Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

Michigan State wide receivers coach Don Treadwell attended a practice at Walled Lake Western earlier in the fall and his first look at senior Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen resulted in a Spartan offer.

Yaseen (6-1, 190) camped with the Spartans going into his junior year but his continued development and a dominant senior season led to this latest opportunity.

Yaseen has over 1,300 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns this season.

A Northwestern commit since the summer, Yaseen has to decide if he will strongly consider the Spartan opportunity or remain committed to the Wildcats, but that may have to wait until his quest for a state title concludes.

“I'm not sure right now,” he said. “I'm just focusing on my team and trying to continue to a state championship one game at a time.”

He returned to Evanston for a game visit last Saturday.

On the Spartan offer, Yaseen said, “I'm definitely grateful for it and that's about it.”

The Spartans are looking to continue to add to their offensive class. Fall commitments from quarterback Noah Kim and running back Jordon Simmons filled key needs.

Their most recent commitment, wide receiver Montorie Foster, added another playmaker to the group. Now the Spartans are hoping to add Yaseen, prep school product Alante Brown and tight end Levi Gazarek to their offensive class.

Yaseen will sign during December’s Early Signing Period and is planning to be an early enrollee.

Spartan legacy gaining traction

The name Sedrick Irvin Jr. should immediately register with Spartan fans.

Only a freshman at Miami Gulliver Prep, Irvin Jr. is the son of former Spartan running back Sedrick Irvin.

After a strong first high school campaign, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound Irvin Jr. now has offers from five programs, including Georgia, Florida and Penn State.

Michigan State has not offered Irvin yet but has shown him some early attention.

Major honor for Spartan commit

Michigan State commit Angelo Grose, a senior from Mansfield (Ohio), was named his conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Recruited to play cornerback at MSU, Grose recorded 90 tackles (15 for loss), an interception, blocked punt, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery on defense.

He also scored 10 touchdowns on offense and had two touchdowns as a return man.

A one-time Cincinnati commit, Grose flipped to the Spartans in June.

