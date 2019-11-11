LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Charles Rogers, a former All-America receiver at Michigan State and No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit Lions, has died at age 38.

The Lions confirmed Rogers' death in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charles Rogers," the statement read. "From Saginaw, to East Lansing, to Detroit, Charles’ connection to the state of Michigan and its football community was felt by many during the course of his life. We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Rogers' former Michigan State teammate, Chris Baker, posted on Twitter Monday morning that he spoke with Rogers' mother.

"Devastated to learn of the passing of my spartan brother Charles Rodgers," Baker posted. "Spoke with his mom this morning. Please pray for her and his children."

The cause of Rogers' death is unclear. The news spread quickly among Rogers' former teammates.

"I had heard he was in the hospital a couple of weeks ago," said Rep. Joe Tate, D-Detroit, who played at Michigan State from 2000-03. "It’s certainly really sad. Untimely.

"Chuck was younger than me, but we played together and it’s just really unfortunate. His life had been made public the last couple years and it’s just sad to see how it has turned out."

Former Michigan State player and current radio analyst Jason Strayhorn was also close with Rogers during his time with the Spartans as well as his short NFL career.

"Very sad to hear of his passing," Strayhorn said.

The Lions selected Rogers No. 2 overall in the 2003 NFL Draft, and the former Saginaw High star paid immediate dividends with two touchdown catches in his debut, a 42-24 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the season opener.

However, his NFL career was short-lived, wracked by injuries and substance-abuse issues. In three seasons in Detroit, he played in just 15 games (nine starts) with 24 catches for 440 yards and four touchdowns.

Steve Mariucci was Rogers' head coach with the Lions and he issued this statement through the team: 

"I am very saddened to hear of Charles’ passing. Charles was our first draft choice in my time with the Lions, and having the opportunity to select a premier player from Michigan State and a local Saginaw athlete was tremendously exciting. In coaching Charles, his talent and ability were very evident early on in his career. I feel strongly had he not suffered unfortunate injuries, he would have gone on to become an excellent NFL wide receiver. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and I offer my deepest condolences during this difficult time."

Rogers spent just two seasons at Michigan State, racking up 2,821 yards on 135 catches (20.9 yards per catch), with 27 of his 29 career touchdowns coming through the air. He earned the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2002 as the nation's top receiver, catching 68 passes for 1,351 yards (19.9 average) and 13 touchdowns. He was a consensus Associated Press All-America selection.

Rogers was born in Saginaw and played football at Saginaw High School. He was a five-star recruit and was ranked the No. 3 prospect overall in the nation in the 2000 class.

Notable sports deaths in 2019 (Updated: Nov. 11)
Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Charles Rogers, Michigan State and Detroit Lions receiver was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. Nov. 11. He was 38.
Charles Rogers, Michigan State and Detroit Lions receiver was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. Nov. 11. He was 38. AP
Chuck Meriwether, long-time major-league umpire. Oct. 26. He was 63.
Chuck Meriwether, long-time major-league umpire. Oct. 26. He was 63. Associated Press
Willie Brown, pro football Hall-of-Famer with the Raiders. Oct. 22. He was 78.
Willie Brown, pro football Hall-of-Famer with the Raiders. Oct. 22. He was 78. Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Eric Cooper, long-time major-league umpire. Oct. 20. He was 52.
Eric Cooper, long-time major-league umpire. Oct. 20. He was 52. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Danny Grant, long-time NHL player who was with the Detroit Red Wings from 1974-78. Oct. 14. He was 73.
Danny Grant, long-time NHL player who was with the Detroit Red Wings from 1974-78. Oct. 14. He was 73. Detroit News
Bill Bidwell, owner of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Oct.2. He was 88.
Bill Bidwell, owner of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Oct.2. He was 88. Rob Schumacher, Associated Press
Nick Polano, Red Wings head coach from 1982-85 and later an assistant general manager. Sept. 27. He was 78.
Nick Polano, Red Wings head coach from 1982-85 and later an assistant general manager. Sept. 27. He was 78. Detroit News
Howard "Hopalong" Cassady, a legendary Ohio State halfback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1955 before a 10-year NFL career spent mostly with the Lions. Sept. 20. He was 85.
Howard "Hopalong" Cassady, a legendary Ohio State halfback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1955 before a 10-year NFL career spent mostly with the Lions. Sept. 20. He was 85. Harold Valentine, Associated Press
John Ralston, college football coach at Utah State and Stanford and of the Denver Broncos, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Sept. 14. He was 92.
John Ralston, college football coach at Utah State and Stanford and of the Denver Broncos, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Sept. 14. He was 92. Associated Press
Alex Grammas, Tigers third-base coach from 1980-91 and a long-time major-league player, coach and manager. Sept. 13. He was 93.
Alex Grammas, Tigers third-base coach from 1980-91 and a long-time major-league player, coach and manager. Sept. 13. He was 93. Getty Images
Neiron Ball, a linebacker for the University of Florida abd leader the Oakland Rapiders who suffered a brain aneurysm in 2018 and was a quadriplegic. Sept. 10. He was 27.
Neiron Ball, a linebacker for the University of Florida abd leader the Oakland Rapiders who suffered a brain aneurysm in 2018 and was a quadriplegic. Sept. 10. He was 27. Ben Margot, Associated Press
Fred McLeod, long-time former play-by-play voice of the Detroit Pistons who most recently called Cleveland Cavaliers game, of a heart attack. Sept. 9. He was 67.
Fred McLeod, long-time former play-by-play voice of the Detroit Pistons who most recently called Cleveland Cavaliers game, of a heart attack. Sept. 9. He was 67. Lynn Ischay, Associated Press
Brian Barnes, British golfer who in 1975 beat Jack Nicklaus twice in one day in Ryder Cup singles matches, from cancer. Sept. 9. He was 74.
Brian Barnes, British golfer who in 1975 beat Jack Nicklaus twice in one day in Ryder Cup singles matches, from cancer. Sept. 9. He was 74. Associated Press
Chris Duncan, who played in the majors from 2005-09 for the Cardinals, including in the 2006 World Series win over the Tigers. Sept. 6. He was 38.
Chris Duncan, who played in the majors from 2005-09 for the Cardinals, including in the 2006 World Series win over the Tigers. Sept. 6. He was 38. Getty Images
Chace Numata, catcher with the Tigers' Double-A affiliate in Erie, from complications following a skateboarding accident. Sept. 2. He was 27.
Chace Numata, catcher with the Tigers' Double-A affiliate in Erie, from complications following a skateboarding accident. Sept. 2. He was 27. Erie SeaWolves
Hal Naragon, long-time catcher and pinch-hitter in the major leagues and the bullpen coach for the 1968 World Series-champion Tigers. Aug. 31. He was 90.
Hal Naragon, long-time catcher and pinch-hitter in the major leagues and the bullpen coach for the 1968 World Series-champion Tigers. Aug. 31. He was 90. SABR
Anthoine Hubert, French Formula 2 race-car driver, from an accident during a race. Aug. 31. He was 22.
Anthoine Hubert, French Formula 2 race-car driver, from an accident during a race. Aug. 31. He was 22. Thibault Camus, Associated Press
Jim Langer, Hall-of-Fame center and a member of the Miami Dolphins' perfect season in 1972. Aug. 29. He was 71.
Jim Langer, Hall-of-Fame center and a member of the Miami Dolphins' perfect season in 1972. Aug. 29. He was 71. George Brich, Associated Press
Donnie Greene, offensive tackle in the NFL, including with the Lions in 1978. Aug. 28. He was 71.
Donnie Greene, offensive tackle in the NFL, including with the Lions in 1978. Aug. 28. He was 71. Buffalo Bills
Vince Naimoli, original owner of Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays. Aug. 25. He was 81.
Vince Naimoli, original owner of Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays. Aug. 25. He was 81. Associatd Press
Bobby Dillon, Packers' all-time interception leader who had four against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day 1953. Aug. 22. He was 89.
Bobby Dillon, Packers' all-time interception leader who had four against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day 1953. Aug. 22. He was 89. Associated Press
Tom Nissalke, who coached in the NBA and ABA (winning coach-of-the-year honors in both). In the NBA, he coached in New Orleans, Seattle, Houston and Cleveland. Aug. 22. He was 87.
Tom Nissalke, who coached in the NBA and ABA (winning coach-of-the-year honors in both). In the NBA, he coached in New Orleans, Seattle, Houston and Cleveland. Aug. 22. He was 87. Getty Images
Jack Whitaker, legendary American sports broadcaster, including for CBS and ABC. Aug. 18. He was 95.
Jack Whitaker, legendary American sports broadcaster, including for CBS and ABC. Aug. 18. He was 95. Associated Press
Cedric Benson, running back for the University of Texas and three NFL teams, including the Chicago Bears, from a motorcycle accident. Aug. 17. He was 36.
Cedric Benson, running back for the University of Texas and three NFL teams, including the Chicago Bears, from a motorcycle accident. Aug. 17. He was 36. Adam Rountree, Associated Press
Cliff Branch, legendary wide receiver who won three Super Bowls with the Oakland Raiders. Aug. 3. He was 71.
Cliff Branch, legendary wide receiver who won three Super Bowls with the Oakland Raiders. Aug. 3. He was 71. Associated Press
Harley Race, legendary professional wrestler known as "The King." Aug. 1. He was 76.
Harley Race, legendary professional wrestler known as "The King." Aug. 1. He was 76. Detroit News
Nick Buoniconti, Hall-of-Fame linebacker who led the Miami Dolphins to the NFL's only perfect season. July 30. He was 78.
Nick Buoniconti, Hall-of-Fame linebacker who led the Miami Dolphins to the NFL's only perfect season. July 30. He was 78. Robert Mayer, Tribune News Service
Mike Roarke, a backup catcher with the Tigers from 1961-64 before becoming a coach, including briefly a pitching coach with the Tigers. July 27. He was 88.
Mike Roarke, a backup catcher with the Tigers from 1961-64 before becoming a coach, including briefly a pitching coach with the Tigers. July 27. He was 88. Ed Maker, Getty Images
Arnie Brown, a defenseman who played in the NHL in the 1960s and 1970s, inlcluding two seasons with the Red Wings. July 26. He was 77.
Arnie Brown, a defenseman who played in the NHL in the 1960s and 1970s, inlcluding two seasons with the Red Wings. July 26. He was 77. Wikipedia
Don Mossi, long-time major-league pitcher who played for the Tigers from 1959-63. July 19. He was 90.
Don Mossi, long-time major-league pitcher who played for the Tigers from 1959-63. July 19. He was 90. Detroit News
Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker, Olympic gold-medalist boxer who regarded as one of the greatest defensive fighters ever, after being hit by a car. July 14. He was 55.
Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker, Olympic gold-medalist boxer who regarded as one of the greatest defensive fighters ever, after being hit by a car. July 14. He was 55. Ron Frehm, Associated Press
Joe Grzenda, major-league pitcher from 1961-72 who made four appearances for the Tigers in 1961. July 12. He was 82.
Joe Grzenda, major-league pitcher from 1961-72 who made four appearances for the Tigers in 1961. July 12. He was 82. Topps
Jim Bouton, long-time major-league pitcher and Western Michigan alum who authored the controversial book "Ball Four" and later become a sportscaster. July 10. He was 80.
Jim Bouton, long-time major-league pitcher and Western Michigan alum who authored the controversial book "Ball Four" and later become a sportscaster. July 10. He was 80. Associated Press
Greg Johnson, long-time center in the NHL who played for the Red Wings from 1993-97, and later the Predators, Penguins and Blackhawks. July 8. He was 48.
Greg Johnson, long-time center in the NHL who played for the Red Wings from 1993-97, and later the Predators, Penguins and Blackhawks. July 8. He was 48. George Walker IV, Associated Press
Jared Lorenzen, Kentucky quarterback and a backup on the New York Giants' Super Bowl-winning team in 2007. July 3. He was 38.
Jared Lorenzen, Kentucky quarterback and a backup on the New York Giants' Super Bowl-winning team in 2007. July 3. He was 38. Ed Reinke, Associated Press
Tyler Skaggs, pitch for the Los Angeles Angels. July 1. He was 27.
Tyler Skaggs, pitch for the Los Angeles Angels. July 1. He was 27. Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Bill Halls, long-time Detroit News sportswriter. June 20. He was 86.
Bill Halls, long-time Detroit News sportswriter. June 20. He was 86. Detroit News
Pat Bowlen, Denver Broncos owner, who suffered from Alzheimer's Disease. June 13. He was 75.
Pat Bowlen, Denver Broncos owner, who suffered from Alzheimer's Disease. June 13. He was 75. Jack Dempsey, Associated Press
Frank Lucchesi, manager of the Phillies, Rangers and Cubs. June 8. He was 92.
Frank Lucchesi, manager of the Phillies, Rangers and Cubs. June 8. He was 92. Philadelphia Inquirer
Jerry Krall, halfback and defensive back at Ohio State and then with the Detroit Lions (1950). June 2. He was 92.
Jerry Krall, halfback and defensive back at Ohio State and then with the Detroit Lions (1950). June 2. He was 92. Detroit News
Bill Buckner, 22-year major-leaguer who was best known for his time with the Boston Red Sox, of complications of dementia. May 27. He was 69.
Bill Buckner, 22-year major-leaguer who was best known for his time with the Boston Red Sox, of complications of dementia. May 27. He was 69. Getty Images
Bart Starr, Hall-of-Fame quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. May 26. He was 85.
Bart Starr, Hall-of-Fame quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. May 26. He was 85. Associate
Niki Lauda, three-time Formula One world champion, right. May 20. He was 70.
Niki Lauda, three-time Formula One world champion, right. May 20. He was 70. Nuck Ut, Associated Press
Ashley Massaro, professional wrestler with the WWE. May 16. She was 39.
Ashley Massaro, professional wrestler with the WWE. May 16. She was 39. WWE
Earle Robinson, legendary sports radio broadcaster who covered Michigan State sports for WKAR. May 13. He was 71.
Earle Robinson, legendary sports radio broadcaster who covered Michigan State sports for WKAR. May 13. He was 71. WKAR
Gunther Cunningham, long-time football coach and the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator from 2009-13, of cancer. May 11. He was 72.
Gunther Cunningham, long-time football coach and the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator from 2009-13, of cancer. May 11. He was 72. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Harold Lederman, long-time boxing judge and HBO commentator and member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame. May 11. He was 79.
Harold Lederman, long-time boxing judge and HBO commentator and member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame. May 11. He was 79. HBO
César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón, a wrestler best-known as Silver King from his time in the WCW who also appeared in the movie, "Nacho Libre," of a heart attack in the ring. May 11. He was 51.
César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón, a wrestler best-known as Silver King from his time in the WCW who also appeared in the movie, "Nacho Libre," of a heart attack in the ring. May 11. He was 51. WWE
Dick Tomey, longtime college football coach who was the winningest coach in Arizona history and who also coached at Hawaii and San Jose State. May 10. He was 80.
Dick Tomey, longtime college football coach who was the winningest coach in Arizona history and who also coached at Hawaii and San Jose State. May 10. He was 80. Paul Sakuma, Associated Press
David Montgomery, longtime Phillies executive and a minority owner. May 8. He was 72.
David Montgomery, longtime Phillies executive and a minority owner. May 8. He was 72. Associated Press
Jumpin Jackie Jackson, 20-year member of the Harlem Globetrotters. May 4. He was 79.
Jumpin Jackie Jackson, 20-year member of the Harlem Globetrotters. May 4. He was 79. Harlem Globetrotters
Red Kelly, Hall-of-Fame Detroit Red Wings defenseman whose No. 4 is retired at Little Caesars Arena. May 2. He was 91.
Red Kelly, Hall-of-Fame Detroit Red Wings defenseman whose No. 4 is retired at Little Caesars Arena. May 2. He was 91. Associated Press
Gino Marchetti, Hall-of-Fame defensive end who led the Baltimore Colts win consecutive NFL championships in the late 1950s. April 29. He was 93.
Gino Marchetti, Hall-of-Fame defensive end who led the Baltimore Colts win consecutive NFL championships in the late 1950s. April 29. He was 93. AP
Marvin Daniel “Danny” LaRose, offensive lineman for the Detroit Lions in the early 1960s. April 27. He was 80.
Marvin Daniel “Danny” LaRose, offensive lineman for the Detroit Lions in the early 1960s. April 27. He was 80. Detroit Lions
John Havlicek, Boston Celtics legend and Basketball Hall-of-Famer. April 25. He was 79.
John Havlicek, Boston Celtics legend and Basketball Hall-of-Famer. April 25. He was 79. Associated Press
Brenda Jackson, mother of race-car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and a long-time employee at JR Motorsports, of cancer. April 22. She was 65.
Brenda Jackson, mother of race-car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and a long-time employee at JR Motorsports, of cancer. April 22. She was 65. Chuck Burton, Associated Press
John MacLeod, longtime coach of the Phoenix Suns who led the team to the 1976 NBA Finals, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. April 14. He was 81.
John MacLeod, longtime coach of the Phoenix Suns who led the team to the 1976 NBA Finals, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. April 14. He was 81. Kevin Rivoli, Associated Press
Sam "Sonny" Taub, former basketball coach and athletic director at Detroit Mumford High School who guided the team to the state semifinals in 1969. April 13. He was 89.
Sam "Sonny" Taub, former basketball coach and athletic director at Detroit Mumford High School who guided the team to the state semifinals in 1969. April 13. He was 89. Special to Detroit News
Forrest Gregg, legendary offensive tackle for the Green Bay Packers who won three Super Bowls as a player before he went on to become a head coach in the league. April 12. He was 85.
Forrest Gregg, legendary offensive tackle for the Green Bay Packers who won three Super Bowls as a player before he went on to become a head coach in the league. April 12. He was 85. Paul Shane, Associated Press
Scott Sanderson, Dearborn native and major-league pitcher from 1978-96 who later went on to become an agent. April 11. He was 62.
Scott Sanderson, Dearborn native and major-league pitcher from 1978-96 who later went on to become an agent. April 11. He was 62. Associated Press
Marilynn Smith, World Golf Hall of Fame member and founder of the LPGA Tour. April 9. She was 89.
Marilynn Smith, World Golf Hall of Fame member and founder of the LPGA Tour. April 9. She was 89. Associated Press
Arie Irawan, Malaysian professional golfer, of natural causes. April 7, He was 28.
Arie Irawan, Malaysian professional golfer, of natural causes. April 7, He was 28. Vincent Thian, Associated Press
Joe Bellino, a halfback and Heisman Trophy winner from Navy (1960) who was nicknamed the "Winchester Rifle" and played three seasons with the New England Patriots after his military commitment. March 28. He was 81.
Joe Bellino, a halfback and Heisman Trophy winner from Navy (1960) who was nicknamed the "Winchester Rifle" and played three seasons with the New England Patriots after his military commitment. March 28. He was 81. Harry Harris, Associated Press
Keyonta Marshall, All-America defensive lineman who won two national championships at Grand Valley State. March 22. He was 37.
Keyonta Marshall, All-America defensive lineman who won two national championships at Grand Valley State. March 22. He was 37. Grand Valley athletics
Mike Cofer, Lions linebacker from 1983-93 who was a Pro Bowl selection in 1988. March 21. He was 58.
Mike Cofer, Lions linebacker from 1983-93 who was a Pro Bowl selection in 1988. March 21. He was 58. Detroit News archives
Coutinho, a Brazilian soccer star who was a member of the 1962 World Cup winner and who Pele considered his favorite attacking partner. March 11. He was 75.
Coutinho, a Brazilian soccer star who was a member of the 1962 World Cup winner and who Pele considered his favorite attacking partner. March 11. He was 75. Andre Penner, Associated Press
Julia Ruth Stevens, the last surviving daughter of slugger Babe Ruth. March 9. She was 102.
Julia Ruth Stevens, the last surviving daughter of slugger Babe Ruth. March 9. She was 102. Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Harry Howell, NHL Hall-of-Fame defenseman with the New York Rangers. March 9. He was 86.
Harry Howell, NHL Hall-of-Fame defenseman with the New York Rangers. March 9. He was 86. Seth Wenig, Associated Press
Freeda George Forman, the daughter of former heavyweight champion George Foreman and briefly a boxer herself. March 8. She was 42.
Freeda George Forman, the daughter of former heavyweight champion George Foreman and briefly a boxer herself. March 8. She was 42. Laura Rauch, Associated Press
Frank Joranko, who won nine letters at Albion College before going on to a long career as a coach (footbal, baseball) and administrator. March 7. He was 88.
Frank Joranko, who won nine letters at Albion College before going on to a long career as a coach (footbal, baseball) and administrator. March 7. He was 88. Albion College athletics
Christopher Pallies, AKA professional wrestler King Kong Bundy, who performed at WrestleMania III at the Pontiac Silverdome in 1987. March 4. He was 61.
Christopher Pallies, AKA professional wrestler King Kong Bundy, who performed at WrestleMania III at the Pontiac Silverdome in 1987. March 4. He was 61. David Coates, Detroit News
Ted Lindsay, Red Wings legend who won four Stanley Cups with Detroit. March 4. He was 93.
Ted Lindsay, Red Wings legend who won four Stanley Cups with Detroit. March 4. He was 93. Detroit News
Kendric Price, Michigan basketball player from 2005-07, from a shooting. March 2. He was 32.
Kendric Price, Michigan basketball player from 2005-07, from a shooting. March 2. He was 32. Michigan athletics
Lulu Harwell, the widow of legendary Tigers broadcaster Ernie Harwell. March 1. She was 99.
Lulu Harwell, the widow of legendary Tigers broadcaster Ernie Harwell. March 1. She was 99. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Don Newcombe, long-time pitcher for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers. Feb. 19. He was 92.
Don Newcombe, long-time pitcher for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers. Feb. 19. He was 92. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Gene Littler, professional golfer who won 29 times on the PGA Tour, including the 1961 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills in Bloomfield Township. Feb. 15. He was 88.
Gene Littler, professional golfer who won 29 times on the PGA Tour, including the 1961 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills in Bloomfield Township. Feb. 15. He was 88. Associated Press
Rick Rasnick, head football coach at Eastern Michigan from 1995-99, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Feb. 13. He was 59.
Rick Rasnick, head football coach at Eastern Michigan from 1995-99, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Feb. 13. He was 59. Eastern Michigan athletics
Ron Hughes, a long-time member of the Lions front office who was part of the player-personnel department from 1982-2000. Feb. 12. He was 75.
Ron Hughes, a long-time member of the Lions front office who was part of the player-personnel department from 1982-2000. Feb. 12. He was 75. Detroit Lions
Pedro Morales, professional wrestler who spent some time in the WWF and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995. Feb. 12. He was 76.
Pedro Morales, professional wrestler who spent some time in the WWF and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995. Feb. 12. He was 76. WWE
Dick Kempthorn, former Michigan fullback who was a team captain and member of the 1947 and 1948 national-championship teams who went on to a successful career in business. Feb. 8. He was 92.
Dick Kempthorn, former Michigan fullback who was a team captain and member of the 1947 and 1948 national-championship teams who went on to a successful career in business. Feb. 8. He was 92. Wikipedia
David Williams, Detroit Mumford alum, athletic director at Vanderbilt and the first black athletic director in the SEC. Feb. 8. He was 71.
David Williams, Detroit Mumford alum, athletic director at Vanderbilt and the first black athletic director in the SEC. Feb. 8. He was 71. Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
John Dingell, long-time congressman serving southeast Michigan who also developed an epic Twitter persona, particularly when it came to his fandom for Michigan, the Tigers and other sports, of prostate cancer. Feb. 7. He was 92.
John Dingell, long-time congressman serving southeast Michigan who also developed an epic Twitter persona, particularly when it came to his fandom for Michigan, the Tigers and other sports, of prostate cancer. Feb. 7. He was 92. Special to The Detroit News
Frank Robinson, Major League Baseball Hall-of-Fame slugger, the game's first black manager, and later a league executive. Feb. 7. He was 83.
Frank Robinson, Major League Baseball Hall-of-Fame slugger, the game's first black manager, and later a league executive. Feb. 7. He was 83. Associated Press
Joe Presko, major-league pitcher in the 1950s who spent the 1957 and 1958 seasons with the Tigers. Feb. 5. He was 90.
Joe Presko, major-league pitcher in the 1950s who spent the 1957 and 1958 seasons with the Tigers. Feb. 5. He was 90. Detroit News
Matti Nykanen, four time Olympic ski-jumping champion whose personal demons, particularly with alcohol, made him the subject of biographies and a film. Feb. 4. He was 55.
Matti Nykanen, four time Olympic ski-jumping champion whose personal demons, particularly with alcohol, made him the subject of biographies and a film. Feb. 4. He was 55. Bob Pearson, Getty Images
Bob Friend, long-time pitcher for the Pirates who led the league in ERA in 1955. Feb. 3. He was 88.
Bob Friend, long-time pitcher for the Pirates who led the league in ERA in 1955. Feb. 3. He was 88. Associated Press
Alice Dye, "first lady" of golf architecture and design whose courses include TPC of Sawgrass. Feb. 1. She was 91.
Alice Dye, "first lady" of golf architecture and design whose courses include TPC of Sawgrass. Feb. 1. She was 91. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Wade Wilson, former Vikings quarterback and Cowboys position coach. Feb. 1. He was 60.
Wade Wilson, former Vikings quarterback and Cowboys position coach. Feb. 1. He was 60. Al Messerschmidt, Getty Images
Peter Magowan, long-time owner of the San Francisco Giants, of cancer. Jan. 27. He was 76.
Peter Magowan, long-time owner of the San Francisco Giants, of cancer. Jan. 27. He was 76. Eric Risberg, Associated Press
John Coughlin, United States figure skater, of suicide. Jan. 18. He was 33.
John Coughlin, United States figure skater, of suicide. Jan. 18. He was 33. Getty Images
Glen Wood, co-founder of Wood Brothers Racing. Jan. 18. He was 93.
Glen Wood, co-founder of Wood Brothers Racing. Jan. 18. He was 93. Sean Gardner, Getty Images
Joe O'Donnell, Ann Arbor native, offensive guard at Michigan and in the NFL. Jan. 17. He was 77.
Joe O'Donnell, Ann Arbor native, offensive guard at Michigan and in the NFL. Jan. 17. He was 77. Buffalo Bills
Mel Stottlemyre, major-league pitcher and pitching coach, of multiple myeloma. Jan. 13. He was 77.
Mel Stottlemyre, major-league pitcher and pitching coach, of multiple myeloma. Jan. 13. He was 77. Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
Gus Ganakas, Michigan State basketball coach (1969-76) and broadcaster. Jan. 11. He was 92.
Gus Ganakas, Michigan State basketball coach (1969-76) and broadcaster. Jan. 11. He was 92. Detroit News archives
J.D. Gibbs, race-car driver and co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, of degenerative neurological disease. Jan. 11. He was 49.
J.D. Gibbs, race-car driver and co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, of degenerative neurological disease. Jan. 11. He was 49. Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images
Rick Forzano, Detroit Lions head coach from 1974-76. Jan. 10. He was 90.
Rick Forzano, Detroit Lions head coach from 1974-76. Jan. 10. He was 90. Associated Press
Lenny Green, major-league outfielder including with his hometown Detroit Tigers (1967-68). Jan. 6. He was 86.
Lenny Green, major-league outfielder including with his hometown Detroit Tigers (1967-68). Jan. 6. He was 86. Detroit News archives
Kwamie Lassiter, NFL defensive back for several teams including the Arizona Cardinals, of a heart attack. Jan. 6. He was 49.
Kwamie Lassiter, NFL defensive back for several teams including the Arizona Cardinals, of a heart attack. Jan. 6. He was 49. Otto Greule Jr, Getty Images
Rick Down, Wyandotte native, major-leaguer and major-league hitting coach for several teams. Jan. 5. He was 68.
Rick Down, Wyandotte native, major-leaguer and major-league hitting coach for several teams. Jan. 5. He was 68. Doug Benc, Getty Images
Alex Smirnoff, professional wrestler (including with WWE), of kidney failure. Jan. 5. He was 71.
Alex Smirnoff, professional wrestler (including with WWE), of kidney failure. Jan. 5. He was 71. Special to Detroit News
George Welsh, long-time football coach at Virginia. Jan. 2. He was 85.
George Welsh, long-time football coach at Virginia. Jan. 2. He was 85. Julian H. Gonzalez, Getty Images
"Mean" Gene Okerlund, legendary wrestling announcer for WWE and WCW. Jan. 2. He was 76.
"Mean" Gene Okerlund, legendary wrestling announcer for WWE and WCW. Jan. 2. He was 76. WWE
Tyler Trent, Purdue student and Boilermakers super fan, of bone cancer. Jan. 1. He was 20.
Tyler Trent, Purdue student and Boilermakers super fan, of bone cancer. Jan. 1. He was 20. Michael Hickey, Getty Images
