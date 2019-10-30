Noah Kim (Photo: Twitter)

Michigan State has secured its quarterback for the 2020 recruiting class.

Noah Kim, a three-star prospect from Westfield High School in Chantilly, Virginia, announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he commitment to the Spartans. The 6-foot-2 Kim, who had been committed to Virginia Tech until early last week, took an official visit to Michigan State on Saturday for the Penn State game.

“I am beyond blessed to be in the position I am now,” Kim tweeted. “God has guided me in the direction to get me where I am, and I couldn’t be more thankful for everyone’s support. My family and I make the best decisions for me no matter what and without them I wouldn’t be where I’m at. With that being said I will be committing to … Michigan State University.”

Kim is the 16th player to commit to Michigan State for 2020 and comes in ranked the No. 52 pro-style quarterback in the nation, according to 247Sports. He’ll join a Michigan State roster that likely will included quarterbacks sophomore Rocky Lombardi, redshirt freshman Theo Day and freshman Payton Thorne.

