left sideline on second down, but the ex-Pontiac star can't come down with it. Clifford's third-down incompletion is voided by a holding penalty on the Spartans, which'll give Penn State a first down at the 23.

Shakur Brown, who took the penalty on the previous play, brings down Justin Shorter at the 32 after a 9-yard completion for Penn State. Brown runs for 7 yards on second down.

Clifford takes the top off with a throw deep over the middle to a wide-open Dan Chisena, which is straight up dropped. Huge break for the Spartans there. Brown goes out of bounds at the Penn State 49 for a gain of 10 on the next play.

Clifford's first-down throw to Bowers is complete for 6 yards. Clifford hits Hamler on second down for a gain of 9 to move the chains yet again. First down at the Michigan State 36.

Brown is dropped for a loss of 1 on first down. Clifford's second-down throw falls incomplete. Clifford takes a designed quarterback run for 14 yards and a first down at the 23.

END 1ST: Penn State 13, Michigan State 0

Hamler runs for 4 yards on first down. Freiermuth catches a pass near the 5-yard-line on second down and fights his way into the end zone for his second touchdown of the half.

Penn State 14, Michigan State 0 (14:30 2nd)

Collins gets going, but Spartan drive stalls in Penn State territory

Michigan State catches a bit of a break, as Jordan Stout's kickoff goes out of bounds. The Spartans will start at the 35.

Elijah Collins goes for a gain of 6 on first down. Brian Lewerke throws a floater that's hauled in near the sideline by Cody White for a pickup of 8 yards and a Michigan State first down at the 49.

Collins bangs ahead into Penn State territory for a gain of 7 on first down. He then gets to the left-side edge and scampers out of bounds at the 39 for a gain of 5 that'll keep the chains moving downfield.

Collins on the next play is wrapped up in the backfield, though, bringing up second-and-11. Lewerke throws an errant pass with a handful of Penn State defenders in his face, but it ultimately falls harmlessly to the grass. Collins drops a pass thrown behind him on third down.

Jake Hartbarger's punt is fair caught by KJ Hamler at the 14.

Penn State 7, Michigan State 0 (3:56 1st)

Penn State takes first-quarter lead in East Lansing

Noah Cain goes for a gain of 3 on first down. Sean Clifford then throws it complete to Pat Freiermuth over the middle of the field for a 15-yard gain that'll give Penn State the first first down of the game, as well as hand them a new set of downs at the Michigan State 44.

Cain goes for 8 yards on first down and a yard on second down. An offsides penalty on Michigan State will give Penn State a first down at the 30.

Clifford is brought down at the line of scrimmage by Tyriq Thompson and Jacob Slade. Cain then gets 4 yards on second down. Clifford completes a throw to KJ Hamler for a gain of 10 that'll make it first-and-10 at the 16.

Clifford drops a throw into the hands of Freiermuth to give Penn State an early lead.

Penn State 7, Michigan State 0 (6:54 1st)

Michigan State boots it away quickly on opening possession

Elijah Collins rushes for 7 yards on first down, but can only get a yard on each of his next two runs. The Spartans will boot it away nearly as quickly as they got it.

Jake Hartbarger's punt is downed at the 38.

Michigan State 0, Penn State 0 (10:49 1st)

Michigan State defense forces three-and-out on opening drive

KJ Hamler fumbles on the opening kickoff, but it's recovered by the Nittany Lions. They'll start at the 19.

Noah Cain is dropped for a gain of 2 on first down, and moves his way to the 24 with a gain of 3 on second down. Sean Clifford's third-down throw falls incomplete.

Brandon Soward's 1-yard return puts Michigan State at its 14.

Michigan State 0, Penn State 0 (12:53 1st)

Pregame

Michigan State faces its third consecutive top 10 opponent when No. 8 Penn State comes to East Lansing on Saturday night. Follow along here for live updates from Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

PENN STATE AT MICHIGAN STATE

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

TV/radio: ABC/760 AM

Records: No. 6 Penn State is 7-0, 4-0 Big Ten; Michigan State is 4-3, 2-2

Line: Penn State by 6.5