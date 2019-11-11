Lakewood, Ohio St. Edward wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. is the 17th commitment to Michigan State's 2020 class. (Photo: 247Sports)

East Lansing — Michigan State added to its 2020 class on Monday with the commitment of wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. from St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio.

Rated a three-star prospect by 247sports.com, Foster hadn’t played football since sixth grade before deciding to play as a senior.

At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Foster first played cornerback at St. Edward then quickly moved over to wide receiver. From there, the offers started to come as Bowling Green, Akron and Kent State were among the schools to pledge a scholarship.

Foster didn’t play football because he was locked in on basketball and the guard held a handful of Division I offers. In the video he posted on Twitter announcing his commitment, Foster was seen catching passes in games and dunking during practices.

He is the latest recruit for Michigan State from St. Edward. Former Spartans linebacker Andrew Dowell played at St. Edward as did his two brothers — current fifth-year senior safety David Dowell and redshirt freshman safety Michael Dowell. Also, linebacker Jeff Pietrowski is also a commit for the 2020 class and hails from St. Edward.

Foster is the 17th player to commit to Michigan State’s 2020 class.