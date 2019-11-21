East Lansing — Michigan State forward Joey Hauser had his waiver for immediate eligibility denied by the NCAA, Spartans coach Tom Izzo said.

The sophomore, who transferred from Marquette in the offseason, will now not be eligible until next season.

“Joey did have a strong case," Izzo said. "I am devastated, if you want to know the truth."

A frustrated Izzo added the decision to deny Hauser’s appeal and the atmosphere of the NCAA making “arbitrary” decisions when it comes to waiver led to him resigning from the board of the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Wednesday night.

"It was difficult for me,” Izzo said. “The NABC is very important to me.”

Hauser, a 6-foot-9 forward who averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds last season at Marquette, didn’t intend to seek a waiver when he first transferred to Michigan State, but as waivers started to be granted he and his family believed they had a solid case.

