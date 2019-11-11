1. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) – Even without defensive end Chase Young, the Buckeyes had little to worry about against Maryland this week. It was over almost before it started as the Buckeyes cruised to win with 705 total offensive yards and 40 first downs. A trip to Rutgers next week for another warm-up comes before the final two weeks that will make or break OSU’s season as it hosts Penn State then heads to Michigan. Last week: 1. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
2. Minnesota (9-0, 6-0) – The doubters can apparently all take a seat, at least for this week as the Golden Gophers proved many wrong by piling up 460 yards, including 339 yards passing from Tanner Morgan, to beat Penn State in a battle of unbeatens. The Gophers now head to Iowa next week in another stiff test, but maintain a two-game lead in the West. After Iowa the Gophers get Northwestern then Wisconsin as they inch closer to Indy. Last week: 5. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
3. Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2) – The Badgers were happy to have running back Jonathan Taylor on Saturday as the Big Ten’s top back ran for 250 yards with 130 coming in the fourth quarter of a two-point victory over Iowa. The win keeps the Badgers alive in the West as they must win out and hope for some help, namely Iowa, which plays Minnesota next week. If the Gophers stumble, the finale in Minneapolis could be for the West title. Last week: 3. Morry Gash, Associated Press
4. Michigan (7-2, 4-2) – During their final week off the Wolverines had to feel good watching Michigan State blow a 25-point lead, as they’ll host their rivals next week. If the Wolverines can pile on the Spartans, then follow it up with a win at Indiana, it makes for what should be a heck of a finale at home vs. Ohio State. Michigan will need Ohio State to lose somewhere else to put the East Division in play, but heck of a game it should still be. Last week: 4. David Guralnick, Detroit News
5. Penn State (8-1, 5-1) – The Nittany Lions were the favorite heading into Minnesota this week, but their defense was not what it has been all season, giving up 460 total yards and its share of big plays. The loss knocked the Nittany Lions from the ranks of the unbeaten, put them a game out of the race in the East and made the playoffs a longshot just a week after they found themselves ranked in the top four. Last week: 2. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
6. Illinois (6-4, 4-3) – Not many would have guessed the Illini would win four straight, and even fewer guessed they would have pulled it off entering the fourth quarter at Michigan State behind 31-10. But Illinois scored 27 fourth-quarter points to stun the Spartans and become bowl eligible for the first time since 2014. It earned coach Lovie Smith a ride on his players shoulders as the momentum in Champaign could be hard to stop. Last week: 9. David Guralnick, Detroit News
7. Iowa (6-3, 3-3) – The Hawkeyes rallied at Wisconsin, coming up just shy on a potential game-tying two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to lose to the Badgers. The loss was the third in the last five for the Hawkeyes and effectively knocked them out of the race in the West. They’ll at least get the chance to play spoiler next week when first-place Minnesota comes to town. Last week: 6. Aaron Gash, Associated Press
8. Indiana (7-2, 4-2) – The Hoosiers took their final bye of the season, but the week was far from quiet as quarterback Michael Penix underwent season-ending surgery. Still, the Hoosiers have won four in a row and get set to travel to Penn State next week before hosting Michigan and finishing at Purdue in a quest to greatly improve their bowl position. Last week: 7. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
9. Michigan State (4-5, 2-4) – Things don’t seem like they’re ever going to turn around this season for the Spartans, who’ve lost four in a row and haven’t won a game since September. The latest defeat was an epic collapse against Illinois, allowing a 31-10 fourth-quarter lead to slip away as they gave up 27 points over the final 15 minutes. Things get no easier next week at Michigan as the Spartans likely will need wins over Maryland and Rutgers in the final two games just to become bowl eligible. Last week: 8. David Guralnick, Detroit News
10. Purdue (4-6, 3-4) – The Boilermakers got down early at Northwestern, but managed to battle back and win for the second straight week on a late field goal. While it seems improbably, Purdue inched close to a bowl game and now heads to its final bye week. A trip to Wisconsin comes after that followed by a home game with Indiana. Win both and the Boilermakers will make a bowl. Last week: 10. Paul Beaty, Associated Press
11. Nebraska (4-5, 2-4) – The Cornhuskers took their last week off and now head into the stretch looking to grab at least two more wins to become bowl eligible. To do so, they’ll need to end the current three-game slide and it begins at home next week against Wisconsin. After that, it’s a trip to Maryland followed by a visit from Iowa as they search for the magic six wins in a season that began with championship hopes. Last week: 11. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
12. Maryland (3-7, 1-6) – There wasn’t much chance the Terrapins were going to end their slide this week at Ohio State, and they certainly did not do that. The Buckeyes scored 73 points and gained 705 yards, proving how bad the Terps are defensively. They’ll get next week off before looking to find any sort of momentum in the final two games against Nebraska and Michigan State. Last week: 12. Chris Szagola, Associated Press
13. Northwestern (1-8, 0-7) – The silver lining this week for the Wildcats was that they were at least competitive. They jumped to an early 14-point lead on Purdue only to give up a late field goal in a two-point loss. It’s not like the ‘Cats are looking for moral victories a season after winning the West, but it was at least one afternoon where it felt like things were headed in the right direction. Last week: 13. Paul Beaty, Associated Press
14. Rutgers (2-7, 0-6) – The good news this week was that the Scarlet Knights did not lose. Of course, that’s because they did not play. What’s alarming is next week they host Ohio State, a team that just scored 73 against Maryland. That number could be in jeopardy as Rutgers plays out the string before beginning to look for a new coach. Last week: 14. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.