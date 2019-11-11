CLOSE Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks about supporting Cassius Winston, who is dealing with the death of his brother Zachary. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

Michigan State basketball player Cassius Winston posted on Instagram early Monday a letter to his late brother Zachary.

Zachary Winston, right, jokingly tries to steal the headband from his brother, Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston, during an exhibition game this month at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Zachary Winston, who went to U-D Jesuit, like Cassius, played basketball at Albion. According to authorities, Zachary intentionally stepped in front of a train on Saturday night in Albion. He was 19.

More: Spartans 'play with a broken heart,' dominate in emotional home opener

Here is a portion of the post by Cassius:

“Ima put this on here cause I need you to read it, and I feel like this the best way for it to get to you. I love you bro, w/everything I have in my entire body. I love you so much, if I could carry yo pain I would wear it on my shoulders just to see you happy and wouldn’t think twice. I understand it was too much, I understand I really do and yo story won’t end here. I can promise you that, the next time I run into someone in your situation ima save them, cause that’s what you would want me to do.

“I wish it was a term that goes deeper then brother, cause that’s what’s you are to me, 1/3 of my heart. And I’m struggling because there is nothing that can replace that Smoothie. I need you, I miss you. But I’m so proud of you, bro you fought every demon w/everything you had in you. You went to war w/yourself every single day not knowing if you could win that battle. And you won time after time. You stood tall and you let your family love you, you gave me everything I asked for, just one day you didn’t have enough strength. And that’s ok man, that’s really ok, ppl can’t go through what you went through, you are the strongest, wisest, kindest, most caring person. The best brother/ gang member I could ever ask for. And I wouldn’t replace you or change any single thing about you. Not one.”