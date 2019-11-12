CLOSE

Michigan State's Brian Lewerke, Antjuan Simmons, Cody White and Raequan Williams talk about this week's rivalry game with Michigan. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

East Lansing — Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said quarterback Brian Lewerke did not go through concussion protocol during Saturday’s loss to Illinois.

The questions arose after a play late in the game when Lewerke was hit in the head and was slow to get up off the field. However, Dantonio said Lewerke indicated he was OK.

“No, we didn't go through any protocol,” Dantonio said Tuesday as Michigan State prepared for Saturday’s game at Michigan. “We looked at him very quickly. I asked him and he said he's good, and he motioned that to our trainers, as well, so he just went on with it.”

Dantonio also said Lewerke wasn’t checked after the game, but in postgame interviews, Lewerke admitted he was feeling the effects of taking a shot to the back of the head.

“I’m fine,” Lewerke said after the game. “My head was ringing for a little bit, but it was nothing serious I don’t think. It was a tough hit and definitely rung my bell for a little bit. I think I was fine.”

Replays show why there is concern over whether Lewerke continued to play with a head injury and why he wasn’t at least checked out by doctors.

With 5:49 left during the 37-34 loss to Illinois, Lewerke ran to his left and was struck in the back of the head by the knee of Illinois linebacker Dele Harding while diving ahead for extra yardage. The ball immediately fell from Lewerke’s hands and he remained on his hands and knees for a moment while tight end Matt Seybert waved to the sidelines. Lewerke then stood up, shook his head back and forth and went back to the huddle.

On the next play, Lewerke threw an interception that was returned 76 yards for a touchdown. He returned to the game on the next series and never was replaced.

The Big Ten, as well as the other Power Five conferences, began using independent spotters at games starting with the 2015 season to identify players who show signs of possibly suffering a head or neck injury.

In November of 2016, after Michigan State’s Chris Frey appeared to suffer a head injury during the Michigan game but was allowed to return to the game, the Big Ten added to its policy, allowing games to be stopped for review “in order to provide the Replay Official with more time to ascertain the legality of the play. While all plays are reviewed in the Big Ten, this stoppage indicates to those watching the game that a formal review process is taking place.”

When the Big Ten made that announcement in 2016, it added that it would “continue to collaborate with the replay official in situations where the spotter has clear, reasonable visual evidence that a player displays obvious signs of possible head injury, disorientation or is clearly unstable. In situations where it becomes apparent that the player will remain in the game and the signs have not been recognized by medical personnel or the on-field officials, the spotter has the authority to alert the replay official that the game should be stopped for a medical timeout.”

A message left Tuesday with the Big Ten wasn't immediately returned.

At the time Michigan State and Frey both said proper protocol was followed and that he was checked out by the medical staff. On Saturday, play was not halted by an independent observer and Lewerke was not checked out by the medical staff that is on the sidelines for every game.

On Tuesday, Lewerke said he did not think he had any concussion symptoms.

“No,” he said. “My neck hurt a little bit.”

Dotson done; Scott should play Saturday

Dantonio confirmed on Tuesday that junior tight end Matt Dotson tore his Achilles during Saturday’s loss to Illinois and is out for the season. Dantonio also said junior cornerback Josiah Scott is expected to play after missing most of the second half on Saturday.

The Spartans have also had injury issues along the offensive line, but Dantonio indicated there could be some players getting back on the field.

“We'll probably get some guys back here soon,” Dantonio said. “Sooner than later.”

Fifth-year senior Tyler Higby did not play last week but is listed the co-starter at left tackle with junior AJ Arcuri, while Matt Carrick, who was hurt on Saturday, remains the starter at right guard.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 12
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 11 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 11 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) – Even without defensive end Chase Young, the Buckeyes had little to worry about against Maryland this week. It was over almost before it started as the Buckeyes cruised to win with 705 total offensive yards and 40 first downs. A trip to Rutgers next week for another warm-up comes before the final two weeks that will make or break OSU’s season as it hosts Penn State then heads to Michigan. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) – Even without defensive end Chase Young, the Buckeyes had little to worry about against Maryland this week. It was over almost before it started as the Buckeyes cruised to win with 705 total offensive yards and 40 first downs. A trip to Rutgers next week for another warm-up comes before the final two weeks that will make or break OSU’s season as it hosts Penn State then heads to Michigan. Last week: 1. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Minnesota (9-0, 6-0) – The doubters can apparently all take a seat, at least for this week as the Golden Gophers proved many wrong by piling up 460 yards, including 339 yards passing from Tanner Morgan, to beat Penn State in a battle of unbeatens. The Gophers now head to Iowa next week in another stiff test, but maintain a two-game lead in the West. After Iowa the Gophers get Northwestern then Wisconsin as they inch closer to Indy. Last week: 5.
2. Minnesota (9-0, 6-0) – The doubters can apparently all take a seat, at least for this week as the Golden Gophers proved many wrong by piling up 460 yards, including 339 yards passing from Tanner Morgan, to beat Penn State in a battle of unbeatens. The Gophers now head to Iowa next week in another stiff test, but maintain a two-game lead in the West. After Iowa the Gophers get Northwestern then Wisconsin as they inch closer to Indy. Last week: 5. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2) – The Badgers were happy to have running back Jonathan Taylor on Saturday as the Big Ten’s top back ran for 250 yards with 130 coming in the fourth quarter of a two-point victory over Iowa. The win keeps the Badgers alive in the West as they must win out and hope for some help, namely Iowa, which plays Minnesota next week. If the Gophers stumble, the finale in Minneapolis could be for the West title. Last week: 3.
3. Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2) – The Badgers were happy to have running back Jonathan Taylor on Saturday as the Big Ten’s top back ran for 250 yards with 130 coming in the fourth quarter of a two-point victory over Iowa. The win keeps the Badgers alive in the West as they must win out and hope for some help, namely Iowa, which plays Minnesota next week. If the Gophers stumble, the finale in Minneapolis could be for the West title. Last week: 3. Morry Gash, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Michigan (7-2, 4-2) – During their final week off the Wolverines had to feel good watching Michigan State blow a 25-point lead, as they’ll host their rivals next week. If the Wolverines can pile on the Spartans, then follow it up with a win at Indiana, it makes for what should be a heck of a finale at home vs. Ohio State. Michigan will need Ohio State to lose somewhere else to put the East Division in play, but heck of a game it should still be. Last week: 4.
4. Michigan (7-2, 4-2) – During their final week off the Wolverines had to feel good watching Michigan State blow a 25-point lead, as they’ll host their rivals next week. If the Wolverines can pile on the Spartans, then follow it up with a win at Indiana, it makes for what should be a heck of a finale at home vs. Ohio State. Michigan will need Ohio State to lose somewhere else to put the East Division in play, but heck of a game it should still be. Last week: 4. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
5. Penn State (8-1, 5-1) – The Nittany Lions were the favorite heading into Minnesota this week, but their defense was not what it has been all season, giving up 460 total yards and its share of big plays. The loss knocked the Nittany Lions from the ranks of the unbeaten, put them a game out of the race in the East and made the playoffs a longshot just a week after they found themselves ranked in the top four. Last week: 2.
5. Penn State (8-1, 5-1) – The Nittany Lions were the favorite heading into Minnesota this week, but their defense was not what it has been all season, giving up 460 total yards and its share of big plays. The loss knocked the Nittany Lions from the ranks of the unbeaten, put them a game out of the race in the East and made the playoffs a longshot just a week after they found themselves ranked in the top four. Last week: 2. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Illinois (6-4, 4-3) – Not many would have guessed the Illini would win four straight, and even fewer guessed they would have pulled it off entering the fourth quarter at Michigan State behind 31-10. But Illinois scored 27 fourth-quarter points to stun the Spartans and become bowl eligible for the first time since 2014. It earned coach Lovie Smith a ride on his players shoulders as the momentum in Champaign could be hard to stop. Last week: 9.
6. Illinois (6-4, 4-3) – Not many would have guessed the Illini would win four straight, and even fewer guessed they would have pulled it off entering the fourth quarter at Michigan State behind 31-10. But Illinois scored 27 fourth-quarter points to stun the Spartans and become bowl eligible for the first time since 2014. It earned coach Lovie Smith a ride on his players shoulders as the momentum in Champaign could be hard to stop. Last week: 9. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
7. Iowa (6-3, 3-3) – The Hawkeyes rallied at Wisconsin, coming up just shy on a potential game-tying two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to lose to the Badgers. The loss was the third in the last five for the Hawkeyes and effectively knocked them out of the race in the West. They’ll at least get the chance to play spoiler next week when first-place Minnesota comes to town. Last week: 6.
7. Iowa (6-3, 3-3) – The Hawkeyes rallied at Wisconsin, coming up just shy on a potential game-tying two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to lose to the Badgers. The loss was the third in the last five for the Hawkeyes and effectively knocked them out of the race in the West. They’ll at least get the chance to play spoiler next week when first-place Minnesota comes to town. Last week: 6. Aaron Gash, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Indiana (7-2, 4-2) – The Hoosiers took their final bye of the season, but the week was far from quiet as quarterback Michael Penix underwent season-ending surgery. Still, the Hoosiers have won four in a row and get set to travel to Penn State next week before hosting Michigan and finishing at Purdue in a quest to greatly improve their bowl position. Last week: 7.
8. Indiana (7-2, 4-2) – The Hoosiers took their final bye of the season, but the week was far from quiet as quarterback Michael Penix underwent season-ending surgery. Still, the Hoosiers have won four in a row and get set to travel to Penn State next week before hosting Michigan and finishing at Purdue in a quest to greatly improve their bowl position. Last week: 7. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Michigan State (4-5, 2-4) – Things don’t seem like they’re ever going to turn around this season for the Spartans, who’ve lost four in a row and haven’t won a game since September. The latest defeat was an epic collapse against Illinois, allowing a 31-10 fourth-quarter lead to slip away as they gave up 27 points over the final 15 minutes. Things get no easier next week at Michigan as the Spartans likely will need wins over Maryland and Rutgers in the final two games just to become bowl eligible. Last week: 8.
9. Michigan State (4-5, 2-4) – Things don’t seem like they’re ever going to turn around this season for the Spartans, who’ve lost four in a row and haven’t won a game since September. The latest defeat was an epic collapse against Illinois, allowing a 31-10 fourth-quarter lead to slip away as they gave up 27 points over the final 15 minutes. Things get no easier next week at Michigan as the Spartans likely will need wins over Maryland and Rutgers in the final two games just to become bowl eligible. Last week: 8. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
10. Purdue (4-6, 3-4) – The Boilermakers got down early at Northwestern, but managed to battle back and win for the second straight week on a late field goal. While it seems improbably, Purdue inched close to a bowl game and now heads to its final bye week. A trip to Wisconsin comes after that followed by a home game with Indiana. Win both and the Boilermakers will make a bowl. Last week: 10.
10. Purdue (4-6, 3-4) – The Boilermakers got down early at Northwestern, but managed to battle back and win for the second straight week on a late field goal. While it seems improbably, Purdue inched close to a bowl game and now heads to its final bye week. A trip to Wisconsin comes after that followed by a home game with Indiana. Win both and the Boilermakers will make a bowl. Last week: 10. Paul Beaty, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Nebraska (4-5, 2-4) – The Cornhuskers took their last week off and now head into the stretch looking to grab at least two more wins to become bowl eligible. To do so, they’ll need to end the current three-game slide and it begins at home next week against Wisconsin. After that, it’s a trip to Maryland followed by a visit from Iowa as they search for the magic six wins in a season that began with championship hopes. Last week: 11.
11. Nebraska (4-5, 2-4) – The Cornhuskers took their last week off and now head into the stretch looking to grab at least two more wins to become bowl eligible. To do so, they’ll need to end the current three-game slide and it begins at home next week against Wisconsin. After that, it’s a trip to Maryland followed by a visit from Iowa as they search for the magic six wins in a season that began with championship hopes. Last week: 11. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Maryland (3-7, 1-6) – There wasn’t much chance the Terrapins were going to end their slide this week at Ohio State, and they certainly did not do that. The Buckeyes scored 73 points and gained 705 yards, proving how bad the Terps are defensively. They’ll get next week off before looking to find any sort of momentum in the final two games against Nebraska and Michigan State. Last week: 12.
12. Maryland (3-7, 1-6) – There wasn’t much chance the Terrapins were going to end their slide this week at Ohio State, and they certainly did not do that. The Buckeyes scored 73 points and gained 705 yards, proving how bad the Terps are defensively. They’ll get next week off before looking to find any sort of momentum in the final two games against Nebraska and Michigan State. Last week: 12. Chris Szagola, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern (1-8, 0-7) – The silver lining this week for the Wildcats was that they were at least competitive. They jumped to an early 14-point lead on Purdue only to give up a late field goal in a two-point loss. It’s not like the ‘Cats are looking for moral victories a season after winning the West, but it was at least one afternoon where it felt like things were headed in the right direction. Last week: 13.
13. Northwestern (1-8, 0-7) – The silver lining this week for the Wildcats was that they were at least competitive. They jumped to an early 14-point lead on Purdue only to give up a late field goal in a two-point loss. It’s not like the ‘Cats are looking for moral victories a season after winning the West, but it was at least one afternoon where it felt like things were headed in the right direction. Last week: 13. Paul Beaty, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (2-7, 0-6) – The good news this week was that the Scarlet Knights did not lose. Of course, that’s because they did not play. What’s alarming is next week they host Ohio State, a team that just scored 73 against Maryland. That number could be in jeopardy as Rutgers plays out the string before beginning to look for a new coach. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (2-7, 0-6) – The good news this week was that the Scarlet Knights did not lose. Of course, that’s because they did not play. What’s alarming is next week they host Ohio State, a team that just scored 73 against Maryland. That number could be in jeopardy as Rutgers plays out the string before beginning to look for a new coach. Last week: 14. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE