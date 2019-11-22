Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 13
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Replay
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Can the Spartans finally get back on track?
Michigan State carries a five-game losing streak into Saturday's game at Rutgers, facing a Scarlet Knights team seeking its first Big Ten win since Nov. 4, 2017.
The Spartans have allowed an average of 36.2 points during their five-game skid.
Follow along for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.
MICHIGAN STATE AT RUTGERS
► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, N.J.
► TV/radio: FS1/760
► Records: Michigan State 4-6, 2-5 Big Ten; Rutgers 2-8, 0-7
► Line: Michigan State by 20½
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments