Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 10
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 10 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 10 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) – The Buckeyes might end up facing Wisconsin again in the Big Ten championship game, but if Saturday’s matchup was any indication, we might be able to crown a champion right now. No team has yet to push the Buckeyes, and while this one was close for most of the first half, it ended in a similar fashion – with Ohio State cruising to another victory, seemingly unable to be stopped on its way to a perfect regular season. Last week: 1.
2. Penn State (8-0, 5-0) – The Nittany Lions were asked all week about a trap game after coming off two primetime victories as they headed to Michigan State, a team that had won five of six in the series. However, there was little to worry about as Penn State controlled the game on a miserable day. The offensive numbers weren’t great and that might be a concern moving forward, but the Nittany Lions now have a week off to prepare for their trip to Minnesota. Last week: 2.
3. Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) – This was the week the loss to Illinois truly proved to be critical as the Badgers followed up that stunner by going to Ohio State and hardly managing to stay in the game. Losing on the road to what might be a playoff team is nothing to be ashamed of, but the Badgers now have two conference losses and sit a full two games behind first-place Minnesota. With Iowa up next, there’s no guarantee that margin remains as the Badgers must get things right in the upcoming bye week. Last week: 3.
4. Michigan (6-2, 3-2) – This was the sort of game Wolverines fans have been hoping for, a dominating performance against a top-10 team, and the fact it came against Notre Dame was icing on the cake. What was most impressive was how the loss at Penn State last week didn’t linger and the Wolverines simply picked up where they left off, leaving many to wonder how things would look if not for the miserable first quarter last week in Happy Valley. Last week: 4.
5. Minnesota (8-0, 5-0) – You only play the teams on your schedule, and for the Golden Gophers, that has been a very generous schedule. Give them credit for remaining unbeaten and reaching eight wins for the first time since Jerry Kill did it in 2013 and 2014. But a closer look shows the Gophers’ five conference opponents are 6-19 in Big Ten play. The Gophers have the next week off before getting a chance to prove they’re for real with games against Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin all coming up. Last week: 5.
6. Iowa (6-2, 3-2) – The back-to-back losses to Penn State and Michigan are starting to fade as the Hawkeyes have now won two in a row and are starting to realize they still have a shot in the West. They’ll have the next week off before playing the two biggest games of the regular season, first at Wisconsin, followed by a visit from Minnesota. Manage to pull off a win in both games and it will be the Hawkeyes in the driver’s seat to reach Indianapolis. Last week: 6.
7. Indiana (6-2, 3-2) – What might we be saying about the Hoosiers if a couple of plays went the other way a few weeks ago against Michigan State? The Hoosiers are rolling and are now bowl-eligible after winning at Nebraska. A win next week at home against Northwestern would give the Hoosiers seven wins for the first time since 2007. Things will get tough after next week with games against Penn State and Michigan in back-to-back weeks, but the Hoosiers are clearly moving closer to competing with the top half of the best in the East. Last week: 8.
8. Michigan State (4-4, 2-3) – The fact the Spartans beat Indiana can no longer be a reason to keep them ranked above the Hoosiers, not after what’s taken place the last three games. MSU’s last win came back on Sept. 28 against Indiana but it hasn’t won since. In fact, the Spartans have managed only 17 points in three straight losses to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State. The offense is a mess and the defense isn’t far behind heading into the bye week, and things don’t look much better with a surging Illinois coming to town next. Last week: 7.
9. Illinois (4-4, 2-3) – How do you follow up one of the biggest upsets of the season in college football? By going on the road and validating that upset with a second straight victory. Sure, it came at the expense of Purdue, but the Fighting Illini have won two straight conference games, and with Rutgers coming up next, there’s likely not many betting against it becoming three. Last week: 10.
10. Nebraska (4-4, 2-3) – There will be no division championship this season for the Cornhuskers, something that seemed far-fetched even when they were getting tons of love just before the season. The reality is it takes time to turn a program around and that’s where the Huskers are after losing at home to Indiana. A trip to Purdue next week offers a chance at ending the skid but Wisconsin and Iowa loom in the final three weeks as the Huskers try to reach a bowl game. Last week: 9.
11. Maryland (3-5, 1-4) – Things have started to go off the rails for the Terrapins, who have now lost three in a row after getting blown out at Minnesota. The offense that was so explosive early in the season has fizzled and that’s not a good combination with an awful defense. It’s hard to see where Maryland might get things turned around as Michigan and Ohio State are up next and the season closes with Nebraska and Michigan State. Last week: 11.
12. Purdue (2-6, 1-4) – Crippled by injuries to key players early in the season, the Boilermakers appear to be simply trying to make it through the season. The loss at home to Illinois was the fifth in the last six games and the battle now becomes about trying to avoid the cellar in the West and keep the program from careening out of control. Last week: 12.
13. Northwestern (1-6, 0-5) – Even with injuries on offense, it’s tough to imagine the defending West champions would plummet like this a season after reaching the conference title game. The Wildcats have lost five in a row and would need to win all five of their remaining games to reach a bowl. However, that seems very unlikely with the worst offense in the Big Ten. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (2-6, 0-5) – Give the Scarlet Knights credit for winning – as a home underdog, even – against Liberty, a team in its second season playing FBS. But that hardly eliminates the issues at a program that has been a mess since it entered the Big Ten. They didn’t win a game in the conference last season, and with Illinois, Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State left, it’s not likely they will this season. Last week: 14.
    East Lansing — Considering the deluge of water that was dumped on Spartan Stadium Saturday afternoon into the early evening, maybe Mark Dantonio’s approach to the rest of the season seemed fitting.

    “You can’t abandon ship right now,” Dantonio said after Michigan State dropped its third straight, this time a 28-7 loss at the hands of No. 6 Penn State.

    It was the third time in as many games the Spartans faced a team ranked in the top 10, and once again the Spartans did their best at proving they’re nowhere near the same level as those teams. Ohio State and Wisconsin were the first two teams to knock Michigan State to the ground before Penn State did the same.

    Losing to teams all competing for a potential spot in the College Football Playoff hardly indicates a program in peril, but for Michigan State, the last three games over a four-week span have felt like much more than just three ordinary losses.

    The same issues continue to plague the Spartans, and most of those lie with an offense that once again ranks among the worst in the nation. Michigan State has scored a grand total of 17 points over the last three games and only a third-quarter touchdown run from freshman Anthony Williams kept a scoreless streak from reaching beyond eight quarters.

    “From my perspective we need to execute better,” Dantonio said. “There are things that we can do from a call situation. We've got a lot of the same plays that other people run as well, timing and who to go to and those type of things, but we will look at everything. We'll address everything.”

    In other words, nothing is working. Dantonio is right, the execution isn’t there. From missing throws to dropping passes to running the wrong plays to missing a block — it has all contributed. But so, too, has the fact Dantonio’s coaching “changes” have done nothing to spark this offense. From Dave Warner now to Brad Salem, Michigan State is the same team it’s been for the better part of four seasons.

    Last season, the Spartans were 116th in scoring out of 130 teams. Through eight games this season, they’re tied for 110th. Add in the fact the once-reliable defense has finally started to crumble under the weight of needing to be perfect every week, and Michigan State is a program without any real direction right now.

    A ship that seems to be going down. Or, more aptly, one that many might abandon.

    “You can't do that,” Dantonio exclaimed. “That does not work, I know that. You have to remain positive. We have to get ourselves healed up. We have a lot of guys who are banged up, nicked up; guys that haven't played. You got to try to get those guys back and you have to stay positive that we are 4-4.

    “That's the beauty in it, I guess, if there is any beauty there. The beauty is we're not 2-7, we're 4-4.”

    That might be the epitome of seeing the glass as half full and it might fly at a lot of places. But Dantonio built Michigan State into a contender, and before the season began, the confidence was high. There was no plan to be happy the season hadn’t completely disintegrated.

    But that’s where the Spartans are now, apparently, happy they’re still .500 and the likelihood of repeating the misery that was 2016 seems remote.

    Maybe somebody is good with that, but judging by the empty seats at Spartan Stadium in the second half on Saturday and the general apathy that seems to be taking over, how many fans bother to see where this season ends is fair to question. Yes, the awful weather sent some folks home, but when the team is playing uninspired football, it becomes an easy decision.

    So, Dantonio takes his 4-4 mark and does his best to find the positives as Michigan State heads into its second bye in three weeks.

    “We got to take that and try to build on those things and get ourselves ready for Illinois,” Dantonio said, referencing the opponent when the Spartans return to the field. “The only way I know how to do that is like I said before — stay tough, stay tough-minded, stay positive; don't get negative on people, place blame and say it's your fault. Stay positive and build into people and keep grinding. That's the only way I've known how to do it and that's what we'll continue to do.”

    Where that takes this team is anyone’s guess. There’s plenty of experience on both sides of the ball but most of that experience has seen only mediocrity. And now that injuries are starting to pile up, it’s fair to look at the schedule and start wondering if a bowl game is in this team’s future.

    Illinois, once seen as a sure win, has now won two straight, including an upset of Wisconsin. And, of course, there’s the trip to rival Michigan, which just whipped Notre Dame, a top-10 team. After that it’s Rutgers and Maryland, two teams the Spartans should beat and might have to just to reach six wins.

    It’s not at all how anyone expected this season to go, and now with most goals tossed out the window, the Spartans will need to look for more than simply getting their first win since the end of September.

    “Respect,” junior linebacker Antjuan Simmons said when asked what the Spartans are playing for. “You play for respect, your dignity, I mean the name on the front — Michigan State. You play for that Spartan on your helmet. You play for the guys who did it before you. You play for all that. It doesn’t matter. We could be 0-8 right now. We’re gonna get out there and we’re gonna play our backends off as if we’re 8-0.”

