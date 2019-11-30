CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and Angelique Chengelis preview the Michigan-Ohio State game and Michigan State Insider Nick Hill previews the MSU-Maryland game. The Detroit News

It's bowl game or bust.

That's the scenario for Michigan State, which needs a victory Saturday against Maryland to become bowl eligible.

Michigan State is seeking its six victory of the season Saturday when it plays host to Maryland. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Spartans are coming off a 27-0 victory over lowly Rutgers to snap a five-game losing streak, while the Terrapins have lost six straight, including their last four by an average of 44.8 points.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Connor Muldowney.

MARYLAND AT MICHIGAN STATE

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

TV/radio: FS1/760

Records: Michigan State 5-6, 3-5 Big Ten; Maryland 3-8, 1-7

Line: Michigan State by 22