East Lansing — Michigan State hasn’t done anything easy all season, so it was fitting that becoming bowl eligible was a grind.

Kicker Matt Coghlin kicked four field goals, including a 33-yarder with 2:14 left in the game to give Michigan State a 19-16 victory over Maryland before a sparse crowd at Spartan Stadium.

The victory means Michigan State (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) is bowl eligible for the 12th time in coach Mark Dantonio’s 13 years leading the Spartans.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 19, Maryland 16

Brian Lewerke was 30-for-40 passing for 342 yards but threw two first-half interceptions. Lewerke accounted for the Spartans’ only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the second quarter while Coghlin added field goals of 40, 36 and 32 yards.

Sophomore Anthony McFarland ran for 134 yards, highlighted by a 63-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Maryland (3-9, 1-8), which couldn’t overcome three first-half turnovers.

Michigan State scored easily on the opening drive of the game, getting a 40-yard field goal from Coghlin to take a 3-0 lead. However, the drive was a sign of things to come as it stalled deep in Maryland territory.

Michigan State's Cody White, right, is pursued by Maryland's Antoine Brooks Jr., left, after a pass reception during the first half. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

The next three Spartans drives started at the Maryland 46, the Maryland 18 and the 50. None resulted in points as Michigan State was stuffed on fourth-and-1 from the Terrapins’ 3-yard line then Lewerke threw back-to-to back interceptions, which negated a forced fumble by linebacker Antjuan Simmons.

Maryland took advantage of the second interception and scored two plays later when senior quarterback Josh Jackson hit sophomore receiver Dontay Demus with a 44-yard scoring strike to give the Terrapins a 7-3 lead with 47 seconds left in the first quarter.

Michigan State responded with another drive that ran out of gas in the red zone and settled for Coghlin’s second field goal, this one a 36-yarder to pull the Spartans within 7-6. Michigan State then regained the lead on Lewerke’s 1-yard touchdown run to make it 13-7 with 3:08 left in the half.

Maryland opened the second half with 33-yard field goal from sophomore Joseph Petrino to pull the Terrapins within 13-10 with 12:47 left in the third quarter. And after forcing Michigan State to go three-and-out, the Terps went ahead on a 63-yard run from McFarland. The extra point was no good, giving Maryland a 16-13 advantage with 11:10 left in the third quarter.

Michigan State tied the game at 16 on a 32-yard field goal from Coghlin with 9:30 to play before forcing a punt to set up the winning drive that ended with Coghlin’s fourth field goal.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau