Lahaina, Hawaii — Michigan State didn’t get a tournament title at the Maui Invitational, but it managed to close things out on a winning note, following Tuesday’s victory over Georgia by grinding its way to a 75-62 victory over UCLA in the fifth-place game at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Cassius Winston scored 20 and handed out five assists for the Spartans (5-2), while Xavier Tillman added 14 points and Rocket Watts scored 12.

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) heads for the basket ahead of UCLA guard David Singleton (34) during the first half Wednesday in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo: Marco Garcia, Associated Press)

The finish was especially important for Michigan State after it allowed a 28-point second-half lead against Georgia on Tuesday shrink to 2 before pulling out the victory.

Michigan State now heads home to prepare for Tuesday’s matchup with Duke at the Breslin Center as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 75, UCLA 62

Chris Smith scored 13 to lead UCLA (5-3), while Cody Riley scored 11 and Prince Ali chipped in 10 points for the Bruins.

A thing of beauty the first half was not, as Michigan State struggled to find much offensive flow and found itself trailing, 18-14, with just more than five minutes left before halftime.

Things started to pick up from there as Winston hit a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 12-2 run for the Spartans. A late defensive lapse allowed UCLA to pull within 26-23 on a 3-pointer from Jake Kyman and Michigan State turned the ball over on its final possession as it took a three-point advantage to the locker room.

The Spartans shifted the lineup in the second half with Gabe Brown in for Aaron Henry. It paid off right away as Brown nailed back-to-back 3-pointers less than three minutes in to give Michigan State an 11-point lead. It was a margin Michigan State maintained for the bulk of the second half as Malik Hall scored six straight at one point and five in a row from Winston gave the Spartans a 57-42 lead with 9:23 to play.

UCLA didn’t fold, though, and chipped away enough to get the deficit into single digits after a tough drive by Riley to pull the Bruins within 67-58 with 3:19 to play in the game.

But Michigan State continued to hold the Bruins off, essentially putting the game away on a Watts 3-pointer with 1:38 to play that gave the Spartans a 14-point lead.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau