Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News talks about Michigan State ending its five-game skid by shutting out Rutgers.

Five takeaways from The Detroit News' Matt Charboneau after Michigan State's 27-0 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

Secret Cody

One player stood out on Saturday, and it’s a player the Michigan State offense likely will be leaning on a lot heading into next season. Junior wide receiver Cody White had a career-high 11 catches for 136 yards and three touchdowns, also a career high that also matched the single-game program record. White had a solid freshman season and was expect to break out last season before missing four games with a broken hand. He’s been good again this season, but any individual performances have been largely lost in the fact the offense hasn’t played well overall.

White clearly has a good rapport with quarterback Brian Lewerke, which leads to at least some question about how effective White will be next season as the Spartans will be breaking in a new quarterback. Still, the former Walled Lake Western standout has big-play ability evidenced by a one-handed grab for his third score on Saturday. He might need to work to get that connection with a new quarterback, but he’s clearly the Spartans’ best receiver.

Fresh approach

The youth movement continues for Michigan State as two more true freshmen saw their first action on Saturday, including linebacker Marcel Lewis and wide receiver Cade McDonald. Lewis was in on special teams and McDonald, a walk-on, didn’t get on the field until the final series, but Michigan State now has played 15 true freshmen this season, the most ever for coach Mark Dantonio. Some of the moves have been because of injuries, while others are simply the fact of getting the best players on the field.

The question next week and during a potential bowl game is how many of the true freshmen will hang on to their redshirts. Wide receiver Julian Barnett, center Nick Samac, guard J.D. Duplain, running back Anthony Williams and long snapper Jude Pedrozo have gone over the four-game mark and have burned their redshirts, but three more players currently sit at four games. That group includes Devontae Dobbs, who started this week at left tackle, wide receiver Tre Mosley, running back Brandon Wright and safety Tate Hallock. All but Hallock appear to be sure bets to keep playing.

Return to form

Shutting out one of the worst offenses in the nation might not be reason for many defenses to start beating their chests, but for Michigan State it was a chance to finally not look up and see the scoreboard heavily tilted in the wrong direction. The Spartans had been in the midst of a five-game skid that saw their defense getting bullied on a weekly basis, giving big plays, huge chunks of yards and plenty of points over the course of the five-game slide.

Where Saturday’s performance leads this group is tough to gauge. They won’t get pushed much harder in the season finale against Maryland, so you’d expect to see more of the same after allowing just 140 total yards to the Scarlet Knights. However, the Spartans lose their share of players next season, which leaves at least some question as to what the defense’s identity will be. For one week, though, it looked much more like a typical Michigan State defense.

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 14
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 14 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) – The Buckeyes jumped on Penn State early, got popped in the mouth as the Nittany Lions rallied back, but answered any potential critics by putting the game away late to head into the final week of the season unbeaten. The victory locked up the East Division for the Buckeyes and comes with another trip to the Big Ten championship game. A win next week over Michigan will keep Ohio State on the College Football Playoff path. Last week: 1.
2. Wisconsin (9-2, 6-2) – The Badgers were in a fight for a while as Purdue gave them everything they could handle before the offense simply wore the Boilermakers down. Jonathan Taylor ran for 222 yards and a touchdown while Jack Coan was 15-for-19 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown. The win means the Badgers head to Minneapolis next week to take on Minnesota, with the winner heading to Indy as the West Division champ. Last week: 2.
3. Michigan (9-2, 6-2) – The Wolverines knew they wouldn’t be able to just show up and get a win at Indiana and they responded with another impressive performance as quarterback Shea Patterson threw for five touchdown passes as the offense keeps on rolling. The win by Ohio State means the Wolverines can’t win the East, but that won’t lessen how intense next week’s finale will be against Ohio State as Michigan is looking to end a seven-game skid against the Buckeyes. Last week: 3.
4. Minnesota (10-1, 7-1) – The Golden Gophers bounced back from their first loss last week by jumping quickly on Northwestern, then cruising in the second half behind four touchdown passes from quarterback Tanner Morgan. The improbable season continues next week as the Gophers host Wisconsin in a winner-take-all game, as the victor wins the West and gets a spot on the conference title game. Last week: 4.
5. Penn State (9-2, 6-2) – The Nittany Lions dug themselves a three-touchdown hole at Ohio State this week but took advantage of a couple of Buckeyes turnovers to push the top team in the Big Ten unlike it has been all season. Penn State still came up short, but few teams have taken it to Ohio State like the Nittany Lions did in the second half. Now it’s about improving bowl position as the Nittany Lions close the season at home against Rutgers. Last week: 5.
6. Iowa (8-3, 5-3) – The Hawkeyes haven’t been a potent offense all season, so struggling to score points against Illinois was no big surprise. The defense, however, did its job of slowing down the Fighting Illini, forcing three turnovers to hold off any sort of comeback attempt. The Hawkeyes now head to Nebraska next week to try and keep the Cornhuskers from a bowl game. Last week: 6.
7. Indiana (7-4, 4-4) – The Hoosiers struck first and the game with Michigan was tight early in the second half before the Wolverines took over and handed the Hoosiers their second straight loss, slowing some of the momentum Indiana had built in the last half of the season. They still have a decent shot at getting to eight wins with a trip to Purdue next week to close the season. Last week: 7.
8. Illinois (6-5, 4-4) – The Fighting Illini couldn’t get much going offensively against Iowa and watched as their four-game winning streak came to an end. It won’t change the fact the Illini are bowl eligible and could improve their standing next week when they close the season against a Northwestern team that hasn’t won a Big Ten game this season. Last week: 8.
9. Michigan State (5-6, 3-5) – The Spartans finally got back in the win column for the first time since the end of September by drawing Rutgers on the schedule. It allowed the Spartans to pitch a shutout for the first time since 2016, and wide receiver Cody White had three touchdown catches. It sets up next week’s season finale against an equally bad Maryland team, a game the Spartans need to win to become bowl eligible. Last week: 9.
10. Nebraska (5-6, 3-5) – The Cornhuskers ended a four-game skid by rolling over Maryland, and in the process kept their slim bowl hopes alive. It’s not the best result for a team that many picked to win the West, but it’s better than no bowl game. Of course, to get that sixth victory the Huskers will need to beat Iowa in the season finale next week. Last week: 11.
11. Purdue (4-7, 3-5) – The Boilermakers had won two straight entering the matchup with Wisconsin this week, and for at least one half they hung in there. However, in the second half the defense wilted as the Badgers took over. The loss means Purdue will not make a bowl game after reaching the postseason in each of the past two seasons. Last week: 10.
12. Maryland (3-8, 1-7) – The Terrapins continued to roll out the red carpet to the end zone this week, allowing 54 points in a loss to Nebraska, the fifth straight defeat for the Terps. It’s been a long time since Maryland won its first two games of the season and it’s hard to find much to build on at the end of coach Mike Locksley’s first season. They’ll close next week at Michigan State. Last week: 12.
13. Northwestern (2-9, 0-8) – The Wildcats showed some fight in the second half in the loss to Minnesota, but in the end it was the same old story for a team that won the West last year. The Cats close the season next week against Illinois as they hope to avoid their first winless season in Big Ten play since 1998. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (2-9, 0-8) – The Scarlet Knights don’t have much going for them right now except hoping they can get Greg Schiano back as the head coach. The offense can’t move the ball and the defense isn’t much better, as shown in the shutout loss this week to Michigan State. There’s not much hope for getting a conference win as the Scarlet Knights close next week at Penn State. Last week: 14.
    No go for Joe

    There was one player who was still not on the field for the defense and it was confirmed on Saturday that he, indeed, is done for the season. Coach Mark Dantonio confirmed middle linebacker Joe Bachie’s appeal of his suspension for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs was denied, meaning the two-time captain and All-American candidate has played his last game for the Spartans.

    Fifth-year senior Tyriq Thompson manned the middle this week after junior Antjuan Simmons played last week. But what happens next year is tougher to determine. The Spartans like Simmons on the outside and Thompson is graduating, meaning someone will have to step in. Sophomore Noah Harvey played some in the middle this week, but it will be worth seeing if redshirt freshman Edward Warinner gets any work next week or in a potential bowl game.

    Goal is to bowl

    Michigan State expected to be playing for a championship in the final week of the season, not simply trying to become eligible for a bowl game. However, that’s exactly the position the Spartans find themselves in with one game to play in the season. They’ll need a win next week at home against Maryland to pull it off, something they’ll be favored to do against one of the worst defenses in the nation.

    It won’t be something anyone is celebrating, especially considering it means there would be a better than decent chance Michigan State would end up playing in Detroit at the Quick Lane Bowl. Still, the prize shouldn’t be the Quick Lane Bowl, it should be avoiding not being bowl eligible. Not getting there would be a blow to the collective psyche, and judging by the way the Spartans played at Rutgers and the way they talked, they’re all-in on getting that sixth win and not allowing the season to end.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

