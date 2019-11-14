Cassius Winston played only eight minutes in the first half after picking up a pair of offensive fouls. (Photo: Adam Hunger, Associated Press)

Newark, N.J. — As Michigan State continued to play with heavy hearts, it was Cassius Winston who reminded everyone why he was a preseason All-American while getting a little help from a newcomer.

Winston scored 17 of his 21 in the second half while freshman Malik Hall scored all 17 of his career high in the second half to give Michigan State a 76-73 victory in the Gavitt Games at the Prudential Center.

The performance helped negate 37 points from Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, who was a question mark entering the game with an ankle injury.

Michigan State (2-1) was up 66-62 in the second half when Seton Hall went on a 13-3 run. But back-to-back 3-pointers from Winston and Rocket Watts stemmed the tide and Michigan State got two big stops on the final possessions of the game.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 76, Seton Hall 73

The game came as the Spartans continue to cope with the death of Zachary Winston, the 19-year-old brother of Michigan State star Cassius Winston. The Spartans wore the “Smoothie” — Zachary Winston’s nickname — patch on their uniforms Thursday night, . Cassius Winston also had his brother’s nickname written on his shoes.

Winston, who played in Sunday’s victory over Binghamton less than 24 hours after his brother’s death, was in the starting lineup again on Thursday.

“We’re playing with a lot of broken hearts right now,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said before the game as part of the pregame show on FS1. “It’s been very hard on the Winston family, it’s been extremely tough on Cassius and somehow he played in the last game. He’s doing as good as he can, and where that takes us right now, I don’t know.”

As the teams took the floor on Thursday, the entire Michigan State starting lineup was booed during pregame introductions, except for Winston, who drew a huge applause from the Seton Hall crowd.

Winston played only eight minutes in the first half after picking up a pair of offensive fouls. Still, Michigan State was able to lead for most of the opening half and the Spartans scored six straight midway through to take a 25-18 lead. However, Seton Hall responded with a 9-2 run, including five straight from Powell, to tie the score at 27 with 3:44 left.

During that stretch, Michigan State sophomore Aaron Henry suffered an ankle injury and had to go to the locker room.

Michigan State was able to weather the storm as Watts buried a 3-pointer near the end of the shot clock with 1:44 to play to give the Spartans a 30-27 advantage headed to the locker room.

Seton Hall surged early in the second half, regaining the lead a little more than a minute into the half as things went back and forth with the Pirates leading 38-36 with 16:30 to play. From there, Hall started to heat up, hitting a 3-pointer, then dunking a missed shot from Winston to put MSU up 45-40. The Pirates started to swing things back, though, eventually taking a 53-50 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers.

But Hall struck again, getting a dunk in transition then hitting another 3-pointer to tie the score at 55. A Winston 3-pointer put MSU up 58-56 before a Hall jumper three minutes later gave the Spartans a 63-58 lead with 6:04 to play.

From there, Seton Hall took over, going on a 13-3 run to take a 71-66 lead with 2:41 to play. But a Watts 3-pointer followed by another from Winston put MSU up 72-71 with just more than a minute left. Powell then got to the line and put Seton Hall up by one with 44 seconds to play.

Hall then took a dish from Xavier Tillman to put Michigan State up, 74-73, with 26 seconds left. Michigan State then got two straight stops and Winston made two free throws to close the game.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com: @mattcharboneau