East Lansing — Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio appeared to erase any doubt surrounding his future Tuesday, saying he intends to remain the Spartans’ coach next season.

Asked if he intended to be the head coach when Michigan State opens next season against Northwestern, Dantonio didn’t hesitate.

Mark Dantonio on Tuesday says he plans to return as Michigan State's head football coach next season. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

“Yes,” Dantonio said. “I can’t predict the future … but my intentions are to be the head football coach here.”

Dantonio, the winningest coach in Michigan State history, has been under fire as the Spartans have lost five straight this season following an offseason when Dantonio decided to keep his entire staff, opting only to change responsibilities.

It hasn’t worked as the offense continues to rank near the bottom of the country and the usually reliable defense has faltered.

“When you start something you want to finish it,” Dantonio added. “I don’t think I’m finished.”

As for the assistant coaches, Dantonio decisions on the staff would come after overall evaluations when the season ended.

Last offseason, the offensive assistants were put on one-year contracts while the defensive assistants remained on two-year deals.

