Matt Charboneau and John Niyo of The Detroit News talk about Michigan State's third straight loss. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

Five takeaways from The Detroit News' Matt Charboneau after Michigan State's 28-7 loss to Penn State on Saturday.

Searching for answers 

For some teams, it’s simple to see what the issues are when the losses start to pile up. But when the problems are seemingly everywhere, it can often result in what we’re seeing now when Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio heads to the podium after games – a coach who’s grasping at straws. The Spartans lost their third straight on Saturday night, this time 28-7 to No. 6 Penn State. It was the third in a row against a top-10 team, but it’s beginning to be tough to bet on the results being much different even if the opponents hadn’t been ranked among the best in the nation. Michigan State has shown little to no offensive firepower during the three-game slide while the once-reliable defense has started to crumble.

What’s more alarming is that it seems the coaching staff has no answers. Dantonio did an interesting quarterback shuffle in the fourth quarter, going from Brian Lewerke to Rocky Lombardi to Theo Day back to Lewerke and back to Lombardi. His explanation as to why did little to shed light on the decision-making, but the idea that changing the quarterback down three touchdowns with 12 minutes to play would spark a comeback seemed like a reach. And when it comes to play-calling, Dantonio at one point said MSU is running the same stuff many teams are, then said at least the Spartans aren’t 2-7. It’s not that long ago this program was consistently playing for championships, but it feels like much longer.

Look to the future 

With any thought of a championship now off the table, deciding what the priorities are over the final four games becomes important. The Spartans still need to win two more games to become bowl eligible and that will certainly be one priority. But with a large number of starters on both sides of the ball set to graduate, there must be at least an eye to the future. That becomes tricky when the status of the coaching staff seems up in the air, but they’ll continue to operate as if they’ll all be back.

To that end, it’s a fair question to wonder how many young players start to see more action. It could be a talent upgrade in some spots, though with youth comes inevitable mistakes. Some names to keep an eye on over the last few weeks include offensive linemen J.D. Duplain, Devontae Dobbs and Nick Samac, while wide receivers Julian Barnett and Tre Mosley should get more and more snaps after playing well in the second half Saturday. Anthony Williams got his first touchdown while fellow freshman Brandon Wright got his first work backing up Elijah Collins. Over on defense, pay attention to names like Michael Fletcher and Adam Berghorst at defensive end.

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 10
1. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) – The Buckeyes might end up facing Wisconsin again in the Big Ten championship game, but if Saturday’s matchup was any indication, we might be able to crown a champion right now. No team has yet to push the Buckeyes, and while this one was close for most of the first half, it ended in a similar fashion – with Ohio State cruising to another victory, seemingly unable to be stopped on its way to a perfect regular season. Last week: 1.
2. Penn State (8-0, 5-0) – The Nittany Lions were asked all week about a trap game after coming off two primetime victories as they headed to Michigan State, a team that had won five of six in the series. However, there was little to worry about as Penn State controlled the game on a miserable day. The offensive numbers weren’t great and that might be a concern moving forward, but the Nittany Lions now have a week off to prepare for their trip to Minnesota. Last week: 2.
3. Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) – This was the week the loss to Illinois truly proved to be critical as the Badgers followed up that stunner by going to Ohio State and hardly managing to stay in the game. Losing on the road to what might be a playoff team is nothing to be ashamed of, but the Badgers now have two conference losses and sit a full two games behind first-place Minnesota. With Iowa up next, there’s no guarantee that margin remains as the Badgers must get things right in the upcoming bye week. Last week: 3.
4. Michigan (6-2, 3-2) – This was the sort of game Wolverines fans have been hoping for, a dominating performance against a top-10 team, and the fact it came against Notre Dame was icing on the cake. What was most impressive was how the loss at Penn State last week didn’t linger and the Wolverines simply picked up where they left off, leaving many to wonder how things would look if not for the miserable first quarter last week in Happy Valley. Last week: 4.
5. Minnesota (8-0, 5-0) – You only play the teams on your schedule, and for the Golden Gophers, that has been a very generous schedule. Give them credit for remaining unbeaten and reaching eight wins for the first time since Jerry Kill did it in 2013 and 2014. But a closer look shows the Gophers’ five conference opponents are 6-19 in Big Ten play. The Gophers have the next week off before getting a chance to prove they’re for real with games against Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin all coming up. Last week: 5.
6. Iowa (6-2, 3-2) – The back-to-back losses to Penn State and Michigan are starting to fade as the Hawkeyes have now won two in a row and are starting to realize they still have a shot in the West. They’ll have the next week off before playing the two biggest games of the regular season, first at Wisconsin, followed by a visit from Minnesota. Manage to pull off a win in both games and it will be the Hawkeyes in the driver’s seat to reach Indianapolis. Last week: 6.
7. Indiana (6-2, 3-2) – What might we be saying about the Hoosiers if a couple of plays went the other way a few weeks ago against Michigan State? The Hoosiers are rolling and are now bowl-eligible after winning at Nebraska. A win next week at home against Northwestern would give the Hoosiers seven wins for the first time since 2007. Things will get tough after next week with games against Penn State and Michigan in back-to-back weeks, but the Hoosiers are clearly moving closer to competing with the top half of the best in the East. Last week: 8.
8. Michigan State (4-4, 2-3) – The fact the Spartans beat Indiana can no longer be a reason to keep them ranked above the Hoosiers, not after what’s taken place the last three games. MSU’s last win came back on Sept. 28 against Indiana but it hasn’t won since. In fact, the Spartans have managed only 17 points in three straight losses to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State. The offense is a mess and the defense isn’t far behind heading into the bye week, and things don’t look much better with a surging Illinois coming to town next. Last week: 7.
9. Illinois (4-4, 2-3) – How do you follow up one of the biggest upsets of the season in college football? By going on the road and validating that upset with a second straight victory. Sure, it came at the expense of Purdue, but the Fighting Illini have won two straight conference games, and with Rutgers coming up next, there’s likely not many betting against it becoming three. Last week: 10.
10. Nebraska (4-4, 2-3) – There will be no division championship this season for the Cornhuskers, something that seemed far-fetched even when they were getting tons of love just before the season. The reality is it takes time to turn a program around and that’s where the Huskers are after losing at home to Indiana. A trip to Purdue next week offers a chance at ending the skid but Wisconsin and Iowa loom in the final three weeks as the Huskers try to reach a bowl game. Last week: 9.
11. Maryland (3-5, 1-4) – Things have started to go off the rails for the Terrapins, who have now lost three in a row after getting blown out at Minnesota. The offense that was so explosive early in the season has fizzled and that’s not a good combination with an awful defense. It’s hard to see where Maryland might get things turned around as Michigan and Ohio State are up next and the season closes with Nebraska and Michigan State. Last week: 11.
12. Purdue (2-6, 1-4) – Crippled by injuries to key players early in the season, the Boilermakers appear to be simply trying to make it through the season. The loss at home to Illinois was the fifth in the last six games and the battle now becomes about trying to avoid the cellar in the West and keep the program from careening out of control. Last week: 12.
13. Northwestern (1-6, 0-5) – Even with injuries on offense, it’s tough to imagine the defending West champions would plummet like this a season after reaching the conference title game. The Wildcats have lost five in a row and would need to win all five of their remaining games to reach a bowl. However, that seems very unlikely with the worst offense in the Big Ten. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (2-6, 0-5) – Give the Scarlet Knights credit for winning – as a home underdog, even – against Liberty, a team in its second season playing FBS. But that hardly eliminates the issues at a program that has been a mess since it entered the Big Ten. They didn’t win a game in the conference last season, and with Illinois, Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State left, it’s not likely they will this season. Last week: 14.
    Injuries piling up 

    Something that might force the coaching staff’s hand is the number of injuries that are starting to pile up, primarily on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line was already down Cole Chewins and Kevin Jarvis, and while AJ Arcuri and Blake Bueter returned from injuries, it’s a unit that has failed to establish itself this season, meaning it could be the right time to move on to younger players.

    The skill positions, again, are getting hit the hardest, primarily wide receiver. CJ Hayes did not play because of an injury while Stewart and Laress Nelson were hurt during the game and did not return, leading to the extended use of Barnett and Mosley. In the backfield, Collins was slowed by an ankle issue, giving Williams and Wright more work, while tight end Matt Seybert was hurt, too. The defense has been spared, for the most part. Linebacker Tyriq Thompson and end Jacub Panasiuk both got hurt but returned to the game.

    Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke and RB Elijah Collins talk about the offense's struggles in the loss to Penn State. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

    Not so special

    The special teams for the Spartans have struggled most of the season and Saturday’s game might have been the low point. Kicker Matt Coghlin had his only field-goal attempt of the game blocked on a half-hearted attempt at protecting the kicker while punter Jake Hartbarger had, arguably, his worst day as a Spartan, even recording a 5-yard punt.

    The return game, something that has never been that electric under Dantonio, was miserable against Penn State. With Stewart out, MSU turned to several options returning kickoffs, including Barnett and walk-on Andre Welch, though none really made an impact. On punt returns, Brandon Sowards struggled, adding fuel to the fire of fans who simply can’t understand why Sowards is on the field. The sixth-year player had four returns for 7 yards but it was his fumble at the MSU 6 that was the critical second-half dagger, leading to Penn State taking a four-touchdown lead.

    Penn State 28, Michigan State 7
      Apathy in East Lansing

      Early in the season, when Michigan State needed a road map to find the end zone, the fan base was upset, angry, frustrated. They showed that emotion by booing the home team, most notably in the 10-7 loss to Arizona State. By the second half on Saturday, much of that fan base had headed home, leaving a few diehards and some Penn State fans to stick it out. A lot of that was the weather, but when a team plays as uninspired as Michigan State, it makes the decision to stay or go an easy one.

      What’s worse is Saturday’s atmosphere wasn’t of frustration or anger. Instead, it was one of apathy. There were few boos, even when the stands were almost full, a sign that the fans have checked out. Who can blame them? It’s the worst position to be in – instead of a fan base that’s upset, this seems to be one that is simply done and ready to move on.

