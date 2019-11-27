Maui Invitational: Michigan State 75, UCLA 62
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State forward Aaron Henry tries to get around UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the first half at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii on Nov. 27, 2019.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry tries to get around UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the first half at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii on Nov. 27, 2019. Marco Garcia, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) blocks a shot from UCLA forward Jalen Hill (24) during the first half.
Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) blocks a shot from UCLA forward Jalen Hill (24) during the first half. Marco Garcia, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forwards Xavier Tillman (23) and forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) vie for a rebound over UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) during the first half.
Michigan State forwards Xavier Tillman (23) and forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) vie for a rebound over UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) during the first half. Marco Garcia, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) attempts a 3-pointer over UCLA guard Prince Ali (23) during the first half.
Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) attempts a 3-pointer over UCLA guard Prince Ali (23) during the first half. Marco Garcia, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman, left, shoots over UCLA guard Prince Ali, center, and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the first half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman, left, shoots over UCLA guard Prince Ali, center, and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the first half. Marco Garcia, AP
Fullscreen
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin shouts at his team as they take on Michigan State during the first half.
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin shouts at his team as they take on Michigan State during the first half. Marco Garcia, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) tries to knock the ball away from UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) during the first half.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) tries to knock the ball away from UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) during the first half. Marco Garcia, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches his team take on UCLA during the first half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches his team take on UCLA during the first half. Marco Garcia, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens chases down a loose ball during the first half.
Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens chases down a loose ball during the first half. Marco Garcia, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier (15) and UCLA guard Chris Smith, right, fight for a loose ball during the first half.
Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier (15) and UCLA guard Chris Smith, right, fight for a loose ball during the first half. Marco Garcia, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) shoots over UCLA during the second half.
Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) shoots over UCLA during the second half. Marco Garcia, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) dunks over UCLA during the second half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) dunks over UCLA during the second half. Marco Garcia, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens (0) grabs a rebound over UCLA during the second half.
Michigan State guard Kyle Ahrens (0) grabs a rebound over UCLA during the second half. Marco Garcia, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) goes to the basket over UCLA during the second half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) goes to the basket over UCLA during the second half. Marco Garcia, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Lahaina, Hawaii — Michigan State didn’t get a tournament title at the Maui Invitational, but it managed to close things out on a winning note, following Tuesday’s victory over Georgia by grinding its way to a 75-62 victory over UCLA in the fifth-place game at the Lahaina Civic Center.

    Cassius Winston scored 20 and handed out five assists for the Spartans (5-2), while Xavier Tillman added 14 points and Rocket Watts scored 12.

    The finish was especially important for Michigan State after it allowed a 28-point second-half lead against Georgia on Tuesday shrink to 2 before pulling out the victory.

    Michigan State now heads home to prepare for Tuesday’s matchup with Duke at the Breslin Center as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

    BOX SCORE: Michigan State 75, UCLA 62

    Chris Smith scored 13 to lead UCLA (5-3), while Cody Riley scored 11 and Prince Ali chipped in 10 points for the Bruins.

    A thing of beauty the first half was not, as Michigan State struggled to find much offensive flow and found itself trailing, 18-14, with just more than five minutes left before halftime.

    Things started to pick up from there as Winston hit a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 12-2 run for the Spartans. A late defensive lapse allowed UCLA to pull within 26-23 on a 3-pointer from Jake Kyman and Michigan State turned the ball over on its final possession as it took a three-point advantage to the locker room.

    The Spartans shifted the lineup in the second half with Gabe Brown in for Aaron Henry. It paid off right away as Brown nailed back-to-back 3-pointers less than three minutes in to give Michigan State an 11-point lead. It was a margin Michigan State maintained for the bulk of the second half as Malik Hall scored six straight at one point and five in a row from Winston gave the Spartans a 57-42 lead with 9:23 to play.

    UCLA didn’t fold, though, and chipped away enough to get the deficit into single digits after a tough drive by Riley to pull the Bruins within 67-58 with 3:19 to play in the game.

    But Michigan State continued to hold the Bruins off, essentially putting the game away on a Watts 3-pointer with 1:38 to play that gave the Spartans a 14-point lead.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE