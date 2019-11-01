Noah Kim (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

The commitment of quarterback Noah Kim, from Chantilly (Va.) Westfield this week, filled an important need in the Michigan State recruiting class. Kim, a one-time Virginia Tech commit, does not have a long list of Power Five offers. But consider that during Mark Dantonio’s tenure, his most successful quarterbacks, Kirk Cousins and Connor Cook, did not have a second Power Five offer between the two of them.

Kim has traits the Spartans value. First, he is an improviser who can make plays when the initial play is not there. That ability to keep a play alive and scramble is one of his chief assets.

Second, he has played a lot of football and had a lot of success. His freshman and sophomore seasons, Westfield won state championships. As a junior, he was injured during their state semifinal game, his team’s only loss in his four seasons, with an undefeated senior season currently in progress.

He was been extremely efficient. His sophomore and junior seasons combined, Kim threw 80 touchdown passes, completed over 70 percent of his passes and accumulated nearly 5,000 yards passing.

His commitment comes shortly after he took an official visit with the Spartans where his host was freshman defensive end/tight end Adam Berghorst.

“The players were all cool, great people,” Kim said. “The coaches were great, as well, and just expressing how much they’d like for me to be a part of their program.”

Despite Kim’s success early in his career, area scouts, like 247Sports regional analyst Brian Dohn, believe his senior season has shown a progression from the previous years.

“He showed a lot of development from his junior season through his senior season. He can extend plays with his feet and throw on a run, and at times shows an ability to be accurate while on the move,” Dohn said. “He still has to work on his mechanics, and also his pocket awareness and throwing from there. How he develops in the weight room, particularly with upper-body strength to deal with the pounding of the Big Ten, could go a long way in how much he plays for the Spartans.”

Kim brings the Spartans’ 2020 recruiting class to 16 members.

Visit updates following Penn State

Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More wide receiver Alante Brown reported after his Michigan State official visit last weekend that the former Spartan commit still feels at home and part of the family at Michigan State.

He was hosted by Tre Mosley, who was in the same 2019 class as Brown prior to Brown’s de-commitment and re-classification into a 2020 recruit at a prep school. Brown will visit Virginia Tech next, but made it clear the Spartans remain one of his top options.

Recently offered North Baltimore (Ohio) tight end Levi Gazarek remains committed to Bowling Green, but the Spartans and Maryland, who also offered, have given him something to think about. He has another game this Friday, but once his high school season ends, Gazarek will be able to focus more on recruiting.

The Spartans also hosted a number of notable underclassmen. Among them was Bolingbrook (Ill.) linebacker Tyler McLaurin, an athletic 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect who has offers from Cincinnati, Illinois and Iowa State. Michigan State has not offered yet but is interested. He hails from the same program as Spartan freshman running back Anthony Williams, but the two were not teammates a year ago as McLaurin transferred in.

