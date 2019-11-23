Piscataway, N.J. — A nearly two-month drought finally ended for Michigan State on Saturday.

Behind a career-high 11 catches and three touchdown receptions from junior Cody White, Michigan State ended a five-game skid by knocking off Rutgers, 27-0, at SHI Stadium on Saturday to move one win from becoming bowl eligible.

It was the first win for Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) since the 40-31 victory over Indiana on Sept. 28. The Spartans now must beat Maryland next week in the season finale to earn a spot in a bowl game.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 27, Rutgers 0

White gained 136 yards receiving and scored on passes of 17, 16 and 7 yards. Fifth-year senior quarterback Brian Lewerke was 21-for-30 for 239 yards and three touchdowns while redshirt freshman Elijah Collins ran 31 times for 109 yards.

Michigan State wide receiver Cody White (7) catches a touchdown pass in front of Rutgers defensive back Tim Barrow during the first half. (Photo: Adam Hunger, AP)

Rutgers (2-9, 0-8) gained only 140 total yards and did not pick up a first down in the first half as it remained winless in the Big Ten this season.

Michigan State got on the board first when Lewerke hit White with a 21-yard pass in the corner of the end zone to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead with 5:03 left in the first quarter. The Spartans added a 46-yard field goal from junior Matt Coghlin on their next drive to push the lead to 10-0 with 1:11 left in the first quarter.

Michigan State later failed to take advantage of an interception by sophomore safety Xavier Henderson, failing to pick up a first down before Coghlin’s 33-yard field-goal attempt banged off the left upright. However, the Spartans closed the half with an impressive two-minute drive, marching 77 yards on seven plays and taking a 17-0 lead on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Lewerke to White to close the first-half scoring.

The Spartans continued to move the ball in the second half, but its first drive ended when White had a ball pulled from his hands in the end zone and intercepted by Rutgers’ redshirt freshman linebacker Deion Jennings. Michigan State got a 37-yard field goal from Coghlin to push the lead to 20-0 with five seconds left in the third quarter.

A forced fumble and recovery by junior Josiah Scott on the next series set Michigan State up at the Rutgers 29. Four plays later, Lewerke hit White for his third touchdown catch of the game, this one for 7 yards that put Michigan State ahead, 27-0, with 12:39 to play.

