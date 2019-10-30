CLOSE

Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Rocket Watts talk about the exhibition victory over Albion with the regular season opener up next. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

East Lansing — As first games go, the debut for Michigan State’s Rocket Watts was fairly typical for most freshmen, even those who arrive with high expectations.

There were flashes of the ability that made the Detroit native such a highly touted recruit and there were moments where the 6-foot-2 shooting guard made all the typical mistakes of a guy just getting his feet wet at the college level.

But even after 2-for-7 night shooting that included missing on all five of his 3-pointers, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo couldn’t hide his excitement when talking about what he sees coming from Watts.

“He’s a tough S.O.B,” Izzo said Tuesday night after Michigan State’s exhibition victory over Albion. “He’s got some toughness to him. He wants to do it, so it makes us so we can play other people because we can move some guys around.”

To Izzo, Watts reminds him of a young Keith Appling or even Gary Harris, two past guards for the Spartans that could attack the basket as well as get after some of the opponents’ top players.

Watts could be the next to do that as No. 1 Michigan State prepares for the season-opener Tuesday against No. 2 Kentucky in the Champions Classic. He had the defense and the intensity against Albion, and now he just needs to the offense to follow.

“I think Rocket attacking and being able to do all the things he can do…he really has rockets for legs,” Izzo said. “He gets on that break and he's a lot quicker than you think. I was impressed with him defensively today. He did a pretty good job defensively. I was surprised he rebounded the ball pretty good. It was a shame he didn't shoot the ball at all like he can shoot it. He's been shooting it really well in practice lately. That was a little bit disappointing.”

That’s typical for most freshmen. There will be good nights and bad. Consistency can sometimes be hard to attain.

But Watts will likely remain in the starting lineup with senior Joshua Langford out until at least January and fifth-year senior Kyle Ahrens still nursing a high ankle sprain. That alone will allow him to quickly become a consistent offensive option as the Spartans move through a difficult non-conference schedule.

It also helps that at 185 pounds, Watts is physically ready to play at this level. That allowed him to bounce back from a strained Achilles suffered a few weeks ago.

“I always brought up Chris Webber because he was physically ready to go and start right away,” Izzo said. “For us, Miles Bridges was physically ready and that's a big thing. Rocket’s put on a little weight, but he's tough enough so what he isn't physically big enough on — which he's still 185 pounds — he's mentally tough enough.

“I think we're going to see some as he gets that leg better and better. It's not bothering him, but he's just coming back from that and just the last couple of days he's started dunking again. He's going to be an exciting player to watch and exciting player to coach and I think a player that can play both ends of the court, which he gets that shot back and that's going to be dynamite.”

Waiting game

The Joey Hauser wait continues, but Izzo said he is hoping the team hears by Friday whether the Marquette transfer will be given a waiver to be immediately eligible.

“We think we may hear something by Friday, but that's what happened a couple of weeks ago,” Izzo said. “We are running out of time, so I do think that they're trying to get everything done. Joey is a heck of a player so we'll see what happens.”

The initial waiver submitted by Michigan State was denied by the NCAA, but the team is currently in the process of appealing, hoping to get a decision before the season opener.

After the Albion game, Izzo was asked what he’d be comfortable with Hauser doing against Kentucky if he were eligible.

“Lots,” Izzo said with a smile.

Proud point

Izzo’s son, Steven, saw the first action of his career against Albion.

In a little more than three minutes, the freshman walk-on missed his only shot but split a pair of free throws, giving fist pump and looking toward his dad after the make.

“After I made it, I gave my dad a look to make sure he wasn't tearing up,” Steven Izzo said. “He seemed to have a smile on his face with a little bit of water in his eye. It was awesome to be a part of and to get my first bucket.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau

Exhibition: Michigan State 85, Albion 50
Albion&#39;s Khy Winston, left, goes through a lengthy handshake with brother and Michigan State guard Cassius Winston before the two schools play in a exhibition at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. on Oct. 29, 2019.
Albion's Khy Winston, left, goes through a lengthy handshake with brother and Michigan State guard Cassius Winston before the two schools play in a exhibition at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. on Oct. 29, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Entering his 25th season, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo sits on the bench during warm-ups before taking on Albion in an exhibition.
Entering his 25th season, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo sits on the bench during warm-ups before taking on Albion in an exhibition. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU students Vanessa Veersma and Gabriele Manley wearing Cassius Winston jerseys before the Spartans take on Albion at the Breslin Center.
MSU students Vanessa Veersma and Gabriele Manley wearing Cassius Winston jerseys before the Spartans take on Albion at the Breslin Center. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU's Cassius Winston and his teammates warm up before the Spartans take on Albion College.
MSU's Cassius Winston and his teammates warm up before the Spartans take on Albion College. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured MSU guard Joshua Langford walks the floor before the exhibition against Albion.
Injured MSU guard Joshua Langford walks the floor before the exhibition against Albion. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU&#39;s Cassius Winston stretches before the exhibition against Albion.
MSU's Cassius Winston stretches before the exhibition against Albion. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU&#39;s Xavier Tillman and Albion&#39;s Caden Ebeling battle for a rebound in the first half.
MSU's Xavier Tillman and Albion's Caden Ebeling battle for a rebound in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU&#39;s Xavier Tillman puts up a shot in the first half.
MSU's Xavier Tillman puts up a shot in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU&#39;s Xavier Tillman lets out a yell after putting two points on the board in the first half.
MSU's Xavier Tillman lets out a yell after putting two points on the board in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU's Aaron Henry pulls down a rebound in the first half.
MSU's Aaron Henry pulls down a rebound in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU's Foster Loyer brings the ball up court in the first half.
MSU's Foster Loyer brings the ball up court in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU head coach Tom Izzo watches over the game against Albion in the first half.
MSU head coach Tom Izzo watches over the game against Albion in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU&#39;s Xavier Tillman slams home a rebound for two in the first half.
MSU's Xavier Tillman slams home a rebound for two in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU's Rocket Watts works against Albion's Cortez Garland in the first half.
MSU's Rocket Watts works against Albion's Cortez Garland in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Albion coach Jody May calls out to his players in the first half.
Albion coach Jody May calls out to his players in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU&#39;s Aaron Henry goes up strong to the basket over Albion&#39;s Devin Holmes and slams home two points late in the second half.
MSU's Aaron Henry goes up strong to the basket over Albion's Devin Holmes and slams home two points late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU&#39;s Marcus Bingham Jr. blocks a shot by Albion&#39;s Caden Ebeling in the second half.
MSU's Marcus Bingham Jr. blocks a shot by Albion's Caden Ebeling in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU's Xavier Tillman heads to the basket against Albion's Caden Ebeling in the second half.
MSU's Xavier Tillman heads to the basket against Albion's Caden Ebeling in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU's Aaron Henry blocks a shot on Albion's Quinton Armstrong in the first half.
MSU's Aaron Henry blocks a shot on Albion's Quinton Armstrong in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU's Xavier Tillman gets called for a offensive penalty attacking the basket against Albion's Caden Ebeling in the first half.
MSU's Xavier Tillman gets called for a offensive penalty attacking the basket against Albion's Caden Ebeling in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU's Gabe Brown lays up a shot in the second half.
MSU's Gabe Brown lays up a shot in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU Rocket Watts puts up a shot in the second half.
MSU Rocket Watts puts up a shot in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Albion&#39;s Juwan Perry has his shot blocked by MSU&#39;s Marcus Bingham Jr. in the second half.
Albion's Juwan Perry has his shot blocked by MSU's Marcus Bingham Jr. in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State fans try to throw off Albion&#39;s Quinton Armstrong during a free throw in the second half.
Michigan State fans try to throw off Albion's Quinton Armstrong during a free throw in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU's Julius Marble sinks the dunk despite some pressure from Albion's Justin McAbee in the second half.
MSU's Julius Marble sinks the dunk despite some pressure from Albion's Justin McAbee in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU's Cassius Winston drives to the basket in the second half.
MSU's Cassius Winston drives to the basket in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU's Malik Hall splits two defenders driving to the hoop in the second half.
MSU's Malik Hall splits two defenders driving to the hoop in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU's Thomas Kithier pulls down a rebound in front of Albion's Devin Holmes in the second half.
MSU's Thomas Kithier pulls down a rebound in front of Albion's Devin Holmes in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU's Aaron Henry works the baseline in the second half.
MSU's Aaron Henry works the baseline in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU&#39;s Cassius Winston and brother Khy Winston of Albion exchange some words on the court in the second half.
MSU's Cassius Winston and brother Khy Winston of Albion exchange some words on the court in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU&#39;s Joey Hauser sits on the bench after the NCAA denied the program&#39;s request for a waiver.
MSU's Joey Hauser sits on the bench after the NCAA denied the program's request for a waiver. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU's Xavier Tillman battles under the basket with Albion's Jamezell Davis Jr. and Quinton Armstrong in the second half.
MSU's Xavier Tillman battles under the basket with Albion's Jamezell Davis Jr. and Quinton Armstrong in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU's Cassius Winston drives to the basket in the second half.
MSU's Cassius Winston drives to the basket in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU's Cassius Winston is all smiles on the bench as his team puts up points late in the second half.
MSU's Cassius Winston is all smiles on the bench as his team puts up points late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU coach Tom Izzo breaks into a smile as his son, Steven, goes into the game late in the second half as the crowd goes wild.
MSU coach Tom Izzo breaks into a smile as his son, Steven, goes into the game late in the second half as the crowd goes wild. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU&#39;s Steven Izzo gets fouled driving the baseline by Albion&#39;s Alex Warman late in the second half.
MSU's Steven Izzo gets fouled driving the baseline by Albion's Alex Warman late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU's Steven Izzo pumps his fist after sinking the front end of a one-on-one after getting fouled late in the second half.
MSU's Steven Izzo pumps his fist after sinking the front end of a one-on-one after getting fouled late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU&#39;s Steven Izzo, coach Tom Izzo&#39;s son, puts away the front end of a one-on-one after getting fouled late in the second half.
MSU's Steven Izzo, coach Tom Izzo's son, puts away the front end of a one-on-one after getting fouled late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured Albion guard Zachary Winston, right,&nbsp; jokingly steals the headband off brother and MSU guard Cassius Winston after the game.
Injured Albion guard Zachary Winston, right,  jokingly steals the headband off brother and MSU guard Cassius Winston after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
MSU coach Tom Izzo and Albion coach Jody May meet on the court after the game.
MSU coach Tom Izzo and Albion coach Jody May meet on the court after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
