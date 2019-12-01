CLOSE

Matt Charboneau of The News talks about Michigan State beating Maryland on Senior Day to become bowl eligible. The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

East Lansing – Detroit. New York. Jacksonville.

Michigan State became bowl eligible with its victory over Maryland on Saturday, but where that takes the Spartans is far from certain.

There’s a myriad of issues that will go into determining which bowl Michigan State ultimately plays in, but one thing is certain – the Spartans don’t really care where it is. After suffering through a five-game skid this season that was sprinkled around two bye weeks that made it seem even longer, playing in any bowl game is enough after Michigan State won its final two games to reach a bowl game.

“I'll be excited to play,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. “I think we'll have a Power Five opponent and an opportunity to win seven and tilt the ledger this way a little bit. I'll be excited where we'll go.”

It’s been easy for Michigan State to get excited in the past. Outside of the 3-9 season in 2016, the Spartans have typically been going to upper-tier bowl games, even reaching the College Football Playoff in 2015 and playing the year before in a New Year’s Six game at the Cotton Bowl. Before that was the 2013 trip to the Rose Bowl as well as a handful of games in Florida.

Even some of the lower-level games have been in places like San Francisco (Redbox Bowl, 2018), San Diego (Holiday Bowl, 2017) and Phoenix (Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl, 2012).

What seems fairly likely this season is that Michigan State won’t be enjoying sun and warm temperatures on its bowl trip. That’s especially true if the Spartans end up at the Quick Lane Bowl, played Dec. 26 at Ford Field in Detroit. Michigan State hasn’t played in the game during its five-year run, nor did it appear in the Little Caesars Bowl or Motor City Bowl, two games that came before the Quick Lane Bowl and were played at the Pontiac Silverdome before shifting to Ford Field.

Often seen by fans of both Michigan and Michigan State as a less-than-desirable destination for a bowl game, Dantonio wasn’t putting any limits on what the Spartans will draw from an extra game and the 15 practices allowed with it.

“Every bowl experience we've had, every single bowl experience we've had has been a tremendous experience for our players, really for our fans, the ones that were there, and for our football program and team,” Dantonio said. “They have all been positive experiences and they've all helped us get better. At the end of the day, we need to continue to work toward getting better.”

CLOSE

Michigan State seniors Brian Lewerke, Kenny Willekes and David Dowell talk about winning on Senior Day to become bowl eligible. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

While playing in Detroit in late December carries a high probability, the Pinstripe Bowl played on Dec. 27 in Yankee Stadium in New York is real possibility, as well.

While it’s not a destination that brings warm temperatures, the draw of the Big Apple is never bad, especially for alumni in the area. A more distant possibility is the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 in Jacksonville, with a return to the Redbox Bowl in San Francisco on Dec. 30 an even longer shot. Moving up any further in the pecking order would be almost impossible for the Spartans.

How it all shakes out will be debated this week with the official announcements coming on Dec. 8. The College Football Playoff rankings will likely affect bowl positioning for Big Ten teams, as well as Saturday’s conference championship game between Ohio State and Wisconsin. It will all have a bearing on how the Big Ten teams line up.

Then, it’s up to the games as each follows different criteria to determine their matchup. Most projections have Michigan State in Detroit or New York, but nothing is certain.

Wherever it is, the Spartans were focused on getting wins over Rutgers and Maryland in the final two games to get to a bowl game. The current senior class already missed out in 2016 and didn’t want to see that happen again.

“You could see how the team came together, put extra work in,” fifth-year senior defensive end Kenny Willekes said. “Towards the end of the season, sometimes people dwindle off or people get lazy but you could really see people putting in the extra work in, putting the emphasis on to get that fifth and sixth win and now head to a bowl game.”

Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2019 college football regular season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2019 college football regular season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (12-0, 9-0) – The Buckeyes had already punched their ticket to the conference championship game, but they eliminated any doubt about their credentials by rolling over Michigan on the road to close the regular season. They did so even as quarterback Justin Fields apparently escaped a serious knee injury, one that could have had a huge impact on next week’s game with Wisconsin and a potential playoff appearance after that. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (12-0, 9-0) – The Buckeyes had already punched their ticket to the conference championship game, but they eliminated any doubt about their credentials by rolling over Michigan on the road to close the regular season. They did so even as quarterback Justin Fields apparently escaped a serious knee injury, one that could have had a huge impact on next week’s game with Wisconsin and a potential playoff appearance after that. Last week: 1. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2) – It took some time to get rolling but running back Jonathan Taylor scored three touchdowns and quarterback Jack Coan threw for two more as the Badgers head to the Big Ten championship game for the sixth time in nine years. With a playoff spot almost certainly out of reach, the goal for the Badgers will be to keep out an Ohio State team that dominated the regular-season matchup in October. Last week: 2.
2. Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2) – It took some time to get rolling but running back Jonathan Taylor scored three touchdowns and quarterback Jack Coan threw for two more as the Badgers head to the Big Ten championship game for the sixth time in nine years. With a playoff spot almost certainly out of reach, the goal for the Badgers will be to keep out an Ohio State team that dominated the regular-season matchup in October. Last week: 2. Mark Vancleave, AP
Fullscreen
3. Minnesota (10-2, 7-2) – The outstanding season for the Golden Gophers ended with two losses in the final three weeks, the final defeat at home at the hands of Wisconsin, keeping them from reaching the conference championship game. Still, the Gophers managed to win 10 games for the first time since 2003 and have an outside shot at reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game. Last week: 4.
3. Minnesota (10-2, 7-2) – The outstanding season for the Golden Gophers ended with two losses in the final three weeks, the final defeat at home at the hands of Wisconsin, keeping them from reaching the conference championship game. Still, the Gophers managed to win 10 games for the first time since 2003 and have an outside shot at reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game. Last week: 4. Stacy Bengs, AP
Fullscreen
4. Penn State (10-2, 7-2) – It was hardly an inspired effort but the Nittany Lions did enough to dispatch Rutgers in the regular-season finale and finish alone in second place in the East. The question now for the Nittany Lions is whether it was enough to remain in the top 12 of the CFP rankings and find a way into a New Year’s Six bowl. Penn State was No. 10 last week and it seems hard to imagine dropping two spots with only conference championship games left. Last week: 5.
4. Penn State (10-2, 7-2) – It was hardly an inspired effort but the Nittany Lions did enough to dispatch Rutgers in the regular-season finale and finish alone in second place in the East. The question now for the Nittany Lions is whether it was enough to remain in the top 12 of the CFP rankings and find a way into a New Year’s Six bowl. Penn State was No. 10 last week and it seems hard to imagine dropping two spots with only conference championship games left. Last week: 5. Barry Reeger, AP
Fullscreen
5. Michigan (9-3, 6-3) – A four-game winning streak came to an end for the Wolverines as they lost for the eighth straight time to Ohio State in a game that got out of hand by early in the second half. Jim Harbaugh remains winless against Michigan’s biggest rival in five tries and now the Wolverines wonder where they’ll end up for a bowl game after another season that will end without a trip to even play for the conference championship. Last week: 3.
5. Michigan (9-3, 6-3) – A four-game winning streak came to an end for the Wolverines as they lost for the eighth straight time to Ohio State in a game that got out of hand by early in the second half. Jim Harbaugh remains winless against Michigan’s biggest rival in five tries and now the Wolverines wonder where they’ll end up for a bowl game after another season that will end without a trip to even play for the conference championship. Last week: 3. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (9-3, 6-3) – The Hawkeyes closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak by holding off Nebraska with a field goal in the final seconds. It’s a winning boot that led to kicker Keith Duncan receiving a scholarship and one that likely helps the Hawkeyes’ bowl position. Like many other Big Ten teams, that will depend on the final CFP rankings, which will help determine where the Hawkeyes will be going. Last week: 6.
6. Iowa (9-3, 6-3) – The Hawkeyes closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak by holding off Nebraska with a field goal in the final seconds. It’s a winning boot that led to kicker Keith Duncan receiving a scholarship and one that likely helps the Hawkeyes’ bowl position. Like many other Big Ten teams, that will depend on the final CFP rankings, which will help determine where the Hawkeyes will be going. Last week: 6. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
7. Indiana (8-4, 5-4) – The Hoosiers capped off their best regular season since 1993 by beating rival Purdue in double overtime. Quarterback Patrick Ramsey threw for three touchdowns and ran for another – that one coming the second overtime as the Hoosiers finished with a winning conference record for the first time since 1993. The bowl options seem endless at this point, but regardless of where the Hoosiers go, it’s been an outstanding season. Last week: 7.
7. Indiana (8-4, 5-4) – The Hoosiers capped off their best regular season since 1993 by beating rival Purdue in double overtime. Quarterback Patrick Ramsey threw for three touchdowns and ran for another – that one coming the second overtime as the Hoosiers finished with a winning conference record for the first time since 1993. The bowl options seem endless at this point, but regardless of where the Hoosiers go, it’s been an outstanding season. Last week: 7. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
8. Illinois (6-6, 4-5) – It’s been a while since the Fighting Illini rallied to win at Michigan State, but that win almost four weeks ago was critical as it helped the Illini become bowl eligible. That was important after Illinois closed with losses to Iowa and Northwestern, the final game probably not helping the bowl standing of the Illini, considering Northwestern entered without a conference victory. Still, Illinois will play in a bowl for the first time since 2014. Last week: 8.
8. Illinois (6-6, 4-5) – It’s been a while since the Fighting Illini rallied to win at Michigan State, but that win almost four weeks ago was critical as it helped the Illini become bowl eligible. That was important after Illinois closed with losses to Iowa and Northwestern, the final game probably not helping the bowl standing of the Illini, considering Northwestern entered without a conference victory. Still, Illinois will play in a bowl for the first time since 2014. Last week: 8. Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
Fullscreen
9. Michigan State (6-6, 4-5) – The Spartans followed a similar script against Maryland – no offensive consistency while giving up big plays on defense – but still managed to pull out a victory and become bowl eligible. It’s nowhere near where they expected to be before the season, but now the Spartans wait to see where they’ll play their last game of the season, with the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit looking like a better-than-likely possibility at this point. Last week: 9.
9. Michigan State (6-6, 4-5) – The Spartans followed a similar script against Maryland – no offensive consistency while giving up big plays on defense – but still managed to pull out a victory and become bowl eligible. It’s nowhere near where they expected to be before the season, but now the Spartans wait to see where they’ll play their last game of the season, with the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit looking like a better-than-likely possibility at this point. Last week: 9. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
10. Nebraska (5-7, 3-6) – The Cornhuskers nearly upset Iowa to become bowl eligible. Instead, they end up losing five of the final six games to miss a bowl for the third straight season. The Huskers improved by a game from last season, but considering many were picking them to win the West, it has to be looked at as a disappointing year. Last week: 10.
10. Nebraska (5-7, 3-6) – The Cornhuskers nearly upset Iowa to become bowl eligible. Instead, they end up losing five of the final six games to miss a bowl for the third straight season. The Huskers improved by a game from last season, but considering many were picking them to win the West, it has to be looked at as a disappointing year. Last week: 10. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
11. Purdue (4-8, 3-6) – It was a frustrating season in West Lafayette as the Boilermakers were hit with injuries early in the season and could never dig out of the hole they created. They gave Indiana a run in the finale, pushing the Hoosiers to double overtime before losing, and now they look to next year and the hope that the return of some healthy playmakers will get them back to contending in the West. Last week: 11.
11. Purdue (4-8, 3-6) – It was a frustrating season in West Lafayette as the Boilermakers were hit with injuries early in the season and could never dig out of the hole they created. They gave Indiana a run in the finale, pushing the Hoosiers to double overtime before losing, and now they look to next year and the hope that the return of some healthy playmakers will get them back to contending in the West. Last week: 11. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
12. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8) – The Wildcats’ fall from West Division champions last season was swift, but they at least avoided a winless conference season after upsetting Illinois on the road in the final game. It’s tough to see what’s next for Pat Fitzgerald’s team. The Cats are young, but they’re losing plenty on defense, which means the rebuild to West contender could take some time. Last week: 13.
12. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8) – The Wildcats’ fall from West Division champions last season was swift, but they at least avoided a winless conference season after upsetting Illinois on the road in the final game. It’s tough to see what’s next for Pat Fitzgerald’s team. The Cats are young, but they’re losing plenty on defense, which means the rebuild to West contender could take some time. Last week: 13. Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
Fullscreen
13. Maryland (3-9, 1-8) – The Terrapins had a fourth-quarter lead at Michigan State in the final week, but in the end, they still closed with seven straight losses, the only conference victory coming at the expense of Rutgers. It was all after an impressive start to the season, one that was clearly the outlier considering the Terps were never able to come close to matching it the rest of the season. Last week: 12.
13. Maryland (3-9, 1-8) – The Terrapins had a fourth-quarter lead at Michigan State in the final week, but in the end, they still closed with seven straight losses, the only conference victory coming at the expense of Rutgers. It was all after an impressive start to the season, one that was clearly the outlier considering the Terps were never able to come close to matching it the rest of the season. Last week: 12. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (2-10, 0-9) – The Scarlet Knights capped off another season at the bottom of the Big Ten by staying close with Penn State but never really threatening. Things haven’t gone how Rutgers would have hoped since entering the Big Ten and now the Scarlet Knights turn to former coach Greg Schiano to try and return to being a respectable program. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (2-10, 0-9) – The Scarlet Knights capped off another season at the bottom of the Big Ten by staying close with Penn State but never really threatening. Things haven’t gone how Rutgers would have hoped since entering the Big Ten and now the Scarlet Knights turn to former coach Greg Schiano to try and return to being a respectable program. Last week: 14. Barry Reeger, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    It wasn’t just a goal for the guys on their way out.

    Michigan State played 15 true freshmen this season, and it was almost as critical for them.

    “It actually feels good to see everyone happy, because I didn't want to come to college and not get a bowl game in my first year,” freshman wide receiver Julian Barnett said. “It feels good to help out the team and everyone that is around me.”

    Outside of conditioning, Michigan State likely will have a decent chunk of time off the next couple weeks before getting into bowl practice. From there, the question starts to creep up about players with an NFL future potentially sitting out the game.

    Last season, cornerback Justin Layne made that choice and players like Willekes and defensive tackle Raequan Williams could face a similar choice. Willekes played last year and suffered a broken leg in the Redbox Bowl, an injury that ultimately caused him to return for his final season.

    He didn’t give any hint after Saturday’s win over Maryland, but Williams was clear.

    “I’m definitely not sitting out of any game, anything,” Williams said. “Even an All-Star game, I’m not sitting out. I want to play.”

    He’ll get that chance. Now the Spartans just have to wait and see where it is.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE