East Lansing – Another Michigan State player entered the transfer portal on Friday while one former Spartan appears to have found a new home.

Dimitri Douglas (Photo: MSU Athletics)

Offensive lineman Dimitri Douglas, a redshirt freshman from Saline, confirmed that he had entered the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 302-pounder enrolled early at Michigan State but was hampered during his first season by an Achilles injury and redshirted in 2018. He did not appear in a game this season.

While Douglas became the seventh Spartan this season to enter the transfer portal, redshirt junior linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, the first to enter the portal, announced on Twitter that he committed to play next season at Texas Tech.

Others that have entered the portal this season include junior running back Connor Heyward, sophomore running back La’Darius Jefferson, redshirt sophomore receiver Weston Bridges, redshirt junior receiver Cam Chambers and redshirt junior tight end Noah Davis.

Douglas’ departure comes as the Spartans have been forced to use more inexperienced players because of the number of injuries along the offensive line. A trio of true freshmen – center Nick Samac, guard J.D. Duplain and left tackle Devontae Dobbs – have all started with Samac and Duplain seeing significant time. Even with the injuries, Douglas was unable to crack the playing rotation.

Michigan State (6-6, 3-5 Big Ten) closed the season last week with a win over Maryland to become bowl eligible. It will find out on Sunday its bowl destination.