East Lansing — Injuries certainly had something to do with it, but Michigan State provided a glimpse of its future on Saturday afternoon.

While the outcome was a stunning 37-34 loss to Illinois in which the Spartans gave up 27 fourth-quarter points, the offense was rolling early and featured four true freshmen in the starting lineup, each for the first time in his career.

Up front, Nick Samac started at center with junior Matt Allen out with an injury while J.D. Duplain got the call at left guard as junior Luke Campbell had been sick most of the week. Out on the edge, Julian Barnett and Tre Mosley started for the first time at wide receiver with Mosley getting the first touchdown of his career. They were on the field to open the game with Darrell Stewart and C.J. Hayes out with injuries.

“I'm sure you're going to see some things where they did make plays appropriately,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. “They did make some mistakes but I thought they played pretty well. I don't think Lewerke got sacked and we ran the ball pretty effectively.”

The offensive line had one of its best performances of the season as Samac went the entire game at center and Duplain was spelled only briefly by sophomore Blake Bueter, who also played some at right guard after starter Matt Carrick was hurt in the third quarter.

Michigan State ran for 275 yards with redshirt freshman Elijah Collins gaining 170 yards on 28 carries with a pair of touchdowns. Lewerke, indeed, did not get sacked and ran for 96 yards with a touchdown.

Barnett, who has played in all nine games, started for the first time but had just one catch for 19 yards. Mosley, who’s played in just two games, had four catches for 32 yards with the one touchdown. He had a shot at another but couldn’t hang on in the end zone in the first half after taking a big hit.

“I thought our guys played pretty well, our young players, in a big moment,” Dantonio said.

Included in the mix of young players is Collins. He’s started eight of the nine games and his 28 carries were the most in a single game as he did his best to get the offense rolling in the second half when it managed just six points.

“We weren't making as many plays as we were (in the first half),” Collins said, “but we were still trying to get every inch that we could, and they came out a little bit hotter than us. That's what led to the result.

“We're playing a lot of young players right now. A lot of people are out, a lot of people are hurt, and so people have to step up and make plays. We've got to learn how to finish as a unit.”

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, left, shakes hands with Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio after the Spartans lost, 37-34, to the Fighting Illini on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, left, shakes hands with Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio after the Spartans lost, 37-34, to the Fighting Illini on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson can only watch as Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe runs away with the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson can only watch as Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe runs away with the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Illinois offensive lineman Preston Engel (58) and the rest of the Fighting Illini celebrate after beating Michigan State, 37-34.
Illinois offensive lineman Preston Engel (58) and the rest of the Fighting Illini celebrate after beating Michigan State, 37-34. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Illinois tight end Daniel Barker celebrates after catching the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Barker received a penalty for removing his helmet after the play.
Illinois tight end Daniel Barker celebrates after catching the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Barker received a penalty for removing his helmet after the play. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after the 37-34 loss to Illinois.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after the 37-34 loss to Illinois. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Illinois place kicker Caleb Griffin, left, and Illinois defensive back Stanley Green celebrate with the students after beating Michigan State, 37-34.
Illinois place kicker Caleb Griffin, left, and Illinois defensive back Stanley Green celebrate with the students after beating Michigan State, 37-34. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. evades a tackle by Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons, left, and cornerback Tre Person in the fourth quarter.
Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. evades a tackle by Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons, left, and cornerback Tre Person in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State cornerback Josh Butler received a pass interference penalty on this play in the end zone with Illinois wide receiver Caleb Reams in the fourth quarter.
Michigan State cornerback Josh Butler received a pass interference penalty on this play in the end zone with Illinois wide receiver Caleb Reams in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
A snap goes over the head of Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke in the fourth quarter. Illinois recovered the fumble.
A snap goes over the head of Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke in the fourth quarter. Illinois recovered the fumble. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe makes a reception while under coverage from Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson, left, and cornerback Shakur Brown in the fourth quarter.
Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe makes a reception while under coverage from Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson, left, and cornerback Shakur Brown in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White makes a reception that was called back due to offensive pass interference in the fourth quarter.
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White makes a reception that was called back due to offensive pass interference in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass in the fourth quarter.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at his players in the fourth quarter.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at his players in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown intercepts a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe in the end zone in the fourth quarter.
Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown intercepts a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe in the end zone in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown runs an interception away from Michigan State wide receiver Cody White for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown runs an interception away from Michigan State wide receiver Cody White for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State place kicker Matt Coghlin (4) celebrates after kicking a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Michigan State place kicker Matt Coghlin (4) celebrates after kicking a field goal in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. celebrates with his teammates after the Fighting Illini defeated Michigan State, 37-34.
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. celebrates with his teammates after the Fighting Illini defeated Michigan State, 37-34. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Illinois running back Ra'Von Bonner, left, hugs quarterback Brandon Peters after the game.
Illinois running back Ra'Von Bonner, left, hugs quarterback Brandon Peters after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes celebrates after sacking Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters in the second quarter.
Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes celebrates after sacking Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins pushes away Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown during a run in the first quarter.
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins pushes away Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown during a run in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Members of the military hold a large American flag during the national anthem.
Members of the military hold a large American flag during the national anthem. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (24) celebrates with his teammates after running for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (24) celebrates with his teammates after running for a touchdown in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley makes a touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley makes a touchdown reception in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley celebrates after making a touchdown catch in the second quarter.
Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley celebrates after making a touchdown catch in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins evades a tackle from Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs during a touchdown run in the second quarter.
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins evades a tackle from Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs during a touchdown run in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State safety Dominique Long runs the ball in the second quarter.
Michigan State safety Dominique Long runs the ball in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks for an open man in the second quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks for an open man in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley (17) has a pass bounce out of his hands and into the hands of Illinois defensive back Stanley Green (7) in the end zone in the second quarter.
Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley (17) has a pass bounce out of his hands and into the hands of Illinois defensive back Stanley Green (7) in the end zone in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White makes a reception in the first quarter.
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White makes a reception in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White runs the ball in the first quarter.
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White runs the ball in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin is tackled in the first quarter.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin is tackled in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White leaps over Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown during a run in the first quarter.
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White leaps over Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown during a run in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White stretches for extra yards during a run in the first quarter.
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White stretches for extra yards during a run in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs for a touchdown in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State cornerback Davion Williams (14) celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble in the second quarter.
Michigan State cornerback Davion Williams (14) celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio waits for a decision by the officials during an instant replay review on a fumble recovering in the second quarter.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio waits for a decision by the officials during an instant replay review on a fumble recovering in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio waits for a decision by the officials during an instant replay review on a fumble recovering in the second quarter.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio waits for a decision by the officials during an instant replay review on a fumble recovering in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State tight end Matt Seybert is tackled by Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson in the second quarter.
Michigan State tight end Matt Seybert is tackled by Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters is sacked by Michigan State linebacker Noah Harvey in the second quarter.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters is sacked by Michigan State linebacker Noah Harvey in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warm-ups.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass during warm-ups.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State walks through the tunnel and onto the field for warm-ups.
Michigan State walks through the tunnel and onto the field for warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State wide receiver Laress Nelson tries to catch a pass during warm-ups.
Michigan State wide receiver Laress Nelson tries to catch a pass during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after the team arrived at the stadium before the game.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after the team arrived at the stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ground game

    Even with the shuffling up front, Michigan State had its best running game of the season.

    With 275 yards, the Spartans surpassed the 251 yards they gained in the win over Western Michigan when Collins ran for 192 yards. Collins gained 170 yards on 28 carries, the most in his career, for an average of 6.1 yards a carry.

    “It was a good job by the offensive line,” Collins said. “They did a pretty good job, especially my young guys in their first start this year. We had some other guys back from injury so I’m proud of my offensive lineman, my tight ends, my receivers, everybody was blocking. I can’t do it without them.”

    Quarterback Brian Lewerke added a career-high 96 yards rushing with his first touchdown of the season.

    Injured list

    The injuries continued to pile up for the Spartans, who were thin to begin with.

    Tight end Matt Dotson hurt his foot in the first quarter and was carted to the locker room. He did not return. In the third quarter, cornerback Josiah Scott was hurt and came back from the locker room but stayed out while right guard Matt Carrick was also hurt in the third quarter and did not return.

    The Spartans were already without center Allen, who was hurt against Penn State, and guard Campbell, who was sick all week. Defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk also battled illness but still played. Receivers Darrell Stewart and C.J. Hayes also did not play while offensive lineman Tyler Higby was out.

    Step outside

    Sophomore linebacker Noah Harvey got his first career start, but it wasn’t in the middle for the suspended Joe Bachie. Instead, Antjuan Simmons played in the middle while Harvey rotated on the outside with redshirt freshman Jeslord Boateng.

    For Simmons, the move from the outside was one he was willing to make.

    “I'm gonna do whatever I need to do for this team,” Simmons said. “If I’ve got to play D-end, nose guard, whatever, I'm gonna do it. I'm gonna give it everything I’ve got.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

