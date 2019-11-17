CLOSE

Matt Charboneau and John Niyo of The Detroit News talk about Michigan State's fifth straight loss, this one to rival Michigan. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

Five takeaways from The Detroit News' Matt Charboneau after Michigan State's 44-10 loss to Michigan on Saturday.

Overmatched secondary

Losing junior cornerback Josiah Scott on the second play from scrimmage didn’t help, but Michigan State’s pass defense continued to take a beating in the loss to Michigan as the Wolverines and quarterback Shea Patterson burned the Spartans for 384 yards through the air. It was the first time Patterson had thrown for more than 300 yards in his Michigan career and it was the most passing yards allowed this season by the Spartans, who allowed former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters to throw for 369 yards in last week’s collapse against Illinois. Patterson also had 14 of his 24 completions go for 15 yards or more.

The days of the “No-fly zone” feel like ancient history for a Michigan State defense that entered the Michigan game ranked ninth in the Big Ten in passing defense. Scott hasn’t played up to expectation this season, but with him out, the Spartans were even more overmatched against the Wolverines as sophomore Shakur Brown, fifth-year senior Josh Butler and sophomore Kalon Gervin rotated in. The safeties are struggling, too, with fifth-year senior David Dowell and sophomore Xavier Henderson the field the majority of the time for a defense that seems unable to slow any team’s passing attack.

Silly Spartans

The lack of discipline from Michigan State on Saturday was alarming, reminding many of the teams that frustrated Spartans fans for years with silly penalties at critical times of the game. Under Mark Dantonio, that problem had essentially disappeared, but against the Wolverines it was back as the Spartans were hit with 93 yards in penalties, including 30 on one play. It was that play that turned the momentum, coming as Michigan State was driving into Michigan territory in the second quarter with the game tied. Junior wide receiver Cody White had just picked up 20 yards to the Michigan 33, but he was called for taunting on the same play junior guard Luke Campbell drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. It pushed the Spartans back and on the next drive, Michigan went 98 yards for a touchdown and started to take control.

Things continued to get ugly in the second half, capped by a late hit from junior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk on Patterson, a penalty that got Panasiuk ejected from the game. It was an ugly performance overall, but one made even worse by the fact the Spartans hurt themselves by not controlling their emotions.

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 13
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) – The Buckeyes took care of business in their final tune-up before closing out the season with two of their biggest games. Getting past Rutgers wasn’t exactly the biggest test and the Buckeyes made quick work of the East’s worst team. Now they get set to prove they’re the elite team in the division as Ohio State closes the season by hosting Penn State next week before travelling to Michigan in two weeks. Last week: 1. Andrew Mills, AP
2. Wisconsin (8-2, 5-2) – When all else fails, there’s always Jonathan Taylor to fall back on. That’s the luxury the Badgers have and they leaned on it once again in a victory at Nebraska, as the junior running back went over the 200-yard mark again, gaining 204 yards on the ground. The Badgers now get set to host Purdue before their showdown with Minnesota in the season finale. Last week: 3. Nati Harnik, AP
3. Michigan (8-2, 5-2) – There’s a chance the Wolverines are actually the second-best team in the conference but you can’t just throw away that dud at Wisconsin earlier this year. Still, the Wolverines are rolling after beating up on their hapless rival up the street as QB Shea Patterson threw for 384 yards in the victory over Michigan State. All that’s left before the Ohio State game is a trip to Indiana next week, one that will be far from easy. Last week: 4. David Guralnick, Detroit News
4. Minnesota (9-1, 6-1) – Are we being a bit harsh dropping the Golden Gophers this far? Perhaps, but the loss on the road to Iowa was proof that, even in the midst of a great year, the Gophers aren’t quite there yet. Now, that could all change in a couple of weeks with the showdown against Wisconsin, a game likely to determine the West. Get past Northwestern next week and get a win over the Badgers and we’ll be all-in on P.J. Fleck and the Gophers. Last week: 2. Aaron Lavinsky, TNS
5. Penn State (9-1, 6-1) – The Nittany Lions are perhaps the most ordinary one-loss team in the country, meaning, they are creating little buzz. It’s odd considering the win at home this week over Indiana was no piece of cake and the Nittany Lions still have a shot at winning the East heading into Columbus next week. Upset the Buckeyes and it’s Penn State that would likely end up in Indy. Last week: 5. Barry Reeger, AP
6. Iowa (7-3, 4-3) – The win at home over Minnesota likely just accentuates the frustration for a team that has lost three games by a total of 14 points. Those defeats knocked the Hawkeyes from contention in the West but it didn’t mean they’re not capable of playing with the conference’s best. That much was clear this week as the Hawkeyes head to the final two weeks of the season against Illinois and Nebraska. Last week: 7. Aaron Lavinsky, TNS
7. Indiana (7-3, 4-3) – The Hoosiers are clearly no longer a pushover in the East, proving that as much in this week’s loss at Penn State perhaps more than any of the four straight wins they had entering the game. Beating up on the likes of Maryland and Rutgers is one thing, but the Hoosiers were right there against one-loss Penn State. They didn’t get it done, but it’s clear the program is headed in the right direction. Last week: 8. Barry Reeger, AP
8. Illinois (6-4, 4-3) – The Fighting Illini got to bask in their bowl-clinching win last week at Michigan State by taking their final bye week. Now the Illini look to improve that bowl position, beginning next week with a difficult trip to Iowa. After that, it’s a home date with Northwestern and a good shot at closing the regular season with a victory. Last week: 6. Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
9. Michigan State (4-6, 2-5) – The blowout loss this week at Michigan is clearly the low point of a season full of them. Not being competitive against Ohio state, Wisconsin and Penn State is one thing, but getting humbled by your rival is another. The Spartans close the season with a trip next week to Rutgers and a home date with Maryland, two games it must win just to get to a bowl game. That’s a far cry from what was expected of this team before the season began. Last week: 9. David Guralnick, Detroit News
10. Purdue (4-6, 3-4) – After winning two straight, the Boilermakers had their final week off as they try to close with a flurry and reach a bowl game. It would require an upset next week at Wisconsin followed by a win at home against Indiana to pull it off, something that doesn’t seem likely, especially considering the injuries the Boilermakers have dealt with. Last week: 10. Paul Beaty, AP
11. Nebraska (4-6, 2-5) – The loss this week to Wisconsin was the fourth straight for the Cornhuskers, meaning the Huskers will need to win their final two to become bowl eligible. A win next at Maryland is possible, but closing with a victory at home over Iowa might be tough for a team many picked before the season to win the West. Last week: 11. Nati Harnik, AP
12. Maryland (3-7, 1-6) – The only thing that kept the Terrapins from watching their five-game skid grow to six was the fact they had their final bye this week. Trying to scratch together some sort of momentum heading into the offseason resumes next week with a visit from Nebraska followed by a trip to Michigan State, two winnable games but hardly guaranteed victories. Last week: 12. Jay LaPrete, AP
13. Northwestern (2-8, 0-7) – Forget that the Wildcats were hosting UMass this week and just focus on the fact the Cats snapped a seven-game losing streak. Freshman running back Evan Hull ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns to provide at least some relief to the Wildcats’ miserable season. They’ll get a chance to play spoiler next week when they host Minnesota before closing the season at Illinois. Last week: 13. Jim Young, AP
14. Rutgers (2-8, 0-7) – Consider it a small victory but the Scarlet Knights kept Ohio State from covering a huge point spread this week and managed to put 21 points on the board. They’ll try and build some momentum from there as a reeling Michigan State team comes to town next week, followed by a trip to Penn State to close the season. Last week: 14. Adam Hunger, AP
    Youth movement

    Injuries have certainly piled up, especially on the offensive side of the ball, but it’s clear Michigan State is starting to look to the future in a number of spots as 12 true freshmen played in the game, with three appearing on the field for the first time, including defensive end Michael Fletcher, linebacker Charles Willekes and tight end Adam Berghorst. With just two games left, that trio can maintain their redshirts the rest of the way, but for the other nine, it looks like it’s all or nothing this season. That’s a fact for wide receiver Julian Barnett (10 games), long snapper Jude Pedrozo (10) running back Anthony Williams (nine) and offensive lineman J.D. Duplain (seven).

    The rest of the freshmen haven’t gone over four games yet, but will likely do so beginning next week. That includes center Nick Samac (four games), safety Tate Hallock (four), offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs (three), wide receiver Tre Mosley (three) and running back Brandon Wright (three). Samac and Duplain have started two straight games while Dobbs saw extensive second-half action, meaning they’re the core of the offensive line moving forward. Add in the increased roles for Barnett and Mosley and the offense is clearly looking toward the future.

    Michigan State's Brian Lewerke, Antjuan Simmons and David Dowell discuss the 44-10 loss at Michigan on Saturday. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

    Eating humble pie 

    Getting blown out is one thing. After all, Michigan State has already been down that road more than once this season in demoralizing defeats at the hands of Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State. In none of those games were the Spartans competitive or in any position to win the game. Doing that against the Wolverines comes with the sting of being humbled by a rival in a series the Spartans have controlled under Dantonio. The 34-point loss on Saturday is the third-worst since Michigan State joined the Big Ten and the worse since Michigan beat Michigan State, 49-3, in 2002, a game that led to coach Bobby Williams’ firing.

    That’s not gonna happen with Dantonio, but the embarrassing loss is an indication that the stranglehold the Spartans once had over the Wolverines appears to be long gone.

    Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio talks about losing at Michigan, the fifth straight loss for the Spartans. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

    Rapid descent 

    Michigan State has had frustrating seasons. The nine-loss run in 2016 jumps out under Dantonio, but few have felt as frustrating as this one. The Spartans entered the season returning the core of the team and expected to be contending in the East with a chance to win the Big Ten. Instead, the team has collapsed, going without a victory since the end of September. It’s led to some bizarre post-game press conferences where the Spartans are left explaining how getting to six wins and a lower-tier bowl game is now the goal.

    Sure, it’s better than losing any of the final two games against Rutgers and Maryland, but scrapping to land a spot in what might end up being the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field is just another window into how far Michigan State has fallen.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

