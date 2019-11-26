Lahaina, Hawaii – What first looked like a stroll down the beach quickly became anything but for Michigan State on Tuesday.

Cruising to what appeared to be an easy win over Georgia at the Maui Invitational and one that was going to remove a lot of frustration from the first-round loss to Virginia Tech on Monday, things changed dramatically early in the second half as the Spartans enjoyed a 28-point lead.

But freshman Anthony Edward took over for Georgia, sparking a run that pulled the Bulldogs within two with two minutes to play before some late buckets and stops for the Spartans allowed Michigan State to hang on for the 93-85 victory at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Michigan State forward Aaron Henry tries to get around Georgia guard Tyree Crump during the first half. (Photo: Marco Garcia, AP)

No. 3 Michigan State (4-2) advances to the fifth-place game at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday against the winner of Chaminade vs. UCLA.

Edwards, a one-time Michigan State target on the recruiting trail, was one-man show, scoring 37, with 33 coming in the second half for the Bulldogs (4-2).

However, Michigan State still has Cassius Winston, one of the best players in the country in his own right, and the senior star was everything he needed to be for the Spartans, scoring 28 and handing out eight assists. Xavier Tillman added 15 points and 11 rebounds while Aaron Henry scored 14.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 93, Georgia 85

Michigan State took out some frustration in the first half, using an early 10-0 run to flip the momentum early, then using three straight triples – two from Foster Loyer and one from Winston – to open things up on a Georgia team that struggled to defend.

Henry was effective early and scored 11 in the first half while Winston looked as comfortable as he has in a few games by scoring 13 on 6-for-10 shooting while handing out three assists as Michigan State led, 52-31, at halftime.

The second half followed a similar path as Michigan State extended its lead to 28 at one point before Georgia showed some life behind Edwards, who hit three straight 3-pointers to get heated up, which sparked a 17-3 run to pull the Bulldogs within 65-53 with 12 minutes left in the game.

The Michigan State lead eventually shrunk to four after an Edwards three made it 72-68, but Malik Hall answered with his own to give the Spartans a 75-68 advantage, only for Rayshaun Hammonds to nail his own 3-pointer. After a pair of Winston free throws, Edwards dialed up from deep again to pull the Bulldogs within 80-76 with just less than four minutes to play.

But Xavier Tillman answered with a three from the corner and Malik Hall scored on a layup to put MSU up nine with just more than two minutes to play before Michigan State put the game away at the line.