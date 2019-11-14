The Spartans revealed Thursday evening on Twitter "Smoothie" patches they'll wear in honor of Cassius Winston's brother, who was killed Saturday when he was struck by a train. (Photo: Michigan State basketball)

Zachary Winston wasn't officially part of the Michigan State basketball team, but he'll have a place on the team from here on out.

The Spartans revealed Thursday evening on Twitter "Smoothie" patches they'll wear on their jerseys in honor of Cassius Winston's brother, who died Saturday when he was struck by a train.

No. 3 Michigan State will debut the patches Thursday night when it takes on No. 12 Seton Hall in New Jersey, as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

"Smoothie" was Zachary Winston's nickname.

Michigan State played one game since learning of Winston's death, rolling past Binghamton on Sunday, 100-47, in a game in which Cassius Winston delivered 17 points and 11 assists. Michigan State held a moment of silence before that game to honor Zachary Winston, who was 19. Police have said they believe Winston intentionally stepped in front of the train.

Cassius Winston posted a message on Instagram later than night, in which he tells his brother, "I love you bro (with) everything I have in my entire body."

Zachary was a sophomore at Albion College, where he played on the basketball team, along with younger brother, Khy.

