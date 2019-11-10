CLOSE

Five takeaways from The Detroit News' Matt Charboneau after Michigan State's 37-34 loss to Illinois on Saturday.

Demise of defense

The once-vaunted Michigan State defense has become nothing but an ordinary group that too often finds itself giving up big plays and watching as the other team makes the plays necessary to win games. The latest example was Saturday’s loss to Illinois, one in which the Spartans allowed 27 fourth-quarter points as a 31-10 lead vanished. Sure, one of the touchdowns came from Illinois’ defense, but it was the Spartans defense that was on its heels going all the way back to the end of the first half. The collapse began then when with nine seconds to play, Illinois receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe somehow got behind the secondary for a 46-yard touchdown catch. It was Imatorbhebhe again on the first play from scrimmage of the fourth quarter as he hauled in an 83-yard pass from quarterback Brandon Peters for the score.

The final drive featured more breakdowns as Michigan State allowed Illinois to convert on fourth-and-17 when a stop would have ended the game, then appeared to put it away with a fourth-down stop inside the 5-yard line. But a pass interference call gave Illinois new life and the Illini cashed in with the winning score with five seconds left. The loss of linebacker Joe Bachie to suspension hurts, and cornerback Josiah Scott went out in the third quarter, but the MSU defense has taken a huge step backward this season.

Give it away

Teams don’t often turn the ball over four times and win a game, and Michigan State is the latest team to prove that theory. Illinois entered the game as one of the best teams in the country and forcing turnovers and the Spartans obliged with three interceptions and a lost fumble. All of them were critical. The first two interceptions came in the second quarter with Michigan State looking to add to a 28-3 lead. Quarterback Brian Lewerke hit freshman receiver Tre Mosley in the end zone but Mosley was hit and couldn’t hang onto the ball as it deflected into the arms of an Illinois defender. Later in the quarter, another tipped ball was intercepted after MSU had reached Illinois territory.

Things got worse late in the game as Lewerke had an interception returned 76 yards for a touchdown then fumble inside the MSU 10 on the next offensive play. The Michigan State defense answered with a turnover of its own, but the damage had been done for a team that has little margin for error, even in a game it led by 25 points late in the first half.

On the run

There were some bright spots for Michigan State, namely in the running game. The Spartans gained 275 yards on the ground, the most they have run for this season. Redshirt freshman running back Elijah Collins gained 170 yards on 28 carries for an average of 6.1 yards per attempt while quarterback Lewerke ran 11 times for a career-high 96 yards. Collins scored on runs of 1 and 6 yards while Lewerke scored on a 42-yard run. The running attack helped the Spartans pile up 526 yards, the second-most this season.

The fact it did so behind a fairly inexperienced offensive line was even more impressive. The injuries have been plenty all season, but the Spartans were without center Matt Allen, who was injured two weeks ago against Penn State, and guard Luke Campbell, who was sick most of the week. That led to the first career start for freshmen Nick Samac and J.D. Duplain. Samac started at center while Duplain was at left guard. Right tackle Jordan Reid remains the one constant as Matt Carrick was at right guard and AJ Arcuri at left tackle.

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 12
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 11 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) – Even without defensive end Chase Young, the Buckeyes had little to worry about against Maryland this week. It was over almost before it started as the Buckeyes cruised to win with 705 total offensive yards and 40 first downs. A trip to Rutgers next week for another warm-up comes before the final two weeks that will make or break OSU’s season as it hosts Penn State then heads to Michigan. Last week: 1.
2. Minnesota (9-0, 6-0) – The doubters can apparently all take a seat, at least for this week as the Golden Gophers proved many wrong by piling up 460 yards, including 339 yards passing from Tanner Morgan, to beat Penn State in a battle of unbeatens. The Gophers now head to Iowa next week in another stiff test, but maintain a two-game lead in the West. After Iowa the Gophers get Northwestern then Wisconsin as they inch closer to Indy. Last week: 5.
3. Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2) – The Badgers were happy to have running back Jonathan Taylor on Saturday as the Big Ten’s top back ran for 250 yards with 130 coming in the fourth quarter of a two-point victory over Iowa. The win keeps the Badgers alive in the West as they must win out and hope for some help, namely Iowa, which plays Minnesota next week. If the Gophers stumble, the finale in Minneapolis could be for the West title. Last week: 3.
4. Michigan (7-2, 4-2) – During their final week off the Wolverines had to feel good watching Michigan State blow a 25-point lead, as they’ll host their rivals next week. If the Wolverines can pile on the Spartans, then follow it up with a win at Indiana, it makes for what should be a heck of a finale at home vs. Ohio State. Michigan will need Ohio State to lose somewhere else to put the East Division in play, but heck of a game it should still be. Last week: 4.
5. Penn State (8-1, 5-1) – The Nittany Lions were the favorite heading into Minnesota this week, but their defense was not what it has been all season, giving up 460 total yards and its share of big plays. The loss knocked the Nittany Lions from the ranks of the unbeaten, put them a game out of the race in the East and made the playoffs a longshot just a week after they found themselves ranked in the top four. Last week: 2.
6. Illinois (6-4, 4-3) – Not many would have guessed the Illini would win four straight, and even fewer guessed they would have pulled it off entering the fourth quarter at Michigan State behind 31-10. But Illinois scored 27 fourth-quarter points to stun the Spartans and become bowl eligible for the first time since 2014. It earned coach Lovie Smith a ride on his players shoulders as the momentum in Champaign could be hard to stop. Last week: 9.
7. Iowa (6-3, 3-3) – The Hawkeyes rallied at Wisconsin, coming up just shy on a potential game-tying two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to lose to the Badgers. The loss was the third in the last five for the Hawkeyes and effectively knocked them out of the race in the West. They’ll at least get the chance to play spoiler next week when first-place Minnesota comes to town. Last week: 6.
8. Indiana (7-2, 4-2) – The Hoosiers took their final bye of the season, but the week was far from quiet as quarterback Michael Penix underwent season-ending surgery. Still, the Hoosiers have won four in a row and get set to travel to Penn State next week before hosting Michigan and finishing at Purdue in a quest to greatly improve their bowl position. Last week: 7.
9. Michigan State (4-5, 2-4) – Things don’t seem like they’re ever going to turn around this season for the Spartans, who’ve lost four in a row and haven’t won a game since September. The latest defeat was an epic collapse against Illinois, allowing a 31-10 fourth-quarter lead to slip away as they gave up 27 points over the final 15 minutes. Things get no easier next week at Michigan as the Spartans likely will need wins over Maryland and Rutgers in the final two games just to become bowl eligible. Last week: 8.
10. Purdue (4-6, 3-4) – The Boilermakers got down early at Northwestern, but managed to battle back and win for the second straight week on a late field goal. While it seems improbably, Purdue inched close to a bowl game and now heads to its final bye week. A trip to Wisconsin comes after that followed by a home game with Indiana. Win both and the Boilermakers will make a bowl. Last week: 10.
11. Nebraska (4-5, 2-4) – The Cornhuskers took their last week off and now head into the stretch looking to grab at least two more wins to become bowl eligible. To do so, they’ll need to end the current three-game slide and it begins at home next week against Wisconsin. After that, it’s a trip to Maryland followed by a visit from Iowa as they search for the magic six wins in a season that began with championship hopes. Last week: 11.
12. Maryland (3-7, 1-6) – There wasn’t much chance the Terrapins were going to end their slide this week at Ohio State, and they certainly did not do that. The Buckeyes scored 73 points and gained 705 yards, proving how bad the Terps are defensively. They’ll get next week off before looking to find any sort of momentum in the final two games against Nebraska and Michigan State. Last week: 12.
13. Northwestern (1-8, 0-7) – The silver lining this week for the Wildcats was that they were at least competitive. They jumped to an early 14-point lead on Purdue only to give up a late field goal in a two-point loss. It’s not like the ‘Cats are looking for moral victories a season after winning the West, but it was at least one afternoon where it felt like things were headed in the right direction. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (2-7, 0-6) – The good news this week was that the Scarlet Knights did not lose. Of course, that’s because they did not play. What’s alarming is next week they host Ohio State, a team that just scored 73 against Maryland. That number could be in jeopardy as Rutgers plays out the string before beginning to look for a new coach. Last week: 14.
    Youth movement

    The injuries are playing a role, but Michigan State is starting to turn to some of its youngest players, especially on the offensive side of the ball as four true freshmen all earned their first starts Saturday. Samac and Duplain got the call on the offensive line, while receivers Julian Barnett and Mosley were also in the starting lineup. Barnett was in because C.J. Hayes missed his second straight game, and Mosley got the call in place of Darrell Stewart, who injured his foot against Penn State.

    Add in the continued progress of Collins, a redshirt freshman who is backed up by freshmen Anthony Williams and Brandon Wright, and a big part of Michigan State’s offensive future is on display as the Spartans scratch to find two more wins in the final three games to become bowl eligible.

    Crunched in crunch time

    With the core of Michigan State’s defense being comprised of juniors and seniors with a fifth-year senior starter at quarterback, it’s surprising to still see the Spartans having trouble figuring out how to win games, especially those when they are ahead. This team is still made up of a lot of the same players that won 10 games two seasons ago, but after a 7-6 mark last season and a four-game slide this season, it’s clear Michigan State doesn’t know how to put teams away.

    They didn’t have the chance in the previous three games, but this goes back to the Indiana game at the end of September when the Hoosiers nearly rallied to win and might have if not for a questionable penalty call on Indiana. The loss on Saturday to Illinois was the epitome of a team that doesn’t know how to win. Michigan State was up 28-3 late in the second quarter and 31-10 to open the fourth quarter yet still found a way to lose. From missed opportunities to add points on offense to giving up inexplicable big plays on defense, the Spartans simply don’t make winning plays, an alarming trait that shows no signs of changing.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

