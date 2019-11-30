Bob Wojnowski and Angelique Chengelis preview the Michigan-Ohio State game and Michigan State Insider Nick Hill previews the MSU-Maryland game. The Detroit News
It's bowl game or bust.
That's the scenario for Michigan State, which needs a victory Saturday against Maryland to become bowl eligible.
The Spartans are coming off a 27-0 victory over lowly Rutgers to snap a five-game losing streak, while the Terrapins have lost six straight, including their last four by an average of 44.8 points.
Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Connor Muldowney.
MARYLAND AT MICHIGAN STATE
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing
TV/radio: FS1/760
Records: Michigan State 5-6, 3-5 Big Ten; Maryland 3-8, 1-7
Line: Michigan State by 22
