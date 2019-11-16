Michigan State and Michigan will square off Saturday in their annual in-state showdown, seemingly headed in opposite directions.
Michigan State has dropped four straight, including a fourth-quarter collapse last weekend against Illinois, while No. 14 Michigan has won five of six, including its last two by a combined score of 83-21.
Kickoff is at noon at Michigan Stadium. Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.
MICHIGAN STATE AT MICHIGAN
► Kickoff: Noon Saturday at Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor
► TV/radio: Fox/760, 950
► Records: MSU 4-5 overall, 2-4 Big Ten; Michigan 7-2, 4-2
► Line: Michigan by 14
MORE COVERAGE
Michigan Stadium snow removal is massive task; Wolverines say cold is no problem
Michigan State's running game gets on track behind freshman infusion
Logo? No go. UM, MSU put last year's pregame hijinks in the rearview mirror
Healthy, 'locked in' Shea Patterson has Michigan offense up and running
Wojo: Signs suggest Mark Dantonio's run is just about over
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke has last chance to shine against Michigan
Michigan clash offers slumping Michigan State 'sweeter taste' to disappointing season
Detroit News college football picks: Week 12
Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo preview the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry with Chris Howard and Nick Hill. The Detroit News
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments