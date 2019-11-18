LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

East Lansing — Michigan State got a head start in its preparation for the Maui Invitational on Monday night, hosting Charleston Southern in a campus game for the event that begins next week in Hawaii.

The Spartans didn’t take long to heat up, opening an early lead then dominating late in the first and well into the second on the way to a 94-46 victory at the Breslin Center.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 94, Charleston Southern 46

Twelve players scored for No. 3 Michigan State (3-1), which now takes some time off before heading West at the end of the week in preparation for next Monday’s tournament opener against Virginia Tech.

Five Spartans scored in double figures, led by junior Xavier Tillman, who poured in a career-high 21 while grabbing nine rebounds. Sophomore Gabe Brown, in his first career start, scored 12 while Cassius Winston and Rocket Watts had 11 each. Watts also has seven rebounds and six assists for the Spartans.

Dontrell Shuler scored 15 to lead Charleston Southern (1-4) in the first matchup between the schools.

The Spartans took control early by jumping to a 14-4 lead before Charleston Southern scored the next three. From there, it was all Michigan State as the Spartans went on a 17-2 run over the next seven minutes to effectively put the game away in the first half.

Nine different players scored for Michigan State in the first half with Winston scoring nine and Tillman getting eight points and eight rebounds.

Michigan State was just as effective on the defensive end, limiting Charleston Southern to 20.6 percent shooting (7-for-34), including just 2-for-10 on 3-pointers.

The onslaught continued in the second half as Michigan State pushed its lead to 50 at one point while limiting Charleston Southern to just 27.9 percent shooting (19-for-68). The Spartans, meanwhile, shot 56.3 percent, including 66.7 in the second half.

The Spartans played without sophomore wing Aaron Henry, who rolled both of his ankles during one play in the first half of the victory over Seton Hall on Thursday. Henry was in uniform but was replaced in the starting lineup by Brown.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau

Michigan State 94, Charleston Southern 46
Michigan State forward Julius Marble (34) makes a layup as Charleston Southern guard Malik Battle (50) defends during the second half on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Michigan State forward Julius Marble (34) makes a layup as Charleston Southern guard Malik Battle (50) defends during the second half on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Carlos Osorio, AP
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston thanks the crowd for the support he and the Winston family have received after the death of his brother Zachary last week.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston thanks the crowd for the support he and the Winston family have received after the death of his brother Zachary last week. Carlos Osorio, AP
Michigan State guard Foster Loyer (3) and forwards Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) and Malik Hall (25) react after a dunk by teammate Gabe Brown during the second half.
Michigan State guard Foster Loyer (3) and forwards Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) and Malik Hall (25) react after a dunk by teammate Gabe Brown during the second half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Charleston Southern guard Dontrell Shuler (33) loses control of the ball as Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) defends during the first half.
Charleston Southern guard Dontrell Shuler (33) loses control of the ball as Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) defends during the first half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Charleston Southern guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) is defended by Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) and guard Conner George (41) during the first half.
Charleston Southern guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) is defended by Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) and guard Conner George (41) during the first half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks with forward Xavier Tillman during the second half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks with forward Xavier Tillman during the second half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens (0) looks to pass as Charleston Southern guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) reaches in during the first half.
Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens (0) looks to pass as Charleston Southern guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) reaches in during the first half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman, center, dunks during the first half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman, center, dunks during the first half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Charleston Southern forward Ty Jones, left, is defended by Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half.
Charleston Southern forward Ty Jones, left, is defended by Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Michigan State guard Rocket Watts, right, is fouled by Charleston Southern forward Duncan LeXander (14) during the second half.
Michigan State guard Rocket Watts, right, is fouled by Charleston Southern forward Duncan LeXander (14) during the second half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman goes to the basket during the second half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman goes to the basket during the second half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) controls the ball as Charleston Southern guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) defends during the second half.
Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) controls the ball as Charleston Southern guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) defends during the second half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) and Charleston Southern guard Sean Price (23) reach for the rebound during the second half.
Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) and Charleston Southern guard Sean Price (23) reach for the rebound during the second half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Michigan State guard Rocket Watts brings the ball up court during the second half.
Michigan State guard Rocket Watts brings the ball up court during the second half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston brings the ball up court during the second half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston brings the ball up court during the second half. Carlos Osorio, AP
