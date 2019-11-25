Maui Invitational: Virginia Tech 71, Michigan State 66
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston dribbles through the Virginia Tech defense during the first half of their game in the Maui Invitational on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Michigan State forward Gabe Brown shoots over Virginia Tech guard Isaiah Wilkins during the first half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on during the first half.
Michigan State forward Gabe Brown tries to get around Virginia Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne.
Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier grabs a pass over Virginia Tech guard Landers Nolley II.
Michigan State guard Rocket Watts tries to get around Virginia Tech forward Ryan Payne.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry gets through the Virginia Tech defense.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry tries to get around Virginia Tech guard Landers Nolley II.
Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens looks to shoot over Virginia Tech.
Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks, center, reacts to a play against Michigan State.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Virginia Tech.
Virginia Tech guard Landers Nolley II tries to get around Michigan State forward Malik Hall.
Virginia Tech guard Wabissa Bede dribbles past Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier during the second half.
Virginia Tech guard Jalen Cone cuts through Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) and guard Foster Loyer.
The Virginia Tech bench and fans react after defeating Michigan State.
    Lahaina, Hawaii — Michigan State came to the Maui Invitational looking to win a title, but after just one game, the Spartans have been relegated to the loser’s bracket.

    Virginia Tech hit 10 3-pointers, including one in the final minute from Landers Nolley that thwarted Michigan State’s comeback and help the Hokies pull off the 71-66 upset over No. 3 Michigan State.

    Cassius Winston was held to seven points while Xavier Tillman committed five turnovers with Michigan State giving the ball up 16 times, leading to 20 Virginia Tech points. Aaron Henry scored 18 to lead the Spartans (3-2), who will play Georgia at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday while Virginia Tech moves on to face Dayton.

    Dayton beat Georgia, 80-61, in the game before Michigan State's.

    The loss ends any hope of a Michigan State-Kansas matchup in the tournament championship game on Wednesday.

    Nolley scored 22 for Virginia Tech (6-0) as five Hokies scored in double figures. Virginia Tech was 10-for-21 from 3-point range.

    It was a sloppy start for Michigan State as the Spartans committed 11 first-half turnovers, most of the issues coming after Winston checked out with his second foul with just less than 10 minutes left in the half and Michigan State holding a one-point lead.

    BOX SCORE: Virginia Tech 71, Michigan State 66

    The Spartans also went cold from the field. After Kyle Ahrens gave Michigan State a 16-13 lead with a jumper from the corner, the Spartans made just one of the next 11 shots. Watts buried a couple of deep 3-pointers late in the half to keep the game from getting out of hand as Virginia Tech took a 32-28 lead into the locker room.

    Michigan State rallied back to take a 40-38 lead on a jump hook from Julius Marble with 13:11 left in the game, but Virginia Tech punched right back, eventually taking a 46-42 lead after Nahiem Alleyne completed a three-point play.

    The teams traded 3-pointers before a put-back from Thomas Kithier got Michigan State within two at 51-49 with 7:42 left in the game.

    But Virginia Tech took over from there, using an 8-0 run to take a 59-49 lead with 4:37 to play.

    That’s when Michigan State started to come alive, and when Henry scored on a layup with 2:05 to play, the Spartans were within 63-61. A bucket from Nolley was followed by a Henry three. But Nolley then hit a deep three with 47.5 seconds to play to put Virginia Tech up, 68-64.

    Michigan State had several chances from there, but Winston missed a shot in the lane and Tillman had a 3-pointer pop in and out as Virginia Tech made enough free throws in the final minute to clinch the victory.

