Michigan State and Michigan will square off Saturday in their annual in-state showdown, seemingly headed in opposite directions.

Michigan State has dropped four straight, including a fourth-quarter collapse last weekend against Illinois, while No. 14 Michigan has won five of six, including its last two by a combined score of 83-21.

Kickoff is at noon at Michigan Stadium. Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Michigan and Michigan State will square off at noon on Saturday. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

MICHIGAN STATE AT MICHIGAN

► Kickoff: Noon Saturday at Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

► TV/radio: Fox/760, 950

► Records: MSU 4-5 overall, 2-4 Big Ten; Michigan 7-2, 4-2

► Line: Michigan by 14

