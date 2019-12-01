Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2019 college football regular season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Ohio State (12-0, 9-0) – The Buckeyes had already punched their ticket to the conference championship game, but they eliminated any doubt about their credentials by rolling over Michigan on the road to close the regular season. They did so even as quarterback Justin Fields apparently escaped a serious knee injury, one that could have had a huge impact on next week’s game with Wisconsin and a potential playoff appearance after that. Last week: 1.
2. Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2) – It took some time to get rolling but running back Jonathan Taylor scored three touchdowns and quarterback Jack Coan threw for two more as the Badgers head to the Big Ten championship game for the sixth time in nine years. With a playoff spot almost certainly out of reach, the goal for the Badgers will be to keep out an Ohio State team that dominated the regular-season matchup in October. Last week: 2.
3. Minnesota (10-2, 7-2) – The outstanding season for the Golden Gophers ended with two losses in the final three weeks, the final defeat at home at the hands of Wisconsin, keeping them from reaching the conference championship game. Still, the Gophers managed to win 10 games for the first time since 2003 and have an outside shot at reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game. Last week: 4.
4. Penn State (10-2, 7-2) – It was hardly an inspired effort but the Nittany Lions did enough to dispatch Rutgers in the regular-season finale and finish alone in second place in the East. The question now for the Nittany Lions is whether it was enough to remain in the top 12 of the CFP rankings and find a way into a New Year’s Six bowl. Penn State was No. 10 last week and it seems hard to imagine dropping two spots with only conference championship games left. Last week: 5.
5. Michigan (9-3, 6-3) – A four-game winning streak came to an end for the Wolverines as they lost for the eighth straight time to Ohio State in a game that got out of hand by early in the second half. Jim Harbaugh remains winless against Michigan’s biggest rival in five tries and now the Wolverines wonder where they’ll end up for a bowl game after another season that will end without a trip to even play for the conference championship. Last week: 3.
6. Iowa (9-3, 6-3) – The Hawkeyes closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak by holding off Nebraska with a field goal in the final seconds. It’s a winning boot that led to kicker Keith Duncan receiving a scholarship and one that likely helps the Hawkeyes’ bowl position. Like many other Big Ten teams, that will depend on the final CFP rankings, which will help determine where the Hawkeyes will be going. Last week: 6.
7. Indiana (8-4, 5-4) – The Hoosiers capped off their best regular season since 1993 by beating rival Purdue in double overtime. Quarterback Patrick Ramsey threw for three touchdowns and ran for another – that one coming the second overtime as the Hoosiers finished with a winning conference record for the first time since 1993. The bowl options seem endless at this point, but regardless of where the Hoosiers go, it’s been an outstanding season. Last week: 7.
8. Illinois (6-6, 4-5) – It’s been a while since the Fighting Illini rallied to win at Michigan State, but that win almost four weeks ago was critical as it helped the Illini become bowl eligible. That was important after Illinois closed with losses to Iowa and Northwestern, the final game probably not helping the bowl standing of the Illini, considering Northwestern entered without a conference victory. Still, Illinois will play in a bowl for the first time since 2014. Last week: 8.
9. Michigan State (6-6, 4-5) – The Spartans followed a similar script against Maryland – no offensive consistency while giving up big plays on defense – but still managed to pull out a victory and become bowl eligible. It’s nowhere near where they expected to be before the season, but now the Spartans wait to see where they’ll play their last game of the season, with the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit looking like a better-than-likely possibility at this point. Last week: 9.
10. Nebraska (5-7, 3-6) – The Cornhuskers nearly upset Iowa to become bowl eligible. Instead, they end up losing five of the final six games to miss a bowl for the third straight season. The Huskers improved by a game from last season, but considering many were picking them to win the West, it has to be looked at as a disappointing year. Last week: 10.
11. Purdue (4-8, 3-6) – It was a frustrating season in West Lafayette as the Boilermakers were hit with injuries early in the season and could never dig out of the hole they created. They gave Indiana a run in the finale, pushing the Hoosiers to double overtime before losing, and now they look to next year and the hope that the return of some healthy playmakers will get them back to contending in the West. Last week: 11.
12. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8) – The Wildcats’ fall from West Division champions last season was swift, but they at least avoided a winless conference season after upsetting Illinois on the road in the final game. It’s tough to see what’s next for Pat Fitzgerald’s team. The Cats are young, but they’re losing plenty on defense, which means the rebuild to West contender could take some time. Last week: 13.
13. Maryland (3-9, 1-8) – The Terrapins had a fourth-quarter lead at Michigan State in the final week, but in the end, they still closed with seven straight losses, the only conference victory coming at the expense of Rutgers. It was all after an impressive start to the season, one that was clearly the outlier considering the Terps were never able to come close to matching it the rest of the season. Last week: 12.
14. Rutgers (2-10, 0-9) – The Scarlet Knights capped off another season at the bottom of the Big Ten by staying close with Penn State but never really threatening. Things haven’t gone how Rutgers would have hoped since entering the Big Ten and now the Scarlet Knights turn to former coach Greg Schiano to try and return to being a respectable program. Last week: 14.
    Five takeaways from The Detroit News' Matt Charboneau after Michigan State's 19-16 win over Maryland on Saturday.

    Coghlin bounces back 

    It’s hardly been a year to remember for junior kicker Matt Coghlin, whose three misses early in the season against Arizona State combined with a late defensive lapse set the course for a frustrating season. But even as Coghlin made just 4 of 11 field-goal attempts over a five-game stretch in the middle of the season, coach Mark Dantonio never entertained the idea of making a change. It appeared to pay off as Coghlin closed the season by going 9-for-10 over the final four games, including 4-for-4 in the season finale against Maryland.

    His 33-yard kick with just more than two minutes to play proved to be the winner against the Terrapins and helped make the Spartans bowl eligible. It still wasn’t what Coghlin or the Spartans were expecting after Coghlin earned first-team All-Big Ten honors last season, but it at least proved that Michigan State will have a reliable kicker next season as it tries to get back to contending in the Big Ten East.

    Michigan State's Matt Coghlin, Tre Mosley and Cody White talk about beating Maryland to become bowl eligible. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

    Big breakdowns

    While Michigan State’s numbers against the run have remained solid this season, the defense’s penchant for giving up big plays continued to be an issue in the victory over Maryland. The Terrapins entered the game ranking 109th in the nation in total offense yet still managed to rip off two big plays on Saturday that were almost enough to turn the game in their favor. The first was a 44-yard touchdown pass from Josh Jackson to Dontay Demus late in the first quarter, followed by a 63-yard touchdown run by Anthony McFarland early in the second half. McFarland carried the ball only eight times but still ran for 134 yards, showing how big chunks are available against the Spartans’ defense.

    It’s been an issue from early in the season, beginning with the loss to Arizona State in the third game and continuing through a five-game skid that derailed the season. The defense did manage to get off the field in the final minutes of the game, at least avoiding a late collapse, another issue that had plagued Michigan State all season.

    Catching on nicely

    Michigan State lost fifth-year senior wide receiver Darrell Stewart four weeks ago to a foot injury, leaving the door open for someone to jump up and fill the void. Junior Cody White has been solid most of the season, but the opportunity has been seized by freshman Tre Mosley, who has now played five straight games, including one start. During Saturday’s victory over Maryland, Mosley had career-highs with receptions (eight) and receiving yards (73), while his sideline grab on the final drive went for 13 yards and put the Spartans in position to kick the winner.

    Along with fellow freshman Julian Barnett, Mosley is the future for the Spartans at wide receiver and will be a big part of the offense, something that was made clear by the decision to burn the redshirt by playing in his fifth game of the season on Saturday. Along with White, Barnett and sophomore Jalen Nailor, the Spartans won’t be lacking playmakers, even as they enter next season unsure of who will be the quarterback.

    Run game issues

    While Michigan State gained 430 total yards in the victory over Maryland, only 88 came on the ground. Redshirt freshman running back Elijah Collins injured his ankle and was limited to 41 yards on 15 carries, while freshman Anthony Williams gained 13 yards on five carries and freshman Brandon Wright gained just 7 yards on five attempts. Collins has proven he can be the workhorse, but with three backs in the same class, the depth is lacking while the consistency has been absent all season.

    It’s not all on the backs, though, as the offensive line has dealt with its share of injuries. Cole Chewins never played this season while veterans like Kevin Jarvis, Tyler Higby, Blake Bueter, Matt Allen and Luke Campbell have all missed time. It’s led to two freshmen starters – Nick Samac at center and J.D. Duplain at left guard – along with extensive action for freshman Devontae Dobbs at left tackle. The cohesiveness hasn’t been there, something that has played a significant role in Michigan State’s offensive problems.

    Michigan State seniors Brian Lewerke, Kenny Willekes and David Dowell talk about winning on Senior Day to become bowl eligible. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

    Minimum standard?

    After Michigan State had finished off the victory on Saturday to reach a bowl game for the 12th time in Dantonio’s 13 seasons, quarterback Brian Lewerke said that winning six games and becoming bowl eligible was the “minimum standard” for Michigan State’s program. It was an alarming declaration for a team that has won three conference titles since 2010 and has played in the College Football Playoff. Maybe before Dantonio took over, just reaching a bowl game was the goal. However, that bar has been lifted significantly under his time as head coach.

    Sure, getting to a bowl is better than not, but just squeaking in to a lower-tier bowl game is hardly the standard that Dantonio set. It might make the Spartans feel good by saying it after a six-win regular season, but even inside the program there was belief they’d compete for the Big Ten title this season. The Spartans never came close, which makes the spin about minimum standards seem fairly empty.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

