Michigan State remained No. 3 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll, released Monday.

Duke solidified its grip on No. 1 while Maryland jumped North Carolina into the top 5 after a relatively quiet week on the schedule.

Michigan State remained No. 3 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll, released Monday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

That could change with an abundance of holiday tournaments tipping off this week.

The Blue Devils blew through California before beating Georgetown 81-73 on Friday to win the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. Those performances on back-to-back nights helped earn Duke 53 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel .

Louisville received seven first-place votes and remained second, followed by Michigan State with four No. 1 nods. Kansas remained fourth while Virginia received the other No. 1 vote and was seventh.

The Spartans (3-1) won their only game last week, demolishing Charleston Southern, 94-46, in East Lansing as part of the Maui Invitational. Michigan State plays Virginia Tech on Monday in Maui.

Gonzaga, Kentucky and Ohio State rounded out the top 10.

Florida re-entered the AP Top 25 at No. 24 while Texas fell out.

Michigan (4-0) remains unranked, but collected 12 points in this week's poll.

Associated Press Top 25

1. Duke (53 first-place votes), 6-0, 1610 points (last week: 1)

2. Louisville (7), 6-0, 1512 (2)

3. Michigan State (4), 3-1, 1500 (3)

4. Kansas, 3-1, 1383 (4)

5. Maryland, 5-0, 1262 (6)

6. North Carolina, 4-0, 1260 (5)

7. Virginia (1), 6-0, 1232 (7)

8. Gonzaga, 6-0, 1222 (8)

9. Kentucky, 5-1, 1090 (9)

10. Ohio State, 5-0, 1033 (10)

11. Oregon, 5-0, 1006 (11)

12. Texas Tech, 5-0, 933 (12)

13. Seton Hall, 4-1, 866 (13)

14. Arizona, 6-0, 716 (14)

15. Utah State, 7-0, 702 (15)

16. Memphis, 5-1, 587 (16)

17. Tennessee, 4-0, 490 (20)

18. Auburn, 5-0, 488 (19)

19. Baylor, 5-1, 450 (24)

20. VCU, 5-0, 426 (21)

21. Colorado, 4-0, 290 (23)

22. Villanova, 4-2, 247 (17)

23. Washington, 5-1, 228 (25)

24. Florida, 5-2, 148 (NR)

25. Xavier, 6-1, 139 (18)

Others receiving votes: Florida State 137, Oklahoma 22, Saint Mary's (Cal) 22, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn St. 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Cincinnati 3, Missouri 3, San Diego State 2, Vermont 2, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Mississippi St. 1.