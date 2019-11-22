Can the Spartans finally get back on track?

Michigan State carries a five-game losing streak into Saturday's game at Rutgers, facing a Scarlet Knights team seeking its first Big Ten win since Nov. 4, 2017.

Michigan State tries to snap a five-game losing skid when it takes on Rutgers on Saturday. (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News)

The Spartans have allowed an average of 36.2 points during their five-game skid.

Follow along for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

MICHIGAN STATE AT RUTGERS

► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, N.J.

► TV/radio: FS1/760

► Records: Michigan State 4-6, 2-5 Big Ten; Rutgers 2-8, 0-7

► Line: Michigan State by 20½