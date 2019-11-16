UM vs. MSU
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

(From left) Wolverine Trooper Jon Leopold, of Goodrich, and Sparty Trooper Sheldon Ewers, of Jackson raise money for the Chad Tough Foundation by posing for photos with fans outside of Michigan Stadium before the game between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, November 16, 2019.
(From left) Wolverine Trooper Jon Leopold, of Goodrich, and Sparty Trooper Sheldon Ewers, of Jackson raise money for the Chad Tough Foundation by posing for photos with fans outside of Michigan Stadium before the game between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, November 16, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Paul Bunyan Trophy, awarded to the winner of the annual Michigan vs, Michigan. State rivalry football game, greets Michigan players in the Wolverines' dressing room at Michigan Stadium. Michigan won it last year in East Lansing and will defend it today.
The Paul Bunyan Trophy, awarded to the winner of the annual Michigan vs, Michigan. State rivalry football game, greets Michigan players in the Wolverines' dressing room at Michigan Stadium. Michigan won it last year in East Lansing and will defend it today. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio arrives at Michigan Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Angela Lewerke, mother of Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke chants "Go Green, Go White!" at Michigan fan Greg White, right, of Wyandotte, as the MSU players arrive outside Michigan Stadium before the game. Angela Lewerke is from Phoenix Arizona.
Angela Lewerke, mother of Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke chants "Go Green, Go White!" at Michigan fan Greg White, right, of Wyandotte, as the MSU players arrive outside Michigan Stadium before the game. Angela Lewerke is from Phoenix Arizona. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) Friends Jessica Bell and Amanda Niswander, both from Charlevoix, hang out in opposing team's gear before the game.
(From left) Friends Jessica Bell and Amanda Niswander, both from Charlevoix, hang out in opposing team's gear before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Matt Teets, of Grand Rapids rallies fellow Michigan fans while tailgating before the game.
Matt Teets, of Grand Rapids rallies fellow Michigan fans while tailgating before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Retired NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz helps make tailgating treats while taping a segment of ESPN's Tailgate Nation with Linda Knarre, of Shelby Twp.
Retired NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz helps make tailgating treats while taping a segment of ESPN's Tailgate Nation with Linda Knarre, of Shelby Twp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State players arrive at Michigan Stadium with their helmets on before the game.
Michigan State players arrive at Michigan Stadium with their helmets on before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson arrives before the game.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson arrives before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fan Greg White,of Wyandotte, takes pictures of MSU players arriving outside Michigan Stadium before the game. Angela Lewerke is from Phoenix Arizona.
Michigan fan Greg White,of Wyandotte, takes pictures of MSU players arriving outside Michigan Stadium before the game. Angela Lewerke is from Phoenix Arizona. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans watch as the players arrive outside Michigan Stadium before the game.
Michigan fans watch as the players arrive outside Michigan Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Michigan State and Michigan will square off Saturday in their annual in-state showdown, seemingly headed in opposite directions.

    Michigan State has dropped four straight, including a fourth-quarter collapse last weekend against Illinois, while No. 14 Michigan has won five of six, including its last two by a combined score of 83-21.

    Kickoff is at noon at Michigan Stadium. Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

    MICHIGAN STATE AT MICHIGAN

    Kickoff: Noon Saturday at Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

    TV/radio: Fox/760, 950

    Records: MSU 4-5 overall, 2-4 Big Ten; Michigan 7-2, 4-2

    Line: Michigan by 14

    MORE COVERAGE

    Michigan Stadium snow removal is massive task; Wolverines say cold is no problem

    Michigan State's running game gets on track behind freshman infusion

    Logo? No go. UM, MSU put last year's pregame hijinks in the rearview mirror

    Healthy, 'locked in' Shea Patterson has Michigan offense up and running

    Wojo: Signs suggest Mark Dantonio's run is just about over

    Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke has last chance to shine against Michigan

    Michigan clash offers slumping Michigan State 'sweeter taste' to disappointing season

    Detroit News college football picks: Week 12

    CLOSE

    Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo preview the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry with Chris Howard and Nick Hill. The Detroit News

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE