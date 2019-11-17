Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 13
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) – The Buckeyes took care of business in their final tune-up before closing out the season with two of their biggest games. Getting past Rutgers wasn’t exactly the biggest test and the Buckeyes made quick work of the East’s worst team. Now they get set to prove they’re the elite team in the division as Ohio State closes the season by hosting Penn State next week before travelling to Michigan in two weeks. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) – The Buckeyes took care of business in their final tune-up before closing out the season with two of their biggest games. Getting past Rutgers wasn’t exactly the biggest test and the Buckeyes made quick work of the East’s worst team. Now they get set to prove they’re the elite team in the division as Ohio State closes the season by hosting Penn State next week before travelling to Michigan in two weeks. Last week: 1. Andrew Mills, AP
Fullscreen
2. Wisconsin (8-2, 5-2) – When all else fails, there’s always Jonathan Taylor to fall back on. That’s the luxury the Badgers have and they leaned on it once again in a victory at Nebraska, as the junior running back went over the 200-yard mark again, gaining 204 yards on the ground. The Badgers now get set to host Purdue before their showdown with Minnesota in the season finale. Last week: 3.
2. Wisconsin (8-2, 5-2) – When all else fails, there’s always Jonathan Taylor to fall back on. That’s the luxury the Badgers have and they leaned on it once again in a victory at Nebraska, as the junior running back went over the 200-yard mark again, gaining 204 yards on the ground. The Badgers now get set to host Purdue before their showdown with Minnesota in the season finale. Last week: 3. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
3. Michigan (8-2, 5-2) – There’s a chance the Wolverines are actually the second-best team in the conference but you can’t just throw away that dud at Wisconsin earlier this year. Still, the Wolverines are rolling after beating up on their hapless rival up the street as QB Shea Patterson threw for 384 yards in the victory over Michigan State. All that’s left before the Ohio State game is a trip to Indiana next week, one that will be far from easy. Last week: 4.
3. Michigan (8-2, 5-2) – There’s a chance the Wolverines are actually the second-best team in the conference but you can’t just throw away that dud at Wisconsin earlier this year. Still, the Wolverines are rolling after beating up on their hapless rival up the street as QB Shea Patterson threw for 384 yards in the victory over Michigan State. All that’s left before the Ohio State game is a trip to Indiana next week, one that will be far from easy. Last week: 4. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
4. Minnesota (9-1, 6-1) – Are we being a bit harsh dropping the Golden Gophers this far? Perhaps, but the loss on the road to Iowa was proof that, even in the midst of a great year, the Gophers aren’t quite there yet. Now, that could all change in a couple of weeks with the showdown against Wisconsin, a game likely to determine the West. Get past Northwestern next week and get a win over the Badgers and we’ll be all-in on P.J. Fleck and the Gophers. Last week: 2.
4. Minnesota (9-1, 6-1) – Are we being a bit harsh dropping the Golden Gophers this far? Perhaps, but the loss on the road to Iowa was proof that, even in the midst of a great year, the Gophers aren’t quite there yet. Now, that could all change in a couple of weeks with the showdown against Wisconsin, a game likely to determine the West. Get past Northwestern next week and get a win over the Badgers and we’ll be all-in on P.J. Fleck and the Gophers. Last week: 2. Aaron Lavinsky, TNS
Fullscreen
5. Penn State (9-1, 6-1) – The Nittany Lions are perhaps the most ordinary one-loss team in the country, meaning, they are creating little buzz. It’s odd considering the win at home this week over Indiana was no piece of cake and the Nittany Lions still have a shot at winning the East heading into Columbus next week. Upset the Buckeyes and it’s Penn State that would likely end up in Indy. Last week: 5.
5. Penn State (9-1, 6-1) – The Nittany Lions are perhaps the most ordinary one-loss team in the country, meaning, they are creating little buzz. It’s odd considering the win at home this week over Indiana was no piece of cake and the Nittany Lions still have a shot at winning the East heading into Columbus next week. Upset the Buckeyes and it’s Penn State that would likely end up in Indy. Last week: 5. Barry Reeger, AP
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (7-3, 4-3) – The win at home over Minnesota likely just accentuates the frustration for a team that has lost three games by a total of 14 points. Those defeats knocked the Hawkeyes from contention in the West but it didn’t mean they’re not capable of playing with the conference’s best. That much was clear this week as the Hawkeyes head to the final two weeks of the season against Illinois and Nebraska. Last week: 7.
6. Iowa (7-3, 4-3) – The win at home over Minnesota likely just accentuates the frustration for a team that has lost three games by a total of 14 points. Those defeats knocked the Hawkeyes from contention in the West but it didn’t mean they’re not capable of playing with the conference’s best. That much was clear this week as the Hawkeyes head to the final two weeks of the season against Illinois and Nebraska. Last week: 7. Aaron Lavinsky, TNS
Fullscreen
7. Indiana (7-3, 4-3) – The Hoosiers are clearly no longer a pushover in the East, proving that as much in this week’s loss at Penn State perhaps more than any of the four straight wins they had entering the game. Beating up on the likes of Maryland and Rutgers is one thing, but the Hoosiers were right there against one-loss Penn State. They didn’t get it done, but it’s clear the program is headed in the right direction. Last week: 8.
7. Indiana (7-3, 4-3) – The Hoosiers are clearly no longer a pushover in the East, proving that as much in this week’s loss at Penn State perhaps more than any of the four straight wins they had entering the game. Beating up on the likes of Maryland and Rutgers is one thing, but the Hoosiers were right there against one-loss Penn State. They didn’t get it done, but it’s clear the program is headed in the right direction. Last week: 8. Barry Reeger, AP
Fullscreen
8. Illinois (6-4, 4-3) – The Fighting Illini got to bask in their bowl-clinching win last week at Michigan State by taking their final bye week. Now the Illini look to improve that bowl position, beginning next week with a difficult trip to Iowa. After that, it’s a home date with Northwestern and a good shot at closing the regular season with a victory. Last week: 6.
8. Illinois (6-4, 4-3) – The Fighting Illini got to bask in their bowl-clinching win last week at Michigan State by taking their final bye week. Now the Illini look to improve that bowl position, beginning next week with a difficult trip to Iowa. After that, it’s a home date with Northwestern and a good shot at closing the regular season with a victory. Last week: 6. Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
Fullscreen
9. Michigan State (4-6, 2-5) – The blowout loss this week at Michigan is clearly the low point of a season full of them. Not being competitive against Ohio state, Wisconsin and Penn State is one thing, but getting humbled by your rival is another. The Spartans close the season with a trip next week to Rutgers and a home date with Maryland, two games it must win just to get to a bowl game. That’s a far cry from what was expected of this team before the season began. Last week: 9.
9. Michigan State (4-6, 2-5) – The blowout loss this week at Michigan is clearly the low point of a season full of them. Not being competitive against Ohio state, Wisconsin and Penn State is one thing, but getting humbled by your rival is another. The Spartans close the season with a trip next week to Rutgers and a home date with Maryland, two games it must win just to get to a bowl game. That’s a far cry from what was expected of this team before the season began. Last week: 9. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
10. Purdue (4-6, 3-4) – After winning two straight, the Boilermakers had their final week off as they try to close with a flurry and reach a bowl game. It would require an upset next week at Wisconsin followed by a win at home against Indiana to pull it off, something that doesn’t seem likely, especially considering the injuries the Boilermakers have dealt with. Last week: 10.
10. Purdue (4-6, 3-4) – After winning two straight, the Boilermakers had their final week off as they try to close with a flurry and reach a bowl game. It would require an upset next week at Wisconsin followed by a win at home against Indiana to pull it off, something that doesn’t seem likely, especially considering the injuries the Boilermakers have dealt with. Last week: 10. Paul Beaty, AP
Fullscreen
11. Nebraska (4-6, 2-5) – The loss this week to Wisconsin was the fourth straight for the Cornhuskers, meaning the Huskers will need to win their final two to become bowl eligible. A win next at Maryland is possible, but closing with a victory at home over Iowa might be tough for a team many picked before the season to win the West. Last week: 11.
11. Nebraska (4-6, 2-5) – The loss this week to Wisconsin was the fourth straight for the Cornhuskers, meaning the Huskers will need to win their final two to become bowl eligible. A win next at Maryland is possible, but closing with a victory at home over Iowa might be tough for a team many picked before the season to win the West. Last week: 11. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
12. Maryland (3-7, 1-6) – The only thing that kept the Terrapins from watching their five-game skid grow to six was the fact they had their final bye this week. Trying to scratch together some sort of momentum heading into the offseason resumes next week with a visit from Nebraska followed by a trip to Michigan State, two winnable games but hardly guaranteed victories. Last week: 12.
12. Maryland (3-7, 1-6) – The only thing that kept the Terrapins from watching their five-game skid grow to six was the fact they had their final bye this week. Trying to scratch together some sort of momentum heading into the offseason resumes next week with a visit from Nebraska followed by a trip to Michigan State, two winnable games but hardly guaranteed victories. Last week: 12. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern (2-8, 0-7) – Forget that the Wildcats were hosting UMass this week and just focus on the fact the Cats snapped a seven-game losing streak. Freshman running back Evan Hull ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns to provide at least some relief to the Wildcats’ miserable season. They’ll get a chance to play spoiler next week when they host Minnesota before closing the season at Illinois. Last week: 13.
13. Northwestern (2-8, 0-7) – Forget that the Wildcats were hosting UMass this week and just focus on the fact the Cats snapped a seven-game losing streak. Freshman running back Evan Hull ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns to provide at least some relief to the Wildcats’ miserable season. They’ll get a chance to play spoiler next week when they host Minnesota before closing the season at Illinois. Last week: 13. Jim Young, AP
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (2-8, 0-7) – Consider it a small victory but the Scarlet Knights kept Ohio State from covering a huge point spread this week and managed to put 21 points on the board. They’ll try and build some momentum from there as a reeling Michigan State team comes to town next week, followed by a trip to Penn State to close the season. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (2-8, 0-7) – Consider it a small victory but the Scarlet Knights kept Ohio State from covering a huge point spread this week and managed to put 21 points on the board. They’ll try and build some momentum from there as a reeling Michigan State team comes to town next week, followed by a trip to Penn State to close the season. Last week: 14. Adam Hunger, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor — There were plenty of adjectives to use on Saturday afternoon as Michigan State’s players and its head coach tried to describe what had just happened at Michigan Stadium.

    The 44-10 loss to Michigan the worst in the series for the Spartans since a 49-3 defeat in 2002  was called “disappointing” by coach Mark Dantonio while junior linebacker Antjuan Simmons described the Spartans as “stunned” with fifth-year senior defensive tackle Raequan Williams calling the 467 total yards allowed “ridiculous.”

    All were apt descriptions, and it’s likely there was some more colorful language used in the locker room or the living rooms of Michigan State fans around the state.

    However, as fifth-year senior quarterback Brian Lewerke spoke after the game  the fifth straight loss for Michigan State  there was, for the first time, a hint of a player who was starting to feel anger over how the season has turned out.

    “Obviously upset,” Lewerke said after going 17-for-30 passing for 166 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in his final meeting with the Wolverines. “This is the last time I’ll play them so a little bit upset, but we’ve got to win two games to make it to a bowl game.”

    Ah yes. The silver lining, or, as silver as it can get for a team that began the season expecting to play for a championship but instead finds itself scrambling just to become bowl eligible with its two remaining games against lowly Rutgers and Maryland.

    It’s not the position Lewerke thought he’d be in during his final season.

    “Yeah, I definitely didn't think that we would be in the situation we're in right now,” he said. “But here we are, and we need these two wins to get to a bowl game.”

    There’s plenty of reasons why Michigan State (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) is where it is right now. Sure, there have been plenty of injuries on the offensive side of the ball, but that comes across much more as an excuse than a reality. Instead, this is a team that never really progressed after winning 10 games in 2017.

    The core of that group was around last year for a fairly uninspiring 7-6 mark and the same core is here now, wondering why all of its experience has mattered little as the offense has continued to be among the worst in the nation and the once-intimidating defense has lost its edge.

    Lewerke offered what seemed like a bit of a glimpse.

    “There's only so much people can do before people start listening and doing the right thing and not committing penalties,” he said after the demoralizing loss to the Wolverines. “You got to get in their head. I don't think it's a huge deal, but we gotta make sure we're on the same page offensively. Too many mistakes, (missed assignments), all that stuff.”

    CLOSE

    Michigan State's Brian Lewerke, Antjuan Simmons and David Dowell discuss the 44-10 loss at Michigan on Saturday. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

    For the first time, it appears, Michigan State didn’t feel together. Even as the losses piled up, the idea of chemistry being affected never seemed to surface, certainly not like in 2016 when a fractured locker room helped play a significant role in a 3-9 season a year after reaching the College Football Playoff.

    However, as the reality of a five-game skid has set in, the frustration has come with it. It’s easy to understand. The Spartans believed they’d be pushing to win the Big Ten East and at least come close to getting back to Indianapolis for the conference championship game for the first time since 2015.

    Instead, the only thing left to play for is a lower-tier bowl game.

    And while Lewerke seemed to indicate everyone isn’t on the same page, Dantonio believes his team will continue to work toward the only goal left.

    “I don't like losing these guys,” Dantonio said on Saturday. “I don't think you’ve got to reinvigorate me. I don't like losing, period. But got to get ready for the next one. There are a lot of disappointing things that we need to correct, but we’ll continue to hold our players accountable to how they play but also to how hard they play and I think we're going to play hard.

    “We will play hard. We'll get ready to play and our chemistry, I think, is good, and I think that our work ethic on the field on game days is solid. We’ll come to play and compete, but we’ve got to play better though.”

    By the time the Spartans take the field next Saturday against Rutgers, they’ll surely be dialed back in, focused on getting their first win since beating Indiana on Sept. 28.

    It won’t be simple, and there’s likely still some lingering frustration. And even if there is some division or a lack of attention to detail, it’s clear the approach the Spartans need will be more like what Simmons described.

    “We just gotta keep fighting, just got to keep fighting,” Simmons said. “I keep saying it over and over again, but we got to keep fighting. We have to. As soon as we roll over — I said this a few weeks ago, it can be a lot worse than this. A lot worse. So, we just got to keep fighting and show we're tough and we're not gonna quit.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE