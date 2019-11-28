CLOSE

Bob Wojnowski and Angelique Chengelis preview the Michigan-Ohio State game and Michigan State Insider Nick Hill previews the MSU-Maryland game. The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Maryland at Michigan State

►Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

►TV/radio: FS1/760 AM

►Records: Michigan State 5-6, 3-5 Big Ten; Maryland 3-8, 1-7

►Line: Michigan State by 22.5

View from the other side

Emily Giambalvo covers Maryland for the Washington Post. She breaks down the Terrapins for The Detroit News, answering five questions heading into Saturday’s Michigan State vs. Maryland game at Spartan Stadium. You can follow her on Twitter at @EmilyGiam.

►Question: What are we to make of Maryland’s QB situation?

►Giambalvo: Josh Jackson definitely seems to be the preferred starter, but Maryland has lacked stability at the position. Four different quarterbacks played in Maryland’s blowout loss against Nebraska last week, but none of them could sustain drives.  Freshman Lance LeGendre had a couple long runs but dislocated his shoulder and won’t be able to play this weekend. Backup Tyrrell Pigrome, who offers much more of a running threat than Jackson, suffered what Michael Locksley called a lower-body injury and he couldn’t return to the game. Jackson has been banged up, too. He missed three games earlier this year with an ankle injury. My guess is that Jackson will play most of the game, and assuming Pigrome is healthy, he’ll have a few series, too. The offensive line hasn’t offered much help, and in general, Maryland has struggled to establish a pass game. After the first two games of the season provided some hope Jackson would be the answer at this position, the offense hasn’t been great. But I still think Jackson is the best option.

►Question: Is there any hope Maryland’s defense can find some success against an MSU offense that has lacked consistency all season?

►Giambalvo: Maybe? But I don’t feel too confident in saying that. The defense is young and has been fairly inconsistent. Maryland has given up more than 300 passing yards five times this year. If Michigan State can manage to exploit the secondary, I think the Spartans will still get the upper hand of that matchup.

►Question: How demoralizing have six straight conference losses been after a fast start to the season?

►Giambalvo: I think it’s been disappointing — and even more so because of how the season started. It’s wild to think back to then, when Maryland had its short stay in the top 25 after beating then-ranked Syracuse. Players were talking about things like “managing the hype” and already feeling like this could be a new era of Maryland football. Turns out, Syracuse wasn’t actually that good, injuries piled up, the schedule gradually became more difficult and Maryland has shown no ability to climb out of early deficits. Senior offensive lineman Ellis McKennie said after the Nebraska loss: “A team that’s overcome adversity in the real life can’t do it on the football field for some reason. I don’t understand. It’s frustrating. You get down a little bit and heads start to drop, and it just spirals out of control before you know it.” That seemed like the perfect assessment about how dreadful Maryland has been when it comes to responding once a game starts poorly.

►Question: What names should we watch as potential difference-makers for Maryland?

►Giambalvo: I think No. 1 on the list would be Javon Leake. He’s emerged as the go-to running back as Anthony McFarland Jr. has struggled with an ankle injury all year. Leake is super quick and dangerous on kickoff returns. (If he scores another touchdown on a kickoff return, he’ll have the school’s all-time record.) Leake had a horrible, and uncharacteristic, outing against Nebraska with three fumbles, and he’s usually a guy who doesn’t do that. So perhaps he’ll have a bit of extra motivation to bounce back from that. On defense, freshman defensive back Nick Cross has played well. Linebacker Keandre Jones, a transfer from Ohio State, and defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. are both senior leaders of the unit and play with great effort and energy. Those are the type guys that I think Maryland rely on when it comes to trying to stop Michigan State’s struggling offense.  

►Question: Has the poor season changed in feelings about first-year coach Mike Locksley?

►Giambalvo: There’s definitely frustration, but I don’t think the fan base has fully turned on him. This is a difficult job in a tough division, and it’s still his first year. I’ll be curious to see how people feel once they can evaluate his first recruiting class, which isn’t super impressive so far. Maryland fans like that Locksley is a local guy, and he genuinely believes this is a great job. I don’t think many possible coaches could say that, so that certainly buys some goodwill. I like to think even fans can be rational and realize this is the first season, and it was never going to go that smoothly, but that can change quickly if results don’t improve in a year or two.

Players to watch

►Javon Leake, RB: The junior has piled up 1,555 all-purpose yards this season, which ranks 11th in the nation and second in the Big Ten, trailing only J.K. Dobbins of Ohio State, who has 1,997 yards. Leake’s 1,555 all-purpose yards are the eighth-most ever in a single-season by a Maryland player. He’s returned three kickoffs for touchdowns in his career, including on the opening play this season against Michigan, and he’s seventh in the Big Ten in rushing at 716 yards.

►Antoine Brooks, S: A second-team All-Big Ten selection last season, the junior entered the 2019 season on the watch lists for the Bednarik Award and the Nagurski Trophy. He is currently ninth in country and first in Big Ten with 5.9 solo tackles per game and ranks second for the Terrapins with 76 tackles. Brooks has recorded five or more solo tackles in nine of Maryland’s 11 games.

►Keandre Jones, LB: The Ohio State transfer leads the Terrapins with seven sacks and ranks 10th in the Big Ten with 0.64 sacks a game. The senior has a tackle for loss in 10 of 11 games this season. The former five-star recruit played in 28 games the last two seasons for Ohio State, winning back-to-back Big Ten titles while collecting 29 career tackles.

Facts and figures

►Ground game: Running backs Javon Leake and Anthony McFarland Jr. have combined for 15 rushing touchdowns this season, with Leake accounting for eight and McFarland seven, making the Terps one of only 10 teams in the country and one of only two Power Five teams to have two running backs with seven touchdowns this season. It is the first time the Terps have had two backs with seven touchdowns each in a season since 2007.

►Big plays: Maryland has 12 touchdowns of 40-plus yards this season, second most in the Big Ten, trailing only Nebraska (13). The Terps have had a 40-plus-yard touchdown in nine of 11 games, most recently a 58-yard rushing touchdown by Javon Leake against Nebraska. The Terps scored two 80-yard touchdowns against Rutgers, the first time Maryland has had two 80-plus-yard touchdowns in the same game since 1977.

►Bringing ’em down: The Terrapins have three players that rank in the top 25 in the Big Ten in total tackles. Linebacker Ayinde Eley leads the group with 79, including 44 solo stops, ranking 12th in the conference. Safety Antoine Brooks, who leads the Big Ten in solo tackles with 65, is 15th in total tackles with 76, while linebacker Keandre Jones is 25th in the conference with 63 total tackles.

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 14
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 14 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 14 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) – The Buckeyes jumped on Penn State early, got popped in the mouth as the Nittany Lions rallied back, but answered any potential critics by putting the game away late to head into the final week of the season unbeaten. The victory locked up the East Division for the Buckeyes and comes with another trip to the Big Ten championship game. A win next week over Michigan will keep Ohio State on the College Football Playoff path. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) – The Buckeyes jumped on Penn State early, got popped in the mouth as the Nittany Lions rallied back, but answered any potential critics by putting the game away late to head into the final week of the season unbeaten. The victory locked up the East Division for the Buckeyes and comes with another trip to the Big Ten championship game. A win next week over Michigan will keep Ohio State on the College Football Playoff path. Last week: 1. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
2. Wisconsin (9-2, 6-2) – The Badgers were in a fight for a while as Purdue gave them everything they could handle before the offense simply wore the Boilermakers down. Jonathan Taylor ran for 222 yards and a touchdown while Jack Coan was 15-for-19 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown. The win means the Badgers head to Minneapolis next week to take on Minnesota, with the winner heading to Indy as the West Division champ. Last week: 2.
2. Wisconsin (9-2, 6-2) – The Badgers were in a fight for a while as Purdue gave them everything they could handle before the offense simply wore the Boilermakers down. Jonathan Taylor ran for 222 yards and a touchdown while Jack Coan was 15-for-19 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown. The win means the Badgers head to Minneapolis next week to take on Minnesota, with the winner heading to Indy as the West Division champ. Last week: 2. Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
3. Michigan (9-2, 6-2) – The Wolverines knew they wouldn’t be able to just show up and get a win at Indiana and they responded with another impressive performance as quarterback Shea Patterson threw for five touchdown passes as the offense keeps on rolling. The win by Ohio State means the Wolverines can’t win the East, but that won’t lessen how intense next week’s finale will be against Ohio State as Michigan is looking to end a seven-game skid against the Buckeyes. Last week: 3.
3. Michigan (9-2, 6-2) – The Wolverines knew they wouldn’t be able to just show up and get a win at Indiana and they responded with another impressive performance as quarterback Shea Patterson threw for five touchdown passes as the offense keeps on rolling. The win by Ohio State means the Wolverines can’t win the East, but that won’t lessen how intense next week’s finale will be against Ohio State as Michigan is looking to end a seven-game skid against the Buckeyes. Last week: 3. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
4. Minnesota (10-1, 7-1) – The Golden Gophers bounced back from their first loss last week by jumping quickly on Northwestern, then cruising in the second half behind four touchdown passes from quarterback Tanner Morgan. The improbable season continues next week as the Gophers host Wisconsin in a winner-take-all game, as the victor wins the West and gets a spot on the conference title game. Last week: 4.
4. Minnesota (10-1, 7-1) – The Golden Gophers bounced back from their first loss last week by jumping quickly on Northwestern, then cruising in the second half behind four touchdown passes from quarterback Tanner Morgan. The improbable season continues next week as the Gophers host Wisconsin in a winner-take-all game, as the victor wins the West and gets a spot on the conference title game. Last week: 4. Paul Beaty, AP
Fullscreen
5. Penn State (9-2, 6-2) – The Nittany Lions dug themselves a three-touchdown hole at Ohio State this week but took advantage of a couple of Buckeyes turnovers to push the top team in the Big Ten unlike it has been all season. Penn State still came up short, but few teams have taken it to Ohio State like the Nittany Lions did in the second half. Now it’s about improving bowl position as the Nittany Lions close the season at home against Rutgers. Last week: 5.
5. Penn State (9-2, 6-2) – The Nittany Lions dug themselves a three-touchdown hole at Ohio State this week but took advantage of a couple of Buckeyes turnovers to push the top team in the Big Ten unlike it has been all season. Penn State still came up short, but few teams have taken it to Ohio State like the Nittany Lions did in the second half. Now it’s about improving bowl position as the Nittany Lions close the season at home against Rutgers. Last week: 5. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (8-3, 5-3) – The Hawkeyes haven’t been a potent offense all season, so struggling to score points against Illinois was no big surprise. The defense, however, did its job of slowing down the Fighting Illini, forcing three turnovers to hold off any sort of comeback attempt. The Hawkeyes now head to Nebraska next week to try and keep the Cornhuskers from a bowl game. Last week: 6.
6. Iowa (8-3, 5-3) – The Hawkeyes haven’t been a potent offense all season, so struggling to score points against Illinois was no big surprise. The defense, however, did its job of slowing down the Fighting Illini, forcing three turnovers to hold off any sort of comeback attempt. The Hawkeyes now head to Nebraska next week to try and keep the Cornhuskers from a bowl game. Last week: 6. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
7. Indiana (7-4, 4-4) – The Hoosiers struck first and the game with Michigan was tight early in the second half before the Wolverines took over and handed the Hoosiers their second straight loss, slowing some of the momentum Indiana had built in the last half of the season. They still have a decent shot at getting to eight wins with a trip to Purdue next week to close the season. Last week: 7.
7. Indiana (7-4, 4-4) – The Hoosiers struck first and the game with Michigan was tight early in the second half before the Wolverines took over and handed the Hoosiers their second straight loss, slowing some of the momentum Indiana had built in the last half of the season. They still have a decent shot at getting to eight wins with a trip to Purdue next week to close the season. Last week: 7. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
8. Illinois (6-5, 4-4) – The Fighting Illini couldn’t get much going offensively against Iowa and watched as their four-game winning streak came to an end. It won’t change the fact the Illini are bowl eligible and could improve their standing next week when they close the season against a Northwestern team that hasn’t won a Big Ten game this season. Last week: 8.
8. Illinois (6-5, 4-4) – The Fighting Illini couldn’t get much going offensively against Iowa and watched as their four-game winning streak came to an end. It won’t change the fact the Illini are bowl eligible and could improve their standing next week when they close the season against a Northwestern team that hasn’t won a Big Ten game this season. Last week: 8. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
9. Michigan State (5-6, 3-5) – The Spartans finally got back in the win column for the first time since the end of September by drawing Rutgers on the schedule. It allowed the Spartans to pitch a shutout for the first time since 2016, and wide receiver Cody White had three touchdown catches. It sets up next week’s season finale against an equally bad Maryland team, a game the Spartans need to win to become bowl eligible. Last week: 9.
9. Michigan State (5-6, 3-5) – The Spartans finally got back in the win column for the first time since the end of September by drawing Rutgers on the schedule. It allowed the Spartans to pitch a shutout for the first time since 2016, and wide receiver Cody White had three touchdown catches. It sets up next week’s season finale against an equally bad Maryland team, a game the Spartans need to win to become bowl eligible. Last week: 9. Adam Hunger, AP
Fullscreen
10. Nebraska (5-6, 3-5) – The Cornhuskers ended a four-game skid by rolling over Maryland, and in the process kept their slim bowl hopes alive. It’s not the best result for a team that many picked to win the West, but it’s better than no bowl game. Of course, to get that sixth victory the Huskers will need to beat Iowa in the season finale next week. Last week: 11.
10. Nebraska (5-6, 3-5) – The Cornhuskers ended a four-game skid by rolling over Maryland, and in the process kept their slim bowl hopes alive. It’s not the best result for a team that many picked to win the West, but it’s better than no bowl game. Of course, to get that sixth victory the Huskers will need to beat Iowa in the season finale next week. Last week: 11. Will Newton, AP
Fullscreen
11. Purdue (4-7, 3-5) – The Boilermakers had won two straight entering the matchup with Wisconsin this week, and for at least one half they hung in there. However, in the second half the defense wilted as the Badgers took over. The loss means Purdue will not make a bowl game after reaching the postseason in each of the past two seasons. Last week: 10.
11. Purdue (4-7, 3-5) – The Boilermakers had won two straight entering the matchup with Wisconsin this week, and for at least one half they hung in there. However, in the second half the defense wilted as the Badgers took over. The loss means Purdue will not make a bowl game after reaching the postseason in each of the past two seasons. Last week: 10. Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
12. Maryland (3-8, 1-7) – The Terrapins continued to roll out the red carpet to the end zone this week, allowing 54 points in a loss to Nebraska, the fifth straight defeat for the Terps. It’s been a long time since Maryland won its first two games of the season and it’s hard to find much to build on at the end of coach Mike Locksley’s first season. They’ll close next week at Michigan State. Last week: 12.
12. Maryland (3-8, 1-7) – The Terrapins continued to roll out the red carpet to the end zone this week, allowing 54 points in a loss to Nebraska, the fifth straight defeat for the Terps. It’s been a long time since Maryland won its first two games of the season and it’s hard to find much to build on at the end of coach Mike Locksley’s first season. They’ll close next week at Michigan State. Last week: 12. Will Newton, AP
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern (2-9, 0-8) – The Wildcats showed some fight in the second half in the loss to Minnesota, but in the end it was the same old story for a team that won the West last year. The Cats close the season next week against Illinois as they hope to avoid their first winless season in Big Ten play since 1998. Last week: 13.
13. Northwestern (2-9, 0-8) – The Wildcats showed some fight in the second half in the loss to Minnesota, but in the end it was the same old story for a team that won the West last year. The Cats close the season next week against Illinois as they hope to avoid their first winless season in Big Ten play since 1998. Last week: 13. Paul Beaty, AP
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (2-9, 0-8) – The Scarlet Knights don’t have much going for them right now except hoping they can get Greg Schiano back as the head coach. The offense can’t move the ball and the defense isn’t much better, as shown in the shutout loss this week to Michigan State. There’s not much hope for getting a conference win as the Scarlet Knights close next week at Penn State. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (2-9, 0-8) – The Scarlet Knights don’t have much going for them right now except hoping they can get Greg Schiano back as the head coach. The offense can’t move the ball and the defense isn’t much better, as shown in the shutout loss this week to Michigan State. There’s not much hope for getting a conference win as the Scarlet Knights close next week at Penn State. Last week: 14. Adam Hunger, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE